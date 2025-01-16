When it comes to fitness equipment, versatility, durability, and performance are non-negotiable. The GMWD Arete™ Leg Press Hack Squat Machine with Calf Block Pro Series raises the bar, delivering a groundbreaking solution for home and commercial gyms alike. As the first leg press machine to feature a heavy-duty 5-post loading system, the Arete™ offers unmatched stability, safety, and functionality for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who demand excellence.

Heavy-Duty 5-Post Design: Maximum Stability and Performance

With an industry-first 5-post loading system and an impressive weight capacity of 1,250 lbs, the Arete™ redefines what’s possible for lower-body strength training. Unlike standard 2-post machines, its three taller loading posts—positioned at chest level—make loading and unloading plates easier and safer, especially when handling heavy weights. This thoughtful design is particularly back-friendly, reducing strain and ensuring a more comfortable experience for users of all fitness levels.

Engineered for versatility, the Arete™ combines four powerful exercises into one machine: leg press, hack squat, calf raise, and reverse hack squat. Whether you’re overloading your muscles, improving strength, or targeting multiple lower-body muscle groups, this all-in-one powerhouse provides the stability, precision, and performance you need to hit your fitness goals faster and more efficiently.

Advanced Safety Features

Safety is a top priority, and the Arete™ takes it to the next level with its 3-level adjustable safety stopper and a 5-position detachable safety limiter. This unique design not only ensures a secure lifting experience but also allows for a deeper range of motion (ROM), giving advanced users the ability to push their training limits safely. Unlike standard leg press machines with single-column frames, the Arete™ features a robust dual-column design that enhances stability and increases weight capacity. This versatile construction accommodates users of varying heights and creates a safe, customizable environment for heavy lifting and advanced training.

Large Footplate: 22.4” × 14”

The Arete™ footplate is large enough to accommodate different foot placements to isolate specific thigh muscles, yet compact enough to fit in a home gym. The anti-slip diamond-plated surface holds your feet in place, giving you the confidence and stability to lift with power.

Extra Large Backrest: 44” × 13”

The Arete™ backrest provides plenty of room to rest your neck and upper body while performing leg presses and hack squats. At 44” × 13”, the large backrest keeps you comfortable and supported, allowing you to focus on lifting heavy and targeting your thighs. This extra support also promotes proper posture and reduces strain on your neck, making it ideal for home gym and commercial use.

Level Handle System

The Arete™ features a 3-level handle system designed to adapt to your training needs:

Lower handles provide support and stability during leg presses, helping you maintain proper form and focus on your legs.

Middle and upper handles offer assistance when tackling the toughest reps, ensuring you finish your set strong and safely.

For added peace of mind, the Arete™ is equipped with an adjustable safety catch and ladder-style safety handles within easy reach. These handles allow you to step down safely when needed, so you can train with confidence and focus fully on your workout.

Adjustable Footboard: 4 Positions

The Arete™ backrest is adjustable in 4 positions to fit your comfortable and preferred angle for leg press and hack squats. This allows you to train at a angle that keeps your back flat against the seat and roughly perpendicular to the leg press plate, providing a comfortable and effective workout.

Calf Raise Block

The Arete™ calf raise block is included with your purchase and can be attached to the machine for calf raises or removed to train your calves on our GMWD Pro Style Calf Raise. This versatile feature allows you to target your calf muscles after leg press and hack squats, or as a finisher to your lower body workout.

Wheeled Design

The Arete™ features a dual-wheel design at the rear of the machine offering excellent mobility and convenience, making it easy to reposition the equipment, even in smaller spaces like home gyms or commercial settings. The wheels allow the machine to be tilted and rolled effortlessly, reducing the need for extra manpower or tools. This design also protects floors from scratches and scuffs by minimizing friction during movement, whether on hardwood, rubber, or carpeted surfaces. Importantly, once the machine is placed, it remains stable and secure, ensuring safety and preventing wobbling during workouts. This thoughtful feature enhances usability, making the equipment both user-friendly and practical for dynamic fitness environments.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Heavy-Duty Capacity : Innovative 5-post loading system supports up to 1,250 lbs, offering unmatched stability and strength for heavy lifting.

: Innovative 5-post loading system supports up to 1,250 lbs, offering unmatched stability and strength for heavy lifting. 3-In-1 Functionality : Combines Leg Press, Hack Squat, and Calf Raise exercises into one versatile machine.

: Combines Leg Press, Hack Squat, and Calf Raise exercises into one versatile machine. Enhanced Safety Features : Dual-column design with 3-level adjustable safety stoppers and 5-position detachable safety limiters for maximum user confidence and safety.

: Dual-column design with 3-level adjustable safety stoppers and 5-position detachable safety limiters for maximum user confidence and safety. Durable Footplate : Large, anti-slip diamond-plated surface ensures secure footing during all exercises.

: Large, anti-slip diamond-plated surface ensures secure footing during all exercises. Extra-Large Backrest : Provides comfortable and stable support for the neck and upper body during heavy lifts.

: Provides comfortable and stable support for the neck and upper body during heavy lifts. Multi-Level Handles : Three handle positions offer added control, assistance, and safety during challenging reps.

: Three handle positions offer added control, assistance, and safety during challenging reps. Adjustable Footboard : Features 4 positions to adapt to different exercises and user preferences.

: Features 4 positions to adapt to different exercises and user preferences. Detachable Calf Block : The calf block is detachable but not fully removable, allowing for easy angle and position adjustments without compromising stability.

: The calf block is detachable but not fully removable, allowing for easy angle and position adjustments without compromising stability. Wheeled Design: Equipped with wheels for easy mobility, while protecting floors and maintaining machine stability when stationary.

Cons

Fixed Footplate Angle for Leg Press: While the footboard is adjustable for other exercises, the footplate angle cannot be adjusted during leg press movements, which may limit positioning preferences for some users.

Conclusion

The Arete™ 5-Post Leg Press Hack Squat Machine with Calf Block Pro Series is a top choice for those looking for a heavy-duty, versatile, and high-performance leg press, hack squat, and calf raise machine. Its innovative 5-post system, heavy-duty weight capacity, and 3-in-1 functionality make it a great option for home gyms and commercial fitness centers. While it falls short in the calf block and footplate angle departments, it is a great investment for anyone serious about building strong, balanced legs and glutes. With its durable construction, adjustable features, and overall performance, the Arete™ Pro Series is a great choice for fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike.

