Many of us have that one friend, family member, or colleague that just seems to have natural talent and skills. Put them in any situation and not only will they handle it, and they will thrive. Those that know Alvaro Nuñez Alfaro would likely say he is that person in their lives.

Alfaro has excelled in business, real estate, and as an author. He’s also known to jump out of a plane or helicopter quite often too. However, he lights up when he gets a chance to talk about fitness and competition. Ever since he was growing up in Madrid, Spain, Alfaro had his sights set on tennis. He had dreams of being a professional and competing in the biggest tournaments in the world.

“My family supported that dream and invested into that path, where I got to eventually play against the best players in the country,” Alfaro said. He even did so well that he was able to go to a school specifically for elite athletes. He recalled sitting in classrooms and walking throughout the school with others who went on to achieve world-class success such as Carlos Sainz of Formula One and renowned golfer Jon Rahm.

“Back in the day, we were all young. So, we didn’t know what was going to happen for any of us.”

Alfaro appeared to be well on his way to achieving his own dream when an economic crisis changed everything for his family. The unexpected turn of events cost them everything. His father, who worked in development, went through significant stress as a result. Alvaro suspected that stress combined with not caring enough about his health contributed to the heart attack he suffered, which led to heart surgery.

“Everything we built over the years crumbled to the ground,” said Alfaro. “We lost everything.”

After those setbacks and conversations with his coach about what it takes to compete in tennis to even reach the point that he can make money as well as the risks and requirements that come with that pursuit. They also discussed another option that Alfaro had not previously considered.

“He said, ‘or do you want to use tennis as leverage for something else?’ I decided that I would use tennis as leverage to go to the United States on scholarship. That became the beginning of everything.”

Once he arrived in America, Alfaro fell in love with the American Dream and pursued it with the same energy and commitment he did with tennis. The result of that is the massive success that his 1 million-plus followers know and support today such as with his real estate company, Super Luxury Group. He has thrived as a keynote speaker and author as well. However, his biggest commitment wasn’t into dollars or buildings. It was into himself, and that also came as a result of that economic crisis he faced.

“Health was one of the biggest mind-blowing things I learned about and started to focus on,” he explained. “If you are healthy physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, you will be able to rebuild. If you’re living an unhealthy lifestyle, that will put you in the ground.”

He Started as an Ironman

Instead of going back to tennis, Alfaro has dedicated himself to making overall health his main focus with an emphasis on running. Anybody that knows him will confirm that he doesn’t just dedicate himself to something, he finds the most extreme challenge and wills himself to succeed at it. He searched online for “toughest challenged in the world.” One of the results was about an Ironman race, and he signed up on the spot without any prior training in distance running, swimming, or cycling.

“I told myself ‘Whatever it takes, I will get this done.’”

After committing, he forced himself as far as he could that night. He didn’t go until he physically couldn’t continue, he pushed himself until he mentally couldn’t continue. That run turned out to be a half-marathon on its own. After that, he went all in with training and finished his first Ironman race.

The Ultimate Marathon Challenge For Mental Wellness

Alfaro’s ability to push himself beyond normal breaking points may appear natural, but he credits it to developing it as he has his physical wellness. He annually renews his commitment to a greater self and finds ways to stretch that commitment as far as possible.

“You have to have a strong purpose because that is what will give you that superpower and strength to keep going when you face resistance.”

He called it “Misogi Mentality,” which originated in Japan and refers to the mindset it takes to breaking self-imposed limits. This is how Alfaro has went from running Ironmans to eventually running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, but that is only one example of his commitment. Another race exemplifies it and shows how having a strong purpose can propel you to heights previously seen as inconceivable.

He entered the Marathon De Sables, a six-marathon in six-day footrace across the Sahara Desert. He had never run in a desert prior to this race and knew he would need something extra to push through this one. Running this race on its own is a massive ask of the human body, Alfaro managed to find the mental push he needed by channeling people he knew that were facing depression. As a symbolic gesture of support to them, he started the “Weight of Depression” campaign, and he heard numerous stories from people that were carrying mental burdens. Alfaro wrote their names on a 35-pound plate and carried it along with the supplies he needed for the race.

“They represented the names of everyone who shared their stories. I wanted to carry this weight for them and bury it in the sand at the end.”

The why for Alfaro was now to carry that weight for them, not finishing the race on its own, and that is what propelled him to take on this challenge with some of the best ultra marathon runners in the world, some of which he followed on social media. Runners were able to call for a helicopter if they wanted to quit. One by one, Alfaro saw runners ending early, and that only made him want to run harder. He was bleeding in his shoulders and back while running in the 130-plus degree heat, his feet were in agonizing pain, and he considered it all physical forms of the mental pain that was felt by those whose names he wrote on that plate.

“I realized this is bigger than myself. I can’t quit on those that were counting on me.”

He recalled all the people and their struggles and used it as fuel to carry himself every step of the way, even after he was warned he was risking his life by a nurse after the second day of the event which resulted in two people dying.

“Sometimes you have to reduce the noise and listen to your own voice.”

That voice and his will was enough for him to not only finish the race, he won. True to his word, he buried that plate so those whose burdens he carried felt like winners too.

“That was the most eye-opening experience I had in my life. You have to find a purpose within every big dream.”

Showing Why Health is the Best Wealth

Alfaro and his girlfriend, three-time Forbes Influencer of the Year Hofit Golan, are both dedicated to helping others achieve optimal health. That is why they were both involved in the documentary “Biohack Yourself” as well as host Creators House events, where attendees are put through workouts and learn about proven anti-aging techniques.

Alfaro has also remained committed to helping people improve mindset and mental wellness as well, including through his book Level Up: Turning Your Obstacles into Superpowers. He uses his journey as a vessel to reveal tools, practices, and strategies to help the reader achieve success and overcome adversity that they will face along the way.

“It’s not about obsession with one thing,” he explained. “It’s about leveling up in everything. It is about staying consistent and improving, compounding everything I do daily.”

Alfaro’s experience and success has inspired many people and continues to now through his book, speaking and podcast appearances, events he has hosted, and more. He knows that someone watching and learning from him could try to achieve their own greatness in the future, and he cheers them on. However, he hopes that if there is only one thing that they learn from him, it is that taking care of yourself matters more than any form of wealth.

“I will always make my focal point my health.”

Alfaro’s book can be purchased at his website. You can follow him on Instagram.

