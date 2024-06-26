What is NMN?

Type “what is NMN” into your search bar and what turns up is dense paragraphs of scientific terms and phrases. The answer is this: NMN (β-nicotinamide mononucleotide) is a naturally occurring molecule that essentially powers your body.

NMN is converted into another molecule named NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), which is the form of the compound that your body can use. Think of NMN as the raw steel and NAD+ as the nails made from that steel that end up on the construction site.

Your body then uses the NAD+ to manage the following bodily functions:

Energy metabolism (the process of creating energy from nutrients).

Gene expression (the process in which a gene is “turned on” to active).

Cellular stress responses (a cell’s response to various stressors, such as temperature, toxins, or physical damage).

DNA repair .

1. PARTIQLAR – PURE NMN

Dosage: 500mg per serving

Price: Starts at $64.99

Key Features:

High dose of natural NMN

99% pure

Third-party tested

No fillers or additives

Manufactured in FDA and NSF-registered facilities within the U.S

You don’t buy a car for the complimentary air freshener, and you don’t hand over your money for a bottle full of fillers and additives. PartiQlar’s Pure NMN contains just one ingredient — β-nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN). The 500-milligram dose was shown to be safe and effective, according to a 2022 clinical trial. (1)

PartiQlar emphasizes safety and efficacy by testing Pure NMN through a third party and producing it in FDA, and NSF-registered facilities. The product boasts 39 five-star reviews and two four-star reviews, with most customers lauding how quickly they began to feel and sleep better.

Click here to see the latest price

2. TRU NIAGEN — PRO 1,000 MG

Dosage: 1,000 mg per serving

Price: $109.99

Key Features:

Highest dose of natural NMN

Certified for Sport by NSF International

Third-party tested

Accepted by the FDA

Vegetarian and gluten-free

Tru Niagen’s formula is aimed at people and athletes who want to feel more energized. The 1,000-mg dose is the most significant, with most studies we looked at maxing out their doses at around 1,000mg. Rest assured, that dosage does appear to be safe and effective (in some instances). One study found that doses between 1,000 and 2,000mg substantially increased blood NAD+ levels in overweight adults. (2)There are two pills per serving, however, so you can start by taking 500mg to gauge how you react to NMN.

At $110 for 60 capsules ($3.66 per serving), Tru Niagen Pro is an expensive supplement that, assuming you take it consistently, will cost you over $1,200 a year. Customers on Tru Niagen’s website ranked the product 4.3 out of 5 stars (310 reviews), and it boasts 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon (71 reviews). One five-star reviewer wrote: “I felt more energized and back to my normal self after I took this supplement. Even after driving five hours, I still have [the] energy to do things, even better than my children around twenty.”

Click here to see the latest price

3. PRO HEALTH LONGEVITY — NICOTINAMIDE RIBOSIDE PRO 300MG

Dosage: 300 mg per serving

Price: $47.30

Key Features:

Second cheapest option on this list

Different dosing options

Uses FDA-approved facilities

Third-party tested

Chemical solvent-free

Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) is derived from NMN, and it serves the same purpose as a precursor to NAD+. Though the dose is 300 mg, you can take more than one pill to double or triple your intake. (You’ll burn through your supply quickly.) For $47.50 per bottle, you’ll spend just over $1.50 per serving. Pro Health Longevity also offers a 75-day money-back guarantee.

According to its website, this formula says taking NR should improve cognition, support a healthier heart, and aid in maintaining a healthy weight. This supplement also contains 150 mg of TMG (Trimethylglycine), which is linked to heart health and an improvement in athletic performance (4).

Click here to see the latest price

4. RENUE BY SCIENCE — NMN POWDER 100G

Dosage: 500 mg per serving

Price: $77

Key Features:

Powder dissolves into any liquid

Uses FDA-approved facilities

Tested by two different labs

Most servings per container

Renune By Science (RBS) prioritizes absorption and testing of their NMN supplement. Like most other options on this list, Renue By Science’s formula only contains NMN. Unlike other products in our line-up, this NMN supp comes in a powder. RBS claims on its website that less than 10 percent of NMN (or NR) makes it into a user’s bloodstream when taken by capsule.

This product also offers the best bang for your buck. Costing $77 with 100 servings, each 500 mg dose runs you $0.77, which is almost three more dollars than our previous pick. And if you take protein powder or pre-workout, you can easily mix your NMN into other supps for added convenience.

Click here to see the latest price

5. LIFEFORCE — PEAK NMN

Dosage: 375 mg per serving

Price: $70

Key Features:

Relatively affordable

Contains additional ingredients

Manufactured in the USA

Peak NMN by LifeForce offers a modest 375-milligram dose along with four other ingredients: Berberine HCl (which lowers blood sugar levels), (3) white mulberry (lower cholesterol and blood sugar), lithium orotate (reduced anxiety), and spermidine (cognitive function).

Each bottle contains 30 three-pill savings for a month’s supply. If you want to take a larger dose, you could double-up servings for 700 total milligrams, but then you’ll take six capsules daily and need to re-up your supply halfway through the month.

Click here to see the latest price

6. LAB TESTED SUPPLEMENTS — NMN 500MG

Dosage: 500 mg per serving

Price: $45

Key Features:

The cheapest option on this list

Scored a 99.6 out of 100 on Labdoor.com

Third-party tested

Contains only NMN

We like Lab Tested Supps for their commitment to—wait for it—testing supplements. Each bottle has a QR code that reveals the testing notes for that specific batch of NMN. Scan the code, and you’ll read about the testing methods, purity, and how much each supplement contains chemicals like mercury, lead, and arsenic.

In addition to third-party lab testing certificates, LBS also boasts a score of 99.6 out of 100 from Labdoor, the independent testing agency founded in 2012. You get 30 servings for $45, for a cost-per-serving of $1.50.

Click here to see the latest price

References