The 8 Best Natural Supplements for Better Sex

Find the natural way to perform your best at what comes natural.

When life gets hectic, one of the first casualties can be the sexual relationship between you and your partner. Whether time between the sheets has become routine or your sex drive has been lagging lately, it might be time to give things a boost.

Luckily, there are ways to ramp things up—and keep them up—by using certain natural remedies for impotence. Try these 8 natural supplements proven to help make your sex life smoking hot.

1. Sandalwood Essential Oil

Woodsy-smelling sandalwood essential oil is a natural aphrodisiac known to raise libidos and increase sexual desire while reducing anxiety—a terrific combination for spicing things up in the bedroom. Its effects are particularly powerful in men because it smells similarly to the pheromone androsterone. Enjoy its calming effects in the bedroom by mixing a few drops of the oil with an unscented lotion or coconut oil and giving your partner a massage. Or try dabbing a few drops on your wrist and neck before going in for a nuzzle.

2. Collagen Protein

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies, helping keep our skin taut and strengthening our nails and teeth. But you may be surprised to know that collagen plays a pretty big role in your sex life—or lack thereof. As collagen production decreases with age, so does its ability to keep skin firm. This means it’s harder (no pun intended) for men to keep an erection, and it creates a looser vaginal wall in women, which can make it more difficult to hit the right spots during sex.

Adding more collagen-rich foods to your diet, such as eggs, poultry, and milk, can increase production of the protein. You can also speed things up by adding collagen protein to smoothies and drinks.

3. Ginseng

Ginseng benefits are so pronounced that it’s long been known as the natural Viagra—and for good reason. In men, the root has been found to work two-fold: It increased sexual desire in the body’s hormones and also facilitates penile erection, providing a pharmaceutical-free alternative to erectile dysfunction medications.

But don’t be afraid to slip some ginseng to your female partner as well. It’s believed that ginseng helps relax the clitoral muscles, improving sexual function for women. And one study among menopausal women found that regularly taking ginseng increased feelings of sexual arousal with no adverse side effects.

4. Vitamin D3

Here’s a reason to catch some more sun rays: A vitamin D deficiency leads to lower levels of estrogen in women and testosterone in men, reducing sexual desire and drive. Additionally, lower levels of vitamin D also affect our moods, meaning we’re more likely to feel anxious and irritable—not exactly the disposition you want if you’re looking to heat things up in the bedroom.

Get more of the vitamin without risking skin cancer by taking a vitamin D supplement, and watch your sex drive—and mood—soar

5. L-Arginine

This amino acid with a funny name can play a huge role in your sex life. L-arginine is involved in replicating cells in addition to enhancing blood circulation. Translation: in men, it can improve both sperm production and motility. Research suggests that high stress levels can reduce L-arginine’s presence in the sperm production pathway, so if you’ve been dealing with a lot or work or personal issues lately, L-arginine could be the supplement you’re looking for.

And like ginseng, women can benefit from the L-arginine. The supplement improves circulation to genital tissue, so it’s often used as part of a topical cream to treat infertility. And when combined with other amino acids, L-arginine can naturally balance hormones and restore normal sexual function in women with estrogen imbalances.

6. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, also known as the “strength of the stallion,” doesn’t disappoint in the bedroom. It’s been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac and stress reliever. And, because of its ability to regulate hormones, ashwagandha is also effective at keeping testosterone at healthy levels and helping men keep “at attention” during intimate moments.

For couples trying to conceive, ashwagandha has an added bonus: the herb has been found to actually improve sperm quality.

7. Zinc

When it comes to sexual health, this mineral is a heavy hitter. Having enough zinc is crucial for healthy sperm production and deficiencies can result in less semen during ejaculation and a reduced sex drive. In women, having enough zinc is crucial for eggs to mature.

Luckily, zinc is easy to obtain naturally. High-protein animal foods like lamb, grass-fed beef and chicken are loaded with it, as are chickpeas, yogurt and cashews.

8. Vitamin B12

This “energy vitamin” is essential for human life in and out of the sheets. If you’re feeling too exhausted to get it on, a vitamin B12 deficiency could be to blame, as it can lead to fatigue and a lack of motivation. Not getting enough B12 can also lead to a low libido, low estrogen in women and testosterone in men, as well as a decreased sperm count.

Non-meat eaters can have a very hard time getting enough of this mineral, as its only available in animal foods, so vegetarians and vegans, especially, should definitely consider a vitamin B12 supplement to help wake things up in bed.

