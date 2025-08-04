In a world driven by quick fixes and caffeine crashes, the pursuit of clean, sustainable energy has never been more relevant. Many supplement products on the market contain artificial ingredients, loads of sugar or stimulants and can come with unpleasant side effects. That’s the challenge Csilla Ari D’Agostino, Ph.D, a neuroscientist, Research Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida and NASA trained aquanaut, set out to solve. With decades of scientific research, participation in NASA’s undersea space simulation missions and nearly 100 scientific publications, she brings considerable credibility to the wellness space.

“After many years of research and several patents related to ketones and improving health and performance,” she says. “I began to realize that not all ketone molecules were created equal.”

Her company, Audacious Nutrition, launched in 2021, offers a line of science-backed nutritional supplements and innovative functional beverages, enriched with ketones and electrolytes, designed to support metabolic health, cognitive function, and physical endurance.

From the Ocean Floor to the Cutting-Edge Science

Before launching her brand, Dr. Ari participated as a lead researcher in NASA’s Extreme Environment Mission Operations 22 and 23 and was a selected crew member by NASA and became an aquanaut during Mission 23. “I lived underwater as part of a space simulation mission together with astronauts, where the optimization of human health and potential has always been in the central focus,” she recalls. These experiences helped sharpen her focus on human adaptability and energy efficiency, two concepts that now fuel her product lines.

One important aspect that sets the Audacious Nutrition products apart is their use of both D and L enantiomers of BHB molecules, which molecules can be considered nature`s super fuel, as they provide more cellular energy than sugar. This scientific approach of using both forms provide additional health benefits, compared to single-enantiomer competitors. Based on cutting-edge science, the Audacious Nutrition products feature premium blends of bioidentical D/L-BHB ketone molecules in all formulas, in combination with electrolytes (you get two products in one), that are free from artificial ingredients and sugar.

“When creating the Audacious products I placed a big emphasis on using effective doses, and only ingredients with high purity, potency, and premium quality,” she explains. “My main focus was also on making the formulations taste really good and without causing unpleasant side effects – as other, similar products often taste like jet fuel and commonly cause stomach upset.” “The variety of the novel, ketone-infused functional beverages are also designed to make it effortless to incorporate them into our daily routines.” It is also important to note that all Audacious products are manufactured in the U.S. in FDA-approved, cGMP-certified facilities and use eco-conscious packaging.

Healthier, Easier, and More Audacious

The product lineup includes the two best sellers, the refreshing tropical flavored KetoStart (caffeine free) and lemonade flavored KetoStart+ (with caffeine), as well as some innovative formulations, such as the ketone infused KetoSpike instant coffee, instant tea, and cocoa, as well as the newest product, Audacious Canine, the first ketone supplement for dogs.

Dr. Ari says the products are tailored for a wide range of audience, from health optimizers and elite athletes to those managing cognitive decline. The company serves several distinct markets: business professionals, college students, health optimizers seeking daily cognitive boost, better focus and improved metabolic health, professional athletes or gym enthusiasts requiring enhanced endurance and recovery, keto dieters managing weight and glucose levels, those who have difficulty maintaining higher blood ketone level with diet only, individuals addressing metabolic diseases or neurological conditions, mental health issues, brain injuries, cognitive decline. And there are those who just need a clean energy boost without the sugar or stimulants.

“I believe it is possible to achieve whatever our goal is because we can extend human potential no one could dream of before.”- shares Dr. Ari the inspiration behind her products.

A Community That Feels the Difference

For Dr. Ari, the most meaningful validation doesn’t come from headlines, but from the people whose lives are changing. Customer retention rates indicate strong satisfaction, many people re-order more than 30-50 times, and some clients have made over 100 purchases, according to the company.

Strong scientific evidence and countless testimonials support that the changes people experience when taking her products are often life-changing.

Dr. Ruben Ancona Bolanos, a medical doctor who had been continuously using ketone and glucose monitors, reported significant results after using KetoStart. “After taking KetoStart, I saw a clear elevation in blood ketone levels, as well as a reduction in blood glucose,” he noted.

The feedback is consistent. Christi, a customer featured in Dr. Talks, shared, “I’ve tried countless supplements over the years, and to be honest, I’ve rarely been impressed.” She added, “From the moment I started using their [Audacious Nutrition] products, I could feel the benefits—almost immediately. My hunger levels plummeted. My anxiety? It melted away. I felt calmer, more focused, and just good.”

Celebrity fitness expert Thomas DeLauer enthusiastically echoed the sentiment: “I’ve never been an exogenous ketone guy, but @audacious.nutrition is legit. Holy cow!”

The influential podcast host, Tim Ferriss reported in his newsletter that he personally used KetoStart to help with his altitude acclimation and exercise in hypoxia, after he learned that the ketosis expert Dr. Dominic D`Agostino tested and loves this product and recommends it to others.

A customer from abroad reported that “they are helping me get my life back, I have only tried 10 sachets and they are saving my life”.

The testimonials suggest something bigger than flavor or formulation. They reflect customers who report improved experiences and a brand that’s working to live up to its name.

Building a Sustainable Future

Beyond developing premium quality products, Audacious Nutrition demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility. Each year, part of the company’s profits supports various organizations and causes, while its sustainable packaging, – using tree-free paper, soy-based ink and renewable energy-, reflects a broader environmental consciousness.

Dr. Ari D’Agostino’s plans include expanding into retail stores, as well as internationally, launching new products, and partnering with medical spas, gyms, functional health practices and longevity clinics to reach those who need these products the most. “My goal was to eliminate all the negative aspects I encountered while testing dozens of other ketone supplements on the market,” she says. “While still delivering high quality, bioidentical BHB in great-tasting products, so people can enjoy all the health benefits these molecules can provide.”

Audacious Nutrition aims to offer new solutions for individuals seeking to naturally boost their energy, brain health, and metabolic performance. Backed by science and built on purpose, the brand aims to empower people to take control of their health with clean, effective support.

“I believe that we all can be healthier, easier.”- urges Dr. Ari D’Agostino. The audacious goal is to improve health and extend human potential to Reach Your Impossible.”

