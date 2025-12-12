If you were to take a tour of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., then you can expect to take thousands of steps over the course of that event. Now imagine being a member of Congress or their staff having to take that many steps every day going back and forth from their various offices to one of the chambers to conduct the nation’s business.

Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska has taken those steps many times over since he assumed office in 2017. He shared that it could range from 8,000 to 12,000 on any given day. Fortunately, the retired Air Force Brigadier General is used to it. He even shared that he walks nearly everywhere he goes when he is in the nation’s capital to serve his constituents.

“Sometimes I can go to Lincoln Park and get 3 miles in with intervals, but even when I don’t, I get almost 1,000 steps each time I go anywhere around here. I also walk back to my apartment.”

Foundation in Farming and War History

As a member of the United States House of Representatives, Bacon serves Nebraska’s 2nd district, which includes Omaha. He calls the Cornhusker State home today, but he was originally raised as the oldest of nine kids on a farm in Illinois. The work ethic from that kind of upbringing and having to stay active served him well throughout his childhood. It was also during that time when he discovered a love for war history.

“I’ve been reading about military history since I was 10 years old,” he recalled. “There was a book that I got as a gift, and I still have it.”

Young Don originally thought that he would follow in his father’s footsteps and work as a certified public accountant. After graduating college and working for a Congressman, he saw another path for himself, a career in the military.

“It just dawned on me that I like reading military stuff. I should join the military.”

He Became a Decorated Hero Himself

Upon joining the Air Force, Bacon was forging his own path in service like those he read about in that book. He admitted that he struggled initially during Officer Training School but later excelled in other training and roles, even qualifying as a master navigator. He became wing commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, then at at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He would also be stationed in Arizona and worked as an expeditionary squadron commander in Iraq before finishing out his service while stationed at the Pentagon. Regardless of where he served, he found success by focusing on five areas; professional, spiritual, fitness, family, and intellectual goals.

“You can be strong in two or three and fail,” Bacon advised. “You need to have a balance of them all to succeed.”

He also thrived and enjoyed being surrounded by like-minded individuals. Working alongside others that were focused on accomplishing the same missions helped promote a greater sense of commitment.

“When I worked in the military, I felt like 99 percent of the people I worked with were in the top one percent of the country. They were selfless, servants, work hard, and I felt like I was in a fraternity for 30 years.”

Brigadier General Bacon was recognized with honors throughout his career, including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, two Legion of Merits and two Bronze Star Medals, among others. Bacon was also selected as Europe’s top Air Force wing commander in 2009. When he looks back at his service, he doesn’t think as much about the awards as he does how he kept himself in shape and how he treated those that stood and served alongside him.

Bacon said, “I liked working hard and treating people well. I liked it when people feel like they are a part of a team, and good teams win.”

Bacon worked to maintain high scores on his PT tests, noting that he could run 5 miles in 35 minutes. He also worked to help others find paths to improved fitness. One way he did that was by literally creating a path, a six-mile trail in the woods near Ramstein Air Base.

“We called it the Hercules Trail. I was really proud of it, and it’s still there. People loved it.”

Led To Congress by Faith

After nearly three decades in the Air Force, Bacon felt it was time to move on. As he described it, the decision wasn’t only his. His faith in God is what serves as his compass professionally and personally.

“I always had a plan, but God always put me somewhere else,” Bacon shared. “I was in Afghanistan investigating the death of four Airmen in an accident. When I was praying, I felt God saying, ‘Don, it’s time to do something else.’”

His first day post-retirement could have served as a hint of what was to come. He attended and spoke at a rally in Omaha that was also attended by Nebraska’s Governor, Senator, and future Speaker of the House. Shortly after, he was also working for someone campaigning for office, but he was defeated in the general election. He would seek election and win the seat he holds today.

“I was approached and asked, ‘Have you ever thought of running for Congress, Don?’ That was how I got in.”

Why Wellness and Fitness Matters

Bacon currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and was Chairman of the Military Quality-of-Life panel that has led to the creation of over 30 bills that have supported servicemembers, many of which have become law. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation subcommittee. He has also co-sponsored bills that emphasize health and wellness for children and veterans alike, such as the Youth Lead Act, which supports groups like 4-H and the Scouts.

Bacon also co-sponsored and introduced the Community Mental Wellness & Resilience Act. He’s also an advocate for sports and adding more safe fields and places to compete, noting that his grandchildren play soccer.

“I think sports are very important for our youth, and soccer is great to keep kids in shape.”

Another reason he emphasizes wellness and health is because of recruitment concerns with young Americans. Recent data from the Department of War shows that 77 percent of Americans that would usually be eligible for service would not qualify.

“That’s scary. I was in good shape in high school, and I see these kids that aren’t when I go to speak. That makes for a rough start to adulthood.”

One way he saw to improve those numbers was the reinstatement of the President’s Physical Fitness Award. President Donald Trump issued an executive order for it, and Virginia was the first state to make it law. Bacon wants to see Nebraska become the second, and he is not only saying that from the perspective of a lawmaker.

“I still have my patch, and I’m proud of that,” Bacon said proudly. “I think we need to bring back a sense of pride that being in shape was a good thing. We need to make that law. Someone beat me to introducing it, but I jumped on as a co-sponsor. We need to pass it and fund it.”

What’s Next

Bacon is serving his final term in the House of Representatives. He announced that he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2026. His career in Congress may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean he plans to ride off into the sunset. Bacon has many options in front of him, and he made it clear that he wants to do something that allows him to continue serving others while spending more time with his wife Angie, their four children, and eight grandchildren. He also wants to share wisdom from his experience, including advice he would share with his younger self if given the chance.

“Trust your instincts and judgement. Treat people with respect and people will do good stuff in return,” Bacon said. “Eternity is a long time. So, make sure you have a good relationship with God.”

After two distinguished careers that have benefited generations of Americans, Bacon’s story is one that young people may read and learn about the way he read about those World War II heroes. He calls on young Americans that may be unsure of what to do in the future to consider service.

“I love this great country, but that doesn’t happen magically. We need people of every generation leading and protecting it.”

For more information on Rep. Bacon, you can go to his House of Representatives page .

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.