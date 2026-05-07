Shane Mosely Jr (22-5-0) has endured an intense fight camp as he prepares to face Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (27-3-0) for Zuffa Boxing on Sunday, May 10. But that’s nothing new for this multigenerational fighter. As bell time approaches, Mosely sat down with M&F to explain his love of lifting heavy weights, and why you should never count him out.

“It’s definitely a new chapter for me,” explains Mosely Jr, who was unsuccessful in his most recent fight, challenging Jesus Ramos for the WBC Interim Middleweight title. Despite his disappointing loss by unanimous decision, the son of International Boxing Hall of Famer, Shane Mosely Sr was thrown a lifeline in February when he signed with Zuffa Boxing. “It’s definitely given me the energy for life, and to feel like I have an opportunity to be the first Zuffa champion,” he tells M&F.

How Shane Mosley Jr Trains for Boxing Power and Endurance

Of course, energy has rarely been an issue for Mosely Jr, and this is the result of his intense training style. The fighter’s strength and conditioning coach, Quincy Hatcher, puts him through the ringer with full body workouts, including rotations and strike simulations while holding barbell plates. “They suck, especially with the 45 plates,” jokes Mosely Jr, who understands that such moves are a surefire way to build muscle endurance and oxygen preservation.

Mosely Jr’s training sessions take in a wide variety of disciplines, including agility drills to release stiffness and to work on reactivity, but it is his love of lifting that motivates both body and mind. “It’s something that I’ve worked on more in my later years,” explains the 35-year-old, who can shift some serious weight on his deadlifts. “There’s something about lifting weights that gets you going, man,” reflects the boxer. “It makes you feel good about yourself and feel strong.”

What Makes Serhii Bohachuk a Dangerous Opponent?

With a victory over Radzhab Butaev, Bohachuk is coming into this fight hot, but Mosely Jr. has been eager to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger. He should never be counted out ahead of time. “I’ve definitely made some adjustments,” he tells M&F. “Working on my focus, on my gameplan, and just staying sharp.”

Bohachuk may be predicted to be the odds-on favorite to win in Sin City, but looking past Mosely could be a massive mistake. “I mean, that’s wrong for them to look past me because I’m a serious dude,” says Mosely Jr. “I mean, if that’s the way he’s looking at it, then good for him, but for me, I’m looking at the task at hand and being victorious.”

That’s not to say that Mosely Jr hasn’t considered his own future, however. “I definitely feel like it’s a big win by beating somebody like Sergei Bolchek. But It’s definitely not like stepping on him, but I would want Callum Walsh next.”

Where to Watch Zuffa Boxing 6 Live

You can stream the full eight-fight “Zuffa Boxing 6” card with a Paramount+ subscription at no additional cost in the U.S., Latin America, Brazil, and Canada. U.K. fans can watch the event via Sky Sports.

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