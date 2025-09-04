Polar, has released its first screen-free wearable, and better yet, there’s no subscription required with the Polar Loop.

Moving with the times, the sports and fitness technology brand has been innovating products in the physical activity realm for almost 50 years, but its latest offering, the Polar Loop, could soon become your new go-to for fitness tracking. Unlike similar tech, the Polar Loop is a one-time purchase. The company says that every feature, including sleep, heart, and exertion monitoring is available out of the box, with no monthly fee.

The Loop’s minimalist design houses a virtual trainer, ready to crunch the numbers while you crush your workout, and provides important data on sleep and recovery. “With Polar Loop, we’re encouraging people to focus on everyday momentum—those small consistent actions that lead to lasting change,” says Sander Werring, who is the CEO at Polar. “Life itself moves in loops, shaped by our daily routines and choices. By helping people recognize and improve these patterns, we’re supporting sustainable progress and healthier habits for everyone.”

The Loop device tracks everyday movements through to focused training and encourages the wearer to stay active with motivational prompts. The Loop also offers ‘Polar Flow,’ for recording workouts, and auto-detection has your back, recording as you go. The Loop has voice guidance and ready-made goals, while the advanced sleep tracking feature counts duration and quality for optimum recovery.

The Loop is Polar’s First Screen-Free Fitness Wearable

“There’s growing demand for more discreet, screenless experiences that fit seamlessly into everyday life,” says Werring. “This trend has been quietly building, and Polar is ready to meet it. With Polar Loop, we’re tapping into that movement and redefining what it means to stay connected without the constant pull of a screen.”

Designed in Finland by the acclaimed team behind the iF Design-winning Polar Grit X2 and Polar Vantage V3, Polar Loop offers solid, quality construction while remaining feather-light. In fact, the brand says you’ll barely notice it’s there. All data syncs automatically to Polar Flow— a free app. Perhaps best of all, the Loop is a one-time purchase with no hidden fees or subscription requirements. Your activity, sleep and recovery data stay yours and you can view, export or permanently delete it whenever you choose, with no paywalls or upsells.

Retailing $199.99, the Loop device is available in your preferred colorway. Choose from Greige Sand, Night Black, or Brown Copper.

Pre-orders for the Polar Loop are available now, with the screen-free, subscription-free wearable shipping from September 10. Visit Polar.com for info.