Over the past several years, one of the most significant medical breakthroughs has been the widespread adoption of telehealth platforms. For decades, if you wanted to see a doctor or a specialist, you had to go to the location physically. This system generated numerous obstacles and prevented specialized care from reaching those most needed. Factors such as distance, transportation, scheduling, convenience, and embarrassment are all eliminated when it comes to digital health platforms.

As such, an entirely new healthcare ecosystem has opened up, and telemedicine platforms are a pristine example of how healthcare is changing with technology.

DudeMeds is an online medical platform that approaches testosterone therapy as part of a larger mission to restore resilience and vitality to modern men. Co-founders Sal Pilato and Jonathan Hancock are redefining what it means to be a strong, healthy man in an era of digital convenience and cultural confusion.

Cultural Context

There has been a sharp decline in masculinity in America recently. Despite all the talk about the effects and appearance of this, it’s a fact. Recent research shows that over half of American men are overweight, with nearly 40% classified as obese.

Additionally, over 45% of American males experience Low T or ED by midlife.

Sperm counts have dropped 50% since ’73. Consequently, there’s a genuine masculinity crisis here, and DudeMeds is doing everything possible to address these problems. The platform is transforming men’s health by using advanced telemedicine to provide testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and other modern medical treatments nationwide.

Unlike traditional healthcare providers, the platform operates 100% online, ensuring accessibility and efficiency without geographical limitations. The company’s mission is to make men manly again.

Founders’ Story

Pilato and Hancock’s contrasting yet complementary paths (from tractors to telehealth, wellness clinics to policy influence) converged to form a business built on purpose.

Hancock, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, brings a uniquely diverse skill set to his role, combining entrepreneurial drive, medical knowledge, and practical experience with complex operations. Growing up in agriculture, he gained early experience in his family’s multimillion-dollar international seed business. Hancock mastered the mechanics of operating combines and tractors and played a key role in digitizing the company before opening multidisciplinary medical practices, which he owned and operated for more than a decade.

Pilato, Co-Founder and CEO, aims to transform healthcare through innovative telemedicine solutions. A pre-medicine graduate who earned his doctorate, he spent eight years leading clinical innovation, managing and partnering with several medical clinics, including a state-of-the-art facility focusing on wellness care, hormone therapy, IV treatments, and aesthetics. Pilato had been working to launch this venture for years, and just one phone call to Hancock was enough to spark the partnership.

Tech Meets Testosterone

DudeMeds is a fully automated telemedicine platform that operates online nationwide, eliminating the limitations of traditional brick-and-mortar clinics. The platform utilizes advanced medical science tools to help you achieve your ultimate peak self, tailored to what that means for you. The team’s unique perspective blends deep medical knowledge with cutting-edge technology and robust business acumen, setting them apart in the healthcare industry.

No-BS Brand Voice

The brand’s strong, direct, confident tone cuts through the health industry’s fluff. The team hopes this tone will resonate with men nationwide and inspire them to take action. Studies have shown that men are far less likely to seek medical help, and DudeMeds is taking the necessary steps to speak directly to Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomer men, primarily those in their 30s to late 60s.

But that certainly doesn’t mean they don’t also have the accolades to back up their bravado. Forbes has awarded the company the Best Testosterone Replacement Therapy of 2025 and Best NAD+ Anti-Aging of 2025 honors.

Furthermore, the platform was accepted into the Microsoft for Startup Founders Hub and has been funded by Google for its integration with Generative AI.

DudeMeds blends medical expertise and business acumen to fuel the restoration of masculinity. The team’s ultimate goal is to help each man achieve their ultimate peak self through innovative, fully online solutions.

