Turkey’s tourism economy is splitting in two. While sunseekers complain about soaring hotel rates and restaurant bills, a different kind of visitor has been filling Istanbul’s hotels: patients. As ordinary holidays grow unaffordable, medical tourism, led by hair transplants & dental treatments, is booming and turning Turkey into the world’s unlikely bargain capital for surgery.

From Holidays to Clinics: Why Turkey’s New Tourists Now Come for Surgery

Turkey is in a paradox. For the past few years, holidays are pricey, but medical tourism is at a discount. Once a paradise for affordable beach holidays and affordable yet delicious food options, Turkey is no longer the budget-friendly escape it used to be. Those who are shocked about the prices in Turkey aren’t just travelers but also Turkish diaspora living in the EU and the US. Everyone who dares to come to Turkey meets with a different reality. Rising hotel rates, higher restaurant bills, and a noticeable decline in quality (especially in the food industry) leave many in shock.

Eating out in Istanbul or coastal hotspots like Bodrum and Antalya now costs the same as, if not more than, dining in Paris or Barcelona. Not just tourists but local residents complain too about grocery prices that surged beyond what they remember from just a couple of years ago. Imported goods, olive oil, dairy, and basic pantry staples now come with silly price tags.

And yet, in a curious paradox that defies economic logic, Turkey remains one of the world’s most cost-effective destinations for medical tourism, especially for hair transplants. While a night out involving four cocktails in a modest pub might set you back $80, a full-package hair transplant, including airport transfers, luxury accommodation, consultations, post-op care, and surgery itself, starts at around $1,800. That’s a steal by any international standard, and one that continues to attract tens of thousands of foreign patients each year.

How Does Medical Tourism Boom Despite Rising Costs?

Medical tourism in Turkey isn’t new. The country has quietly built itself into a global hub for cosmetic procedures over the past decades. From dental veneers and laser eye surgery to nose jobs and breast augmentations, clinics in Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara cater to a rising flow of international patients.

But nothing compares in popularity to hair transplants. Hair transplant tourism in Turkey has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

“Istanbul is the capital of hair transplants,” says Dr. Muhammet, chief surgeon at Heva Clinic, a leading Istanbul-based center for hair transplant and medical tourism. “Even with inflation and higher operational costs, our packages remain competitive because we optimize for international clients and try to operate with efficiency.”

He has performed over 4,000 procedures in her career and confirms that 2024 saw record patient numbers, with 2025 already shaping up to beat the previous year.

“A good 50% of our clientele have afro-textured hair and come from all around the world. Those with Caucasian hair are from European and Middle Eastern countries. We also treat lots of Americans and an increasing number of digital nomads. Some even cancel their holidays due to the high costs and instead spend that money on a hair transplant.” comments Dr. Muhammet.

According to him, the key to keeping costs low lies in the USD-pegged pricing models, and lower labor costs compared to Western Europe. Their streamlined approach to clinical and logistics operations are backed by large support teams.

Why the Disparity?

The strange disconnection between rising tourism prices and stable hair transplant costs boils down to two parallel economies operating side-by-side.

Traditional tourism (hotels, guided tours, food, and transport) is heavily impacted by domestic inflation, supply chain costs, and lira volatility. Businesses have had to increase prices simply to stay afloat, especially as Turkey transitions away from being a mass-tourism destination, targeting wealthier visitors from the Gulf, Europe, and Russia.

Meanwhile, the medical tourism sector is anchored in foreign currency and geared for volume and specialization. Clinics know their patient profile; young professionals in their 30s and 40s from abroad, willing to pay in hard currency for a permanent fix to hair loss.

It could be that hotels raise their prices seasonally to keep up with inflation. But hair clinics don’t have to. Their services are priced in EUR or USD. They can protect themselves from domestic cost pressures in a way that restaurants and tour operators can’t.

The Value Proposition

People’s perceived value plays a role too. A beach holiday is temporary. A hair transplant is permanent. People are more comfortable about the value proposition of a hair transplant because the math is simple. The logic for many prospective patients is straightforward; $2,000 spent on a week-long holiday in Turkey might get you a decent hotel and mediocre meals. But for the same amount or less, you can fly home with a brand new hairline, boosted confidence, and a permanent solution to baldness.

The fact that trusted clinics package their services with hotel stays, private drivers, multi-lingual consultants, and follow-up care makes the value even more attractive.

When tourists see the kebab they had two years ago has quadrupled in price, they cancel their consideration of a booking, fly to Istanbul instead, and get their hair transplant done.

A New Kind of Travel

As Turkey continues to redefine its tourism strategy, the country is seeing a shift in the profile of its visitors. Gone are the backpackers and western families who booked cheap rooms and eat street food. Turkey’s new tourist image consists of medical tourists, wellness seekers, and high-end clients looking for aesthetic upgrades.

The image of someone lying on a beach getting sunbaked is slowly being replaced by that of a patient recovering in a stylish hotel room, bandage on scalp, sipping green tea with a skyline view of the Bosphorus.

Some clinics even offer recovery and wellness experiences, city tours in private vans, and massage services during downtime between check-ups.

“It’s a different kind of souvenir,” he says with a smile. “One that grows with you :)”

Turkey’s dual reality makes the country expensive for leisure, and cheap for cosmetic surgery and dentistry. The complexities of a country, sandwiched between East and West, tradition and innovation, tourism and medicine.

For now, the cocktails may cost more, and the hotel minibars might be overpriced. But for those losing their hair, Turkey delivers one of the best deals in the world.

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.