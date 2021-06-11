Trifecta, the No. 1 organic food delivery service in the United States, announced today a new partnership with International Sports Science Association (ISSA) which will bring healthy ready-to-eat (RTE) meal delivery options for ISSA’s community of more than 400,000 certified trainers.

The two companies, who are regarded as industry leaders in their respective spaces, have elevated their relationship by partnering to help reaffirm the importance of merging fitness and nutrition to make America healthier.

“Trifecta was founded to get America back into shape, and partnering with critical educators like ISSA gives us the ability to educate the educators on the future of nutrition,” said Greg Connolly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trifecta. “ISSA is a cornerstone of the fitness ecosystem, and now all of those trainers have access to our industry-leading meal delivery services, nutrition education tools, macro calculators, and so much more to increase their client’s success. This alliance is a huge win for both organizations, but most importantly it’s a huge win for the people whose lives will be transformed by this partnership.”

As the exclusive meal delivery partner for ISSA, current and future members will have access to 40 percent off their first Trifecta order. Trifecta has the highest-quality food in the industry and uses organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught or grass-fed. Customers can select a meal plan that caters to a wide breadth of dietary preferences in six categories including keto, Paleo, vegan, vegetarian, clean eating, and classic meals.

“Our mission of creating a healthier lifestyle across the globe aligns well with this partnership,” said Andrew Wyant, CEO of ISSA. “Nutrition and fitness go hand in hand, and this service completes the entire circle of wellness that will benefit our clients and supplement our program courses.”

For current Trifecta members who wish to take their fitness journey to the next level and promote a healthy lifestyle, ISSA will be offering 60 percent off the Nutritionist course. Courses come with the necessary online study materials, lecture options, workbooks, and access to exams to offer the most efficient and robust program.

The Trifecta and ISSA partnership is available to members located in the United States. Users can access partnership perks at trifectanutrition.com and ISSAonline.com.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation’s largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission — to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers’ doors in all 50 states, Trifecta’s food is the highest quality in the industry using organic, gluten, and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen, and sustainably caught/grass-fed. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone’s needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Classic Meal, and an A La Carte section. Trifecta has developed world-class partnerships with Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting, CrossFit, a sponsor of the Celiac Disease Foundation, and partners with the American Heart Association. The “Trifecta” mobile application is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance utilizing Trifecta’s food database of 6+ million food items. Learn more about Trifecta by visiting trifectanutrition.com and following along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About International Sports Sciences Association

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is a global leader and pioneer in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing the highest-quality fitness certification programs by merging the gym experience with practical applied sciences to help people pursue their goals. ISSA offers 24 personal training specializations including senior fitness, exercise therapy, and corrective exercise. To date, ISSA has educated more than 400,000 students across 174 countries, all while continuing to seek and participate in opportunities that promote a healthier world: ISSAonline.com.