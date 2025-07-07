A hallmark of food contamination is the presence of microorganisms or other harmful substances that lead to foodborne illnesses. Despite the fact that hygiene and proper food preparation and handling practices are widely encouraged, food contamination still exacts a pound of flesh, so to speak.

Nine million people in the US get sick, around 1,300 of them losing their lives, thanks to foodborne diseases. But it’s not an American problem alone. The numbers rise to about 600 million worldwide, with about 420,000 losing their lives.

If you’re looking to avoid food contamination during meal prep or any other time, you’ve come to the right guide. Here are tips to help keep you safe.

Practice Good Hygiene Habits

Personal hygiene is the first point of defense against food contamination. Luckily, it’s relatively simple and cheap to get this right. Start by thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before handling food. This can help to kill any germs that might transfer to the raw food.

Next, keep your hands off your face, hair, and even phone while cooking. These are serious sources of harmful bacteria and other contaminants. Also, ensure the clothes and apron you’re using are squeaky clean.

But all this doesn’t end with your person. Your kitchen should also match your hygiene patterns. Wipe down kitchen surfaces, cutting boards, and utensils with hot soapy water or a disinfectant before and after use.

Also, use separate cutting boards. Have one for raw meats and another for fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods to avoid cross-contamination.

Store Ingredients Properly

Storing ingredients the right way is one of the best ways to keep food contamination at bay. Start with cold foods. If they are perishables like fresh fruits, don’t let them hang around for long. Have them refrigerated within 2 hours. A good refrigerating practice is to keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood separately. Try the bottom shelf. This can prevent drips on other food items.

Despite your best efforts, food poisoning doesn’t necessarily begin and end in your kitchen. Contamination can come from any point in the supply chain, from production and processing to transportation and retail.

If you followed safe food handling practices and still ended up sick, it may indicate that the problem was beyond your control. In such cases, seeking legal help could be the next step. Getting in touch with food poisoning attorneys at The Lange Law Firm can be a good place to start.

These legal professionals specialize in food safety cases and can help you understand your rights. They can also assist in pursuing compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages resulting from foodborne illness.

However, before pursuing legal action, you need to gather evidence and ask yourself some critical questions to determine whether the contamination likely occurred outside your control:

Check the Food Source

Was the food pre-packaged or prepared elsewhere? Ready-to-eat meals, deli items, bagged salads, frozen dinners, or restaurant-prepared food have already been handled by others. Contamination could have occurred before you even purchased it.

Inspect Packaging and Labels

Was the packaging damaged, bloated, leaking, or tampered with? Check for recall notices or “best by” dates. Look for signs that the product may have been mishandled during storage or transport, for example, thawed when it should be frozen, discolored, or foul odor upon opening.

Were Others Affected?

Did other people, for example your coworkers, friends or family members, who ate the same food also get sick? If so, especially if they didn’t handle the food themselves, this is a strong indicator of external contamination.

Medical Diagnosis and Lab Results

Did a doctor diagnose you with a specific foodborne illness (like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria)? Did they take a stool or blood sample that matched an ongoing outbreak tracked by public health agencies like the CDC or FDA? Matching a known outbreak strain can show that the contamination was widespread and not isolated to your kitchen.

If everything checks out and you believe the contamination wasn’t your fault, it might be time to look into filing a food poisoning claim.

Cook Food to Safe Temperatures

Undercooked food is a very common source of food poisoning. That’s why you should make sure you cook it to safe temperatures. Poultry mostly cooks well at 165°F (74°C), ground meats at 160°F (71°C), beef steaks at 145°F (63°C) + rest time, while leftovers and casseroles cook at 165°F (74°C).

Once the foods have cooked to the right point, let them cool for about two hours before refrigerating and freezing. Use airtight containers leak-proof containers to prevent moisture loss and contamination.

Closing Thoughts

Taking the necessary precautions can help you avoid food contamination during meal prep. However, even with the best precautions, contamination can still occur through no fault of your own.

If you’ve followed all safety measures and still experience symptoms of foodborne illness, it may be worth exploring your legal options. Get in touch with a food poisoning attorney you can trust and let them help you investigate and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and other related damages.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.