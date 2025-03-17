The HFA Expo (formerly IHRSA) promises to bring health and fitness experts from around the globe to the Mandalay Bay Resort in 2025. It is more than a show; it is a fitness experience featuring over 400 companies, including Major Fitness From March 12 to 14, the trade show will enable fitness brands to showcase their latest products and servic14. Alex Rodriguez will be the keynote speaker. The conference is centered around eight educational tracks that bring suppliers and consumers together in an immersive experience led by industry experts.

The expo is ideal for connecting with industry leaders and like-minded athletes. Startups and the most prominent fitness suppliers are attending for the unique opportunity to showcase many products and services across the fitness industry. Major Fitness is poised to make a splash at the expo with its strategic focus on product evolution and delivering high-quality fitness solutions.

Major Fitness

Major Fitness has revolutionized home workout systems with equipment like Smith machines, barbells, and power racks. The brand is known for developing multifunctional, practical squat cages and all-in-one home gym solutions. Major Fitness is bringing its ideas and home workout equipment to the HFA Expo, and its booth should not be missed.

Formerly Major Lutie Fitness, Major Fitness is focused on its commitment to value with an educational and inspirational tone. Its new logo is a nod to the United States Air Force’s virtues of integrity, service, and excellence. Major athletes like Gwen Jorgensen and Paul Basagoitia endorse gear that changes people’s engagement with their personal fitness goals.

Equipment

Major Fitness offers all the necessary gear to transform your personal home space into a home gym. Along with Smith machines and power racks, they offer barbells, dumbbells, and machine accessories. The brand specializes in package deals with all the equipment needed for a home gym.

The company is meeting the growing demand for fitness solutions, emphasizing healthier living in the comfort of one’s home. The home gym packages allow shoppers a range of equipment based on their training level and needs.

Major Fitness’ Commitment to Quality

The home gym brand deeply appreciates precision, attention to detail, and quality manufacturing. Their top-notch fitness equipment and growing recognition are part of the fitness industry’s global expansion. The growth follows increased personal health consciousness, and Major Fitness is meeting the demand with new opportunities and exceeding consumers’ needs.

Its commitment to delivering excellence through user-friendly workout equipment sets Major Fitness apart from its competitors. The company aims to provide tools and motivation for individuals to lead healthier, happier lives. Participating in the HFA Expo in March enables Major Fitness to showcase its strategic focus on product innovation and solidifying its role as a fitness industry leader. Major Fitness will have an indelible impact at HFA, forging valuable relationships and offering its premier educational resources and home workout equipment. This marks a pivotal moment for the brand as it redefines the future of home fitness while championing healthier lifestyles worldwide.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.