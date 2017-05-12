16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Brian Nealon talks with WWE Superstar John Cena.
The only time in his life that John Cena will need help getting off the ground is in his recently-released movie, The Wall.
Our Social Media Manager Brian Nealon sat down with Cena himself to talk about training, Tapout, and the film.
Skip to the four-minute mark to check out what “The Champ” has to say about the movie.
For a man who has entertained millions of fans for more than a decade to call a film “thrilling” goes a long way.
The movie was produced by both Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios, and has a limited release today, May 12. If you’re still on the fence about the WWE legend’s movie, take a look at the trailer below: