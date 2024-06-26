This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

What is Spermidine?

Spermidine is a compound that triggers autophagy, which is your body’s process of cleansing itself of old, damaged cells to make way for new ones. When a cell is damaged, your body will essentially strip it of its working parts and recycle those parts to produce new cells.

An article published in the journal Autophagy states that spermidine declines as we age and that recent data supports the notion that increasing our spermidine uptake can “reduce overall mortality associated with cardiovascular diseases and cancer”. (1)

Foods rich in spermidine include” shiitake mushrooms, durian fruit, green pepper, wheat germ, amaranth grain, broccoli, cauliflower, chickpeas, chicken liver, and green peas. The journal entry in Autophagy considers supplementing with synthetic spermidine potentially beneficial, especially as you get older.

Opinions on what constitutes an effective dose of spermidine are mixed, and many studies opt for natural foods to increase a participant’s levels. However, some studies use interventions ranging from 0.9 to six milligrams.

1. PARTIQLAR – PURE SPERMIDINE

Dosage: 8mg per serving

Price: Starts at $39.99

Key Features:

Third-party tested

Can purchase in bulk

Is 99% pure

Two months supply per bottle

PartiQlar brands itself as a science-backed, safe, and effective supplement manufacturer. Their spermidine supplement, which provides 8 milligrams per serving, is third-party tested by Micro Quality Labs, produced in the USA, and is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility.

This supplement’s benefits include boosting autophagy, reducing inflammation, promoting longevity, supporting brain health, protecting metabolic health, and enhancing cardiovascular health. PartiQlar also cites a 2018 study wherein the researchers examined the diets of 829 participants from 1995 to 2015. The findings concluded that those who increased their spermidine intake over time were linked to a decrease in all-cause mortality. (2)

You can purchase one 60-capsule bottle for $39.99, three bottles for $101.97, or six bottles for $167.94. If you take spermidine consistently, the six-bottle option is your best bet, slashing the cost per bottle from $40 to $28.

Click here to see the latest price

2. RENUE BY SCIENCE — LIPO SPERMIDINE

Dosage: 8mg per serving

Price: $49.95

Key Features:

Modestly priced.

Liposomal delivery for increased bioavailability

Third-party tested

The “Lipo” in Lipo Spermidine stands for liposomal, a delivery system that is meant to address “poor bioavailability” of spermidine, according to Renue’s website. The active ingredients, in this case spermidine, are essentially encased in a liposome bubble that protects the ingredient as it’s delivered into the bloodstream. One article in the journal Current Drug Delivery states that liposomes can improve the bioavailability of drugs taken orally. (3)

Renue also touts testing certifications from two different labs and provides a robust list of research and context around their liposomal delivery system for curious or skeptical buyers. Each pill contains 4mg of spermidine, so you can scale your dose down if you experience any digestional distress.

Click here to see the latest price

3. NEUROGAN HEALTH — SPERMIDINE DROPS

Dosage: 20mg per serving

Price: Starts at $28

Key Features:

Liquid drops can be added to any beverage

Offers a subscribe and save method

Third-party tested

For some folks, liquid drops are easier and more convenient than multiple servings of pills. The flavor (wild berry) means you can’t mix this product with any liquid, but it should be fine in water, pre-workout, and BCAAs. Note that the 20mg dose is fairly high compared to both the other products on this list and what some studies cite as a clinical dose. If you want to start with a smaller dose, simply take half a serving—one 0.5 millimeter drop instead of two—assess your tolerance, and scale as needed.

We also like that this spermidine is third-party tested (with transparent lab results), is made in an FDA-approved facility, and ships for free to anyone in the United States. Neurogen Health also offers free returns and exchanges for unsatisfied customers.

Click here to see the latest price

4. LAB TESTED SUPPLEMENTS — SPERMIDINE

Dosage: 10mg

Price: $14.95

Key Features:

Third-party testing

Only contains one filler

Only one capsule is needed

Most affordable product on our list

Lab Tested Supplements (LTS) has an earned reputation for rigorously testing all of its supplies. The testing results are grouped into lots and then made available to the consumer through a scannable QR code right on the label. Talk about believing in your product. According to the results from lot number nine (which is the lot we link to), LTS’s spermidine has a high purity and little to no trace of potentially harmful ingredients.

This is also, far and away, the most affordable spermidine product on our list. For $15, you get 120 10mg capsules (so three months’ worth of spermidine), which is equal to $0.12 per serving. Take spermidine consistently, and you only pay $60 for a yearly supply. Note that the 10mg serving is higher than what’s generally recommended, though reviewers on Amazon don’t note any issues or side effects.

Click here to see the latest price

5. LONGEVITY LABS — SPERMIDINELIFE

Dosage: 800mg of wheat germ extract

Price: Starts at $69

Key Features:

Vegan-friendly

Free of artificial colors and flavors, lactose, nuts, and caffeine

Can subscribe to save

Extracted from wheat germ

The stand-out feature of Longevity Labs’ SpermidineLife supplement is its proprietary CelVio® Complex, a method of extracting spermidine from natural wheat germ (a food product abundant in the compound). This is a great supplement for those who already consume a whole-food diet rich in foods that contain spermidine (like chickpeas, broccoli, green peas, and cauliflower). If you want a larger dose of CelVio®, Longevity Labs offers two other spermidine supplements, both of which pack 1,300mgs of the wheat germ extract.

On its website, users gave this product 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 373 reviews. It also boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 205 reviews. The one downside we should call out is the steep price tag of $69 ($59 if you subscribe) for a monthly supply.

Click here to see the latest price

References

Madeo F, Bauer MA, Carmona-Gutierrez D, Kroemer G. Spermidine: a physiological autophagy inducer acting as an anti-aging vitamin in humans? Autophagy. 2019 Jan;15(1):165-168. doi: 10.1080/15548627.2018.1530929. Epub 2018 Oct 11. PMID: 30306826; PMCID: PMC6287690. Kiechl S, Pechlaner R, Willeit P, Notdurfter M, Paulweber B, Willeit K, Werner P, Ruckenstuhl C, Iglseder B, Weger S, Mairhofer B, Gartner M, Kedenko L, Chmelikova M, Stekovic S, Stuppner H, Oberhollenzer F, Kroemer G, Mayr M, Eisenberg T, Tilg H, Madeo F, Willeit J. Higher spermidine intake is linked to lower mortality: a prospective population-based study. Am J Clin Nutr. 2018 Aug 1;108(2):371-380. doi: 10.1093/ajcn/nqy102. PMID: 29955838. Daeihamed M, Dadashzadeh S, Haeri A, Akhlaghi MF. Potential of Liposomes for Enhancement of Oral Drug Absorption. Curr Drug Deliv. 2017;14(2):289-303. doi: 10.2174/1567201813666160115125756. PMID: 26768542.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.