As a registered dietitian specializing in reversing type 2 diabetes through plant-based nutrition, I’ve worked with thousands of individuals looking to take back control of their health—without medications or restrictive diets. My mission is simple: to help people naturally lower their blood sugar, boost energy, and feel amazing by eating foods they actually love.
I’m known for transforming the way people think about carbs, showing that foods like beans, oats, and fruit can be powerful tools—not enemies—when it comes to blood sugar control. Through my online program, I coach clients worldwide to make plant-based eating easy, sustainable, and science-backed. What fuels me every day? Watching my clients break free from the blood sugar rollercoaster, feel empowered around food again, and thrive on a lifestyle that supports long-term health—not just short-term fixes.
When it comes to blood sugar control, one of the biggest misconceptions is that you need to eat low-carb or avoid fruit and grains. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. My approach focuses on:
Why plant-protein? They provide muscle building protein AND are low in saturated fat! Not to mention, they are extremely high in fiber, which is important for gut health.
And no—you don’t need to go fully vegan or vegetarian to benefit. A plant-predominant diet means most of your meals are built around plants, but there’s flexibility to meet you where you are. Whether you’re 100% plant-based or simply trying to shift in that direction, this approach can transform your metabolic health.
Here’s a sample full-day meal plan designed to deliver stable energy, reduce blood sugar spikes, and pack in 30g+ of plant-based protein per meal—without sacrificing taste or satisfaction.
Tofu Power Scramble with Quinoa and Avocado
Total protein: ~32g
Why it works: This savory breakfast is loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and complete proteins. Tofu + quinoa = a perfect blood sugar–steadying combo.
Lentil Walnut Taco Bowl
Total protein: ~33g
Why it works: Lentils and tempeh are powerhouses of plant-based protein. Walnuts add healthy fats that enhance satiety and help reduce post-meal glucose spikes.
Salad with Healthy Balsamic Dressing
Edamame + Hummus Veggie Plate
Total protein: ~15g
(This can be bumped up by increasing edamame or adding a protein smoothie.)
Drink: Iced Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea
Okra Lentil Curry over Protein-Packed Black Rice
Total protein: ~38g
Why it works: Lentils and tofu provide a slow-digesting protein punch, while black rice brings fiber and anthocyanins—shown to improve insulin sensitivity.
Cold Tofu In Ponzu
Total protein: ~10g
Blood sugar balance doesn’t require deprivation. With the right plant-based foods—high in fiber, antioxidants, and clean protein—you can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and feel more energized after meals.
Remember: small shifts lead to big results. Whether you’re plant-curious or fully plant-based, building your plate around real, whole foods is one of the most powerful ways to take charge of your health.
Want to learn more about reversing diabetes with food?
Follow me on Instagram @reversingdiabetesrevolution
This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.