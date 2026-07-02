Junior Nsemba has become a dominant forward for the Wigan Warriors, helping his team work towards the top end of the Super League table in 2026. And, with his team headed to the exciting “Magic WKND,” where every team competes in the same host stadium for a festival feel, Nsemba is hoping to take the progress that he’s made in recent months and exhilarate his fans some more in Liverpool. To that end, the 6-feet-5-inch player has provided M&F with his three favorite exercises for maximum results.

With the Rugby League World Cup taking place later this year, Nsemba is hoping to build some momentum at Magic WKND, as Wigan Warriors are scheduled to face St Helens on July 5. Of course, Wigan will take heart in the fact that they beat St Helens on May 9, en route to winning the Challenge Cup against Hull Kingston Rovers at Wembley. “We’re extremely proud.,” Nsemba tells M&F. “This season has been bumpy with injuries, but not many things have changed. The players that have stepped in, like Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, and Taylor Kerr, to name a few. They have all played a big role. Getting a win against St. Helens to reach the Challenge Cup Final and then at Wembley was special, it means everything.”

They say that hard work pays off, and for Nsemba, this is certainly true. “If you aren’t doing the things the coaches tell you to do in training with commitment, it’s pointless because you’re not going to produce results on the pitch,” he explains. “Likewise, if there’s no intensity to training, it’s not game relatable. It’s by doing things with commitment and intensity, whether that’s gym, wrestling, or out on the field, that benefits us. We need training to be if a high standard.”

To that end, Nsemba says that there are three moves, in particular, that are pivotal to his current success.

Junior Nsemba’s 3 Go-To Exercises for Top Rugby Results

Trap Bar Jumps: 1 Set, 2-5 Reps

How it works: Trap bar jumps are great for building strength and speed. They are a more explosive version of trap bar deadlifts, where the athlete pushes through the lift with their feet and jumps as high as possible, leaving the floor while controlling the weight. Trap bar jumps are an ideal exercise for Rugby players because they conditions athletes to be agile while carrying heavy loads, a scenario that often takes place when battling with other players on the field. Counter movements in rugby require a strong and flexible lower body, so performing trap bar jumps in the gym can help ready a player for the field.

Junior Nsemba says: “Trap bar jumps prepare players well for completing our CMJ (countermovement jump) testing, too. There’s always a lot of competition within the squad during this exercise, as everyone wants to see who the ‘springiest’ player on the team is!”

Multi-Grip Bar Row: 1 Set to Failure

How it works: Utilizing a multi-grip bar (also known as a football bar or Swiss bar), these rows build upper body strength to maximize performance when physical dominance is a necessity. This bent over barbell row variation will make gains in your lats while bolstering your traps, back, biceps, and core.

Junior Nsemba says: “Football rows are an important pulling exercise that develop upper-body and back strength. They help improve key attributes for rugby league players, including tackling strength, collision performance, and carrying power. It’s important that football rows are performed explosively and with good technique to maximize their training benefits.”

Face Pull — 1 Set of 10 to 12 Reps

How it works: Utilizing a cable station and rope attachment, Face pulls tax the rear deltoids of the shoulder, while also building the traps, rhomboids, and rotator cuffs. Aside from the strength and muscle building benefits, face pulls also improve posture and stability, helping rugby players to stave off injury.

Junior Nsemba says: “Face pulls are a great exercise for injury prevention and improving shoulder health. I also find that, when performed consistently, they’re an exercise where you can steadily increase the weight used over time. Another benefit is the variety of face-pull variations available, which helps to keep training engaging while targeting the shoulders and upper back from different angles.”

Nsemba tells M&F that his physical fitness gains have given him space to improve his mental strategy, too. “Previously, my specific job would be to run with the ball, but I’ve been working hard on being able to see more of the game too,” explains the player. “That’s come with age and from what coach Harry Smith has been saying. There are more smarts to my game now rather than focussing on running and tackling what’s out in front. This improvement has come from off the field work, like being in the gym, and speaking to coaches like Sean O’Loughlin, Paul Deacon, and Tommy Leuluai about what I can do to improve in my game. The important part is being able to see and adapt.”

Magic WKND 2026 heads to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium — the perfect stage for Rugby League’s biggest summer festival, taking place on July 4 and 5, 2026. For tickets, click here.

To follow Junior Nsemba on Instagram, click here.