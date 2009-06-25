The video is from an awards banquet in which Joe was given The Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award from the Boy Scouts of America for Joe’s service to improving the lives of young men everywhere. The greater part of the video is a tribute to what Joe had accomplished from such humble beginnings; a true American tale of rags to riches success. A special treat, however, comes in the first minutes of the video. While promoting his first Terminator movie in Asia, Arnold took a break to record a thank you to Joe that only he (Arnold) could give to his surrogate father and the father of modern fitness – Joe Weider. As someone who got to sit in Joe’s breakfast room and watch this video with Joe for my first time, and the first time Joe had seen it in years, I can say it was a moment I know I won’t soon forget.