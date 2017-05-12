Brian Nealon talks with WWE Superstar John Cena. Posted by Muscle & Fitness on Friday, April 7, 2017

The only time in his life that John Cena will need help getting off the ground is in his recently-released movie, The Wall.

Our Social Media Manager Brian Nealon sat down with Cena himself to talk about training, Tapout, and the film.

Skip to the four-minute mark to check out what “The Champ” has to say about the movie.

For a man who has entertained millions of fans for more than a decade to call a film “thrilling” goes a long way.

The movie was produced by both Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios, and has a limited release today, May 12. If you’re still on the fence about the WWE legend’s movie, take a look at the trailer below: