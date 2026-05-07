Classic Physique bodybuilder, Mike Sommerfeld is known for his brutal and intense gym sessions, but the gigantic German is also aware that failing to get adequate rest is a surefire way to stunt his hard-earned gains. For this reason, the man they call “The Badass” has shared the progress he’s made by taking a break, and has also cautioned against the absolute worst period that bodybuilders should overtrain in.

Why Mike Sommerfeld Says Overtraining Hurts Muscle Growth

“I was constantly overtraining,” explained Sommerfeld in a reflective post for his 800K+ Instagram followers. It seems that as a result of his desire to construct the perfect body, the big man had neglected the importance of recovery, instead leaning into more and more reps. The bodybuilder went on to explain that he now understands that while muscles recover relatively quickly, the rest of the body requires a bigger break. Studies certainly back Sommerfeld up. Research by Pritchard and colleagues (2019) demonstrated that periods of 3.5 and 5.5 days of rest resulted in similar improvements on the bench press, meaning that just a few days is all it takes to rejuvenate tired muscles. “The complete body, however, takes weeks and months,” to recover, explained The Badass.

Why Recovery Is Critical for Classic Physique Success

Indeed, tendons and ligaments often take much longer to heal than muscles, and one of the factors for this is that they don’t receive the same level of blood supply that muscle mass can absorb. For this reason, Sommerfeld now considers his “complete body” when aiming for a full recovery, noting that after a recent rest, “My bones, my joints, my ligaments, tendons, my muscles have recovered.” And, it’s not just the body that needs a break. “Cognitive mental (health)” is also a factor, said Sommerfeld.

In terms of how much rest is required, that greatly depends on the individual, and the damage that needs to be repaired. Mild ligament issues can repair when training is toned down for 6 weeks, but some injuries require longer. Still, Sommerfeld did advise of the absolute worst period for bodybuilders to overtrain in.

Mike Sommerfeld’s Post-Contest Recovery Strategy Explained

The Bad Ass turned pro in the 212 division back in 2019, and soon transitioned to the Men’s Classic Physique grouping with a runner-up position at the 2020 IFBB British Grand Prix and he’s been a regular competitor since then. In 2025, Sommerfeld was the Classic Physique runner-up at the Olympia, and he hit gold at the Arnolds, winning the U.S. show in 2025, and the Arnold U.K. in 2026.

“I want to recover now to be even more prepared later,” shared Sommerfeld, noting that sprinting from stage to stage can be a taxing affair. “It is rather, preservation instead of construction,” explained the bodybuilder of slowing things down during stressful times. “You must understand that my body enormously, has accomplished much in the last few weeks and months, and that I was constantly in overtraining (mode).” Sommerfeld further explained that it is important to go intense when prepping for a contest, but then it is important to dial things down after a contest, to “return as fresh as possible.”

The Badass believes that bodybuilders can hurt themselves more following a competition than during a “hard” diet. “Bodybuilding shows are fun,” he said. “After that, the fun is over and you can hurt yourself tremendously.” Fortunately, following his success at the Arnold U.K. in March, the German feels more jacked than ever and if he can stay well-rested, is now hoping to win his first Olympia in 2026.

To follow Mike Sommerfeld on Instagram, click here.