The U.S. National team are gearing up for a gigantic World Cup battle with Belgium in a must-win match that would earn the host team a spot in the quarter finals in 2026. Not only would victory against Belgium break a long-standing losing streak, but advancing in football’s most prestigious tournament would also break some other long-standing stats.

Folarin Balogun received a red card during the USA’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but thanks to a suspension of his one-match ban, the team’s top goal scorer is available for their next knockout match against Belgium. Here’s what victory on July 6 in Seattle would mean:

Can the United States Beat Belgium at the World Cup for the First Time Since 1930?

The U.S. beat Belgium in the first ever World Cup way back in 1930, thrashing them 3 nil in Uruguay, but they took a 2-1 bashing in Brazil, after extra time, during the 2014 event. Still, even in defeat, Team USA were praised for a gutsy performance that saw goalkeeper Tim Howard set a record of 16 saves for his side. Away from the World Cup, Belgium beat the U.S. 5-2 earlier this year, but if the host side can show the same spirit as that of previous battles, they could beat Belgium at the World Cup for the first time in 96 years.

What a Win Over Belgium Would Mean for Mauricio Pochettino’s Legacy

“Great moments are born from great opportunity,” said Mauricio Pochettino in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, repeating the iconic speech given by Kurt Russell’s “Coach Herb Brooks” in the movie, “Miracle.”

Indeed, it’s not just the players that will be praying for victory in Seattle. Team USA’s coach knows that a good result would cement him as one of the national side’s most successful coaches, because beating Belgium would mean the team’s biggest progress at the World Cup since 2002.

What Happens If the United States Advances to the Quarterfinals?

Getting past Belgium would place the national team in their first World Cup quarter finals for 24 years. Back in 2002, they were beaten by Germany 1 nil at that stage and haven’t made it back there since. With an improved side and an excited host nation, the do-or-die match against Belgium has become the hottest ticket in town, with tickets reaching record levels at Lumen Field. The average price of a seat is now going for an incredible $2,500.

Team USA certainly has the momentum to make it even further in the World Cup on Monday, let’s hope the result is another “great moment” for football fans.