Ashley Kaltwasser stands as the most decorated IFBB Pro athlete in history, redefining excellence in the Bikini Pro division. With 53 professional wins—including a trio of Ms. Bikini Olympia titles—Kaltwasser’s career ranks as one of the legendary runs in bodybuilding history.

Kaltwasser debuted in 2011 at the Arnold Amateur before earning her pro card in 2012. She’s never looked back since. Her resume includes victories at the Olympia and Arnold Classic. She tells host Frank Sepe that her career has flourished not just by her stage talents, but by her eagerness to evolve and always seek feedback, career advice she’d give any up and coming athlete.

A proud ambassador for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Ashley relies on their innovative supplements—like precision protein and creatine—to fuel her training and recovery. Her partnership with Hi-Tech Pharma reflects her commitment to quality and performance, inspiring athletes worldwide to pursue their best both on and off the stage.

Here, the pair discuss all things fitness and bodybuilding on their latest social media Q&A.

What are your thoughts on all these new divisions in bodybuilding?

I love it. It gives other athletes an opportunity to compete who might have been intimidated to do so in the beginning. More athletes have the chance to compete, so I’m all for it.

What’s the blueprint for success as a competitor?

One, be relentless. You just gotta keep going no matter what, keep showing up to work on, go back to drawing boards, fix it and come back. I’ll avoid extremes when necessary, meaning training smarter, not harder, a lot of times, is the key to it as well.

Can you briefly tell us about the supplements you’re taking through HiTech right now, and do you have a favorite one?

My favorite for a long time is the precision protein. I use protein for more than just shakes… creatine monohydrate has been so helpful, especially for recovery, the glutamine as well, and a pre workout is always welcome and helpful, especially on the days I feel sluggish.

Do you use Precision Protein up until the day of the show, or do you cut it out?

I pretty much use it up until the day of the show. I tried a few times keeping it in, and it had no negative effect—it hasn’t really seemed to affect me negatively.”

What’s your motivation and mindset going into this year’s Olympia?

I’m definitely feeling a lot more pressure this year just because I got second last year… However, I will say the good thing about me is, like, I tend to do well under pressure—I always deliver under pressure.

What is your plan to get ready for Olympia in the next eight weeks?

Ashley: “I like to keep my offseason a little bit leaner, because it’s predictable for me when I go to peak—I still got some work to do, especially for Olympia. I like to be extra prepared. Now that we’re getting closer to the show again, I gotta put the pedal to the metal so it’s go time.

How do you gear your nutrition and training when you don’t know exactly who you’ll be competing against?

I always try to just bring what I know is my best. When I do compete throughout the year, I’m getting feedback from judges, and I’m listening to what they have to say… every judge has said, ‘keep everything as is and bring it to Olympia.

Would you ever jump into another division, like fitness or wellness?

There was a time that I did entertain the idea of doing fitness, but the physique round would be the one that would get me. A more realistic option for me, which is to go to fit model… but that’s not on my radar.

How do you pick a suit, and do you have a suit sponsor?

Angel competition bikinis does my suits. My go to colors are usually green or red… I like green because it’s a little bit less common and I can pull it off. It’s my look color, because I’ve worn that since I turned pro.

What would you recommend for someone getting ready for a bikini show as far as cardio?

Start slow, like there is no benefit from going zero to 100 because your body’s just going to adapt to the cardio faster. For myself, I’ll use an example. Next week I’m starting cardio, so I’ll start one day for 30 minutes, and week two, I’m doing it twice a week… that’s how I do it.

