In an “I can’t believe this isn’t already a major thing” shoe development, New Balance have announced that the brand’s “Made in USA Fresh Foam X 1540v4” will be available to purchase separately and in different sizes for the left and right foot—a game-changing resource for individuals with disabilities, limb loss, or foot size discrepancies.

“It’s a small detail with a big impact,” read a recent press release from New Balance. “Making one of our most supportive and premium models more inclusive than ever before.” But why is a requirement that seems so obvious, so limited in supply? Ordering shoes for separate sides is often a specialist affair and not often available from the major sneaker brands. Craig Heisner, who is the Senior Director for Wellness and Verticals at New Balance, feels the same way. “It’s one of those ideas that feels like it should have existed long ago,” he told M&F. “The challenge has always been that the entire footwear industry is built around selling shoes in pairs. From manufacturing and packaging to inventory and sales systems, everything is designed to move two shoes together as one unit.”

New Balance aren’t taking a side with the Made in USA Fresh Foam X 1540v4

In contrast, New Balance have decided to rethink the whole shoe retail process, and are no longer sticking with one side. “Thanks to our domestic manufacturing and flexible fulfillment capabilities, this allows us to treat each shoe—left or right—as its own product, without compromising on quality or fit,” Heisner told M&F. “It’s a meaningful step toward making our most supportive and premium models more inclusive and ensuring more people can experience comfort and performance from shoes that truly fit them.”

The Made in USA Fresh Foam X 1540v4 has a fresh foam midsole for cushioned support while enhanced ROLLBAR technology provides lateral rearfoot stability. NB have engineered a mesh upper to blend structure and breathability for all-day use, while the new dual insert system caters for a variety of foot shapes. Not only can customers choose separate sizes on each side, but they can also select a foot width option too.

“We’ve seen a really positive response since launching the program,” notes Heisner, and a quick check of New Balance’s official website agrees. “After a few sessions, very happy with the fit and feel,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s awesome to be able to get delivery of a single shoe without having to go through time consuming shoe swap communities or flaky stuff on Zappos. Getting a high-quality running shoe to use with a running blade prosthetic leg is awesome.”

Heisner told M&F that he is “really proud to be part of a brand like New Balance, that is actively making a difference.” He adds: “It’s rewarding to know that our work goes beyond just products—it’s about creating access, representation, and opportunities for everyone.”

The Made in USA Fresh Foam X 1540v4 comes in a classic black, white, and gray colorway making it suitable for a variety of occasions and environments. “This launch really highlights what makes the brand special,” said Heisner. “Our ability to combine innovation with purpose. I’m grateful to be part of a team that’s driving real impact and making everyone feel represented.”

Each Made in USA Fresh Foam X 1540v4 shoe is now available separately priced at $109.99 each.

For more information, click here.