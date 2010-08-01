GO HERE TO SEE ALL THE MONTH THREE CONTESTANTS AND VOTE!

Today is the first day of a two-week online voting period for the third round of the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online, which ends on August 15. After that two-week online voting period, the 10 contestants receiving the most votes will be brought to our expert judging panel. Two winners will then be chosen, and earn a spot in the top 16-men finals at the 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships in Las Vegas.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas, during Joe Weider's 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

