As a registered dietitian specializing in reversing type 2 diabetes through plant-based nutrition, I’ve worked with thousands of individuals looking to take back control of their health—without medications or restrictive diets. My mission is simple: to help people naturally lower their blood sugar, boost energy, and feel amazing by eating foods they actually love.

I’m known for transforming the way people think about carbs, showing that foods like beans, oats, and fruit can be powerful tools—not enemies—when it comes to blood sugar control. Through my online program, I coach clients worldwide to make plant-based eating easy, sustainable, and science-backed. What fuels me every day? Watching my clients break free from the blood sugar rollercoaster, feel empowered around food again, and thrive on a lifestyle that supports long-term health—not just short-term fixes.

My Approach: High-Fiber, Protein-Powered, and Plant-Predominant

When it comes to blood sugar control, one of the biggest misconceptions is that you need to eat low-carb or avoid fruit and grains. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. My approach focuses on:

Whole, plant-based foods rich in fiber and antioxidants

Low-glycemic index (GI) ingredients that support steady energy

A minimum of 30 grams of plant-based protein per meal

No oils or refined sugars

Delicious, colorful meals that actually satisfy

Why plant-protein? They provide muscle building protein AND are low in saturated fat! Not to mention, they are extremely high in fiber, which is important for gut health.

And no—you don’t need to go fully vegan or vegetarian to benefit. A plant-predominant diet means most of your meals are built around plants, but there’s flexibility to meet you where you are. Whether you’re 100% plant-based or simply trying to shift in that direction, this approach can transform your metabolic health.

Menu plan: Blood Sugar Balance Powered by Plant-protein

Here’s a sample full-day meal plan designed to deliver stable energy, reduce blood sugar spikes, and pack in 30g+ of plant-based protein per meal—without sacrificing taste or satisfaction.

🕘 8:00 AM – Breakfast

Tofu Power Scramble with Quinoa and Avocado

Extra-firm tofu (½ block or ~180g) – ~22g protein

Cooked quinoa (¾ cup) – ~6g protein

Spinach (1 cup)

Mushrooms (½ cup)

Nutritional yeast (1 tbsp)

Turmeric, black pepper, garlic

Sliced avocado (¼)

Hemp seeds (1 tbsp) – ~3g protein

Total protein: ~32g

Why it works: This savory breakfast is loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and complete proteins. Tofu + quinoa = a perfect blood sugar–steadying combo.

🕛 12:00 PM – Lunch

Lentil Walnut Taco Bowl

Cooked green or black lentils (1 cup) – ~18g protein

Crumbled walnuts (2 tbsp)

Roasted tempeh (½ cup) – ~15g protein

Shredded romaine lettuce

Diced tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers

Salsa + tahini drizzle

Total protein: ~33g

Why it works: Lentils and tempeh are powerhouses of plant-based protein. Walnuts add healthy fats that enhance satiety and help reduce post-meal glucose spikes.

Salad with Healthy Balsamic Dressing

Carrots

Bell pepper

Salad greens

Cucumber

Healthy Balsamic Dressing (Mix balsalmic vinegar, soy sauce and orange juice)

🕒 3:30 PM – Snack + Drink

Edamame + Hummus Veggie Plate

Snap peas (2 ⅔ cup) – ~4g protein

Oil-free hummus (¼ cup) – ~6g protein

Raw carrots, bell peppers, cucumber

Sprinkle of hemp or pumpkin seeds – ~3–5g protein

Total protein: ~15g

(This can be bumped up by increasing edamame or adding a protein smoothie.)

Drink: Iced Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea

🕕 6:30 PM – Dinner

Okra Lentil Curry over Protein-Packed Black Rice

Red lentils (¾ cup cooked) – ~13g protein

Sautéed okra (1 cup)

Diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric

Cooked black rice (¾ cup) – ~7g protein

Baked tofu (½ block) – ~18g protein

Total protein: ~38g

Why it works: Lentils and tofu provide a slow-digesting protein punch, while black rice brings fiber and anthocyanins—shown to improve insulin sensitivity.

Cold Tofu In Ponzu

¼ block of tofu

Ponzu sauce

Optional: Green onion

Total protein: ~10g

Featured Recipe: Super Quick Spicy Cucumber Salad

🥣 Ingredients (Serves 2):

1 chopped English cucumber

1 tbs Gochujang

1 tbs Vinegar

1tbs Soysauce

Optional: A drizzle of agave nectar

🔪 Instructions:

Chop Cucumbers Add rest of the ingredients Mix

Blood sugar balance doesn’t require deprivation. With the right plant-based foods—high in fiber, antioxidants, and clean protein—you can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and feel more energized after meals.

Remember: small shifts lead to big results. Whether you’re plant-curious or fully plant-based, building your plate around real, whole foods is one of the most powerful ways to take charge of your health.

Want to learn more about reversing diabetes with food?

Follow me on Instagram @reversingdiabetesrevolution

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.