The upright row, depending on your perspective, is either the best exercise for your delts and traps or a flat-out shoulder wrecker. It’s an exercise with a bad-boy reputation.

People base its reputation on the standard barbell version, where lifters raise their elbows high above shoulder level and internally rotate the shoulders. This position increases the risk of subacromial impingement, the painful compression, irritation, or rubbing of the rotator cuff tendons and bursa within the shoulder joint.

But that’s only part of the story, because the arguments focus on the barbell version of it: too much height, too narrow a grip, and not enough control. That matters because research doesn’t support scrapping the upright row.

The real issue isn’t good vs. bad—it’s whether we’re judging this lift fairly. Here, with the help of a few of my coaching friends, we’ll explore one of the more misunderstood lifts in the weight room.

How the Upright Row Earned Its Reputation

When the elbows rise past shoulder height, the shoulder complex is placed in a compromised position, raising concerns about subacromial impingement. That’s why it gets its fair share of criticism. “From a biomechanical standpoint,” explains Matt Wenning from Wenning Strength. “You’re combining shoulder abduction with internal rotation under load. That position reduces subacromial space and increases compressive stress on the supraspinatus tendon and subacromial bursa.”

Here’s the flip side. The upright row’s reputation comes from one variation. That label is then applied to every version of it, even though research suggests the issue stems from excessive elevation, internal rotation, and poor execution. That is how the lift became hated: One version became the whole story.

Why Upright Rows Get a Bad Reputation

No exercise is perfect, and most carry a certain amount of risk, and the upright row is no different.

Shoulder Risky Business: The arms rise while the shoulders stay internally rotated. That can become a problem because the shoulder needs to externally rotate to keep the movement smooth and give the shoulder structures enough room. When that doesn’t happen, the mechanics can get messy, especially as the elbows keep rising.

The arms rise while the shoulders stay internally rotated. That can become a problem because the shoulder needs to externally rotate to keep the movement smooth and give the shoulder structures enough room. When that doesn’t happen, the mechanics can get messy, especially as the elbows keep rising. Increases Subacromial Impingement Risk: The concern becomes more serious when the elbows reach or exceed shoulder height. According to this study, the ranges in which the greatest degree of impingement occurs overlap with the ranges in which many lifters perform the upright row. The classic “pull it high” coaching cue pushes the movement into the exact zone where some shoulders start to complain.

The concern becomes more serious when the elbows reach or exceed shoulder height. According to this study, the ranges in which the greatest degree of impingement occurs overlap with the ranges in which many lifters perform the upright row. The classic “pull it high” coaching cue pushes the movement into the exact zone where some shoulders start to complain. There Are Simpler Alternatives: If your goal is to build the delts and traps, there are easier ways to get there. According to Wenning, “You can get the same or better hypertrophy stimulus with face pulls, high pulls, cable lateral variations, or movements that allow the scapula to upwardly rotate without being forced into internal rotation under load.”

That makes the upright row feel optional, and honestly, it is. But optional does not mean worthless. Let’s see what the research says.

Are Upright Rows Actually Dangerous? (Science Explained)

The research-based answer is more nuanced than the internet’s usual “good exercise” or “bad exercise” debate. This NSCA study does not support throwing the upright row away. The barbell version becomes problematic when you pull your elbows too high while your shoulders remain internally rotated. The study also shows that the upright row remains safe and effective—if you use proper precautions.

“If I program it at all,” explains Wenning, “I modify it with a wider grip to reduce internal rotation demand, pull height limited to lower chest or sternum, with a controlled tempo, and with a lower volume and load.” Based on the details of McAllister et al.’s study, a wider grip increases deltoid and trapezius activity while reducing biceps involvement. That matters because it suggests the upright row is not a single fixed exercise. Small setup changes can alter the training effect. So, if the goal is to get more deltoid and trapezius stimulus, a wide-grip version makes more sense than the narrow-grip style many lifters default to.

Other studies suggest people have exaggerated the risk of shoulder impingement. “Shoulder impingement doesn’t seem to be a real problem,” according to Dr. Allan Bacon, owner of Maui Athletics. “A study by Giphart et al. used fluoroscopy to observe what happens inside healthy shoulders during arm elevation. They found that the tendon most people worry about had already moved out of the ‘danger zone’ before the arm even reached shoulder height.”

Here’s the main takeaway: Range of motion matters. Stop the pull at or just below shoulder height, rather than raising the elbows well above it. For lifters with a history of shoulder issues, the advice is even more conservative: Shorten the range to a pain-free zone or skip the lift altogether. That gives us a much smarter takeaway than “never do upright rows.”

Upright Row Benefits

So far, you’ve heard why you shouldn’t do them, but here’s why you should.

Exercise Efficiency

Upright row trains the lateral delts and upper traps together, which gives you a lot of muscle-building value from one movement. When performed with a wider grip, you’ll get plenty of muscle-building action in both muscles.

Ability to Train The Lateral Delts Heavy

Most delt work is either isolation-heavy, like lateral raises, or more pressing-dominant, where the front delts are the emphasis. The upright row sits in a useful middle ground, allowing you to train the shoulders and traps together without performing the overhead press or endless sets of raises.

Changing Muscle Emphasis

The barbell locks you into a specific range of motion, but you can adjust the grip width. A wider grip increases activity in the deltoids and trapezius while decreasing biceps engagement, placing the shoulder joint in a less compromised position.

Exercise Flexibility

You have options regarding the upright row. Grip width, range of motion, and tool choice can all change how the lift feels. A straight bar, EZ-bar, cable, rope, or dumbbells can create different movement paths and levels of comfort.” I absolutely love dumbbell single-arm high pulls,” says Bo Babenko, DPT at Fit Care Physio. “Think the ‘faster up, controlled down’ concept is key, and the wider range of motion a unilateral variation allows is beneficial for the shoulder joint.”

Who Should Avoid Upright Rows?

When you shake off the good-or-bad mindset about exercise, it’s about whether it’s a good fit or not.

If you want bigger delts and traps but the movement doesn’t bother you, go for it. It fits best as an accessory exercise for intermediate and advanced lifters who have enough shoulder awareness to control the bar path, stop at the right height, and avoid ego taking over.

The upright row isn’t an all-or-nothing exercise. If you’re willing to modify rather than force the standard version, then give it a shot. That means using a grip width that feels good to you, keeping the bar close, or using a different tool altogether. For these lifters, the upright row can be a productive tool, not a shoulder trap waiting to happen.

But if you have a history of shoulder impingement or rotator cuff issues, or if the movement gives you pinching, pain, or an ache during or after the set, don’t do it. Beginners who do not yet have the awareness to control their shoulder position are also better off using an alternative that Wenning suggested.

If lateral raises, cable variations, shrugs, or carries train your delts and traps better with less risk and less hassle, there is no medal for performing upright rows.

Programming Upright Rows for Muscle Growth

The upright row works best as an accessory lift because it’s a muscle-building exercise that rewards control, not chaos. This lift doesn’t reward ego lifting, ugly reps, or chasing numbers. Be honest about load, and progress only when the weight feels easy.

For Muscular Endurance: 2-3 sets of 12-20 reps.

For Strength & Muscle: 3-5 sets 6-12 reps.

Upright Row: Risk vs Reward Breakdown

The upright row lives in the yellow-light category. The risk is real because:

The barbell version can place the shoulder in a less forgiving position, especially when lifters pull the elbows too high, use a narrow grip, or pile on load without enough control. The margin for error is smaller than in many other shoulder exercises, which is why it has drawn more suspicion than a lateral raise or shrug.

But the rewards are there, too. It trains the delts and upper traps hard; it may fill a unique multijoint role for the middle deltoid, and a wider grip increases involvement of the delts and traps. That makes it a good option for lifters who tolerate it well.

The real risk-versus-reward verdict is this: the upright row offers moderate risk and moderate-to-high reward. If you can perform it pain-free, use a sensible grip, and use a pain-free range of motion, the reward can outweigh the risk. If every rep feels like a no, the cost is too high, and another variation is warranted.

Final Verdict

The upright row is not all bad for your shoulders, but it is not idiot-proof either, because thinking that more is better is a bad long-term move. The risk to your shoulders is real, and pretending otherwise is dangerous.

But that doesn’t mean you should scrap it. Use a controlled range of motion, a sensible grip, and a moderate load to make this lift an effective delt and upper trap builder. The upright row is neither the villain it’s made out to be nor a bolder shoulder hero. Whatever your choice, choose wisely.