We all know that your pillow is just as valuable as your barbell when it comes to building a stronger, leaner physique, yet it’s often overlooked.

Study after study shows that most people aren’t getting the deep, restorative sleep their bodies need. However, there’s a new formula that changes the way we approach sleep.

Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave helps slow down brain activity so that you can wind down and drift off into more rejuvenating rest.

Unlike traditional sleep aids that knock you out and leave you feeling groggy the next morning, Night Shred™ Alpha Wave works with your body’s natural sleep cycles. It supports all stages of sleep so your body can recover, rebuild and burn fat while you rest.

How Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave Is Changing Your Nighttime Routine

In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the benefits and ingredients of Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave and what sets it apart from other sleep supplements.

Helps Calm Racing Thoughts And Wind Down Before Bed

Research suggests that alpha waves play a key role in quality sleep. These brain waves act as the bridge between wakefulness and sleep, helping your mind transition into a relaxed state so you can fall asleep faster.

Night Shred™ Alpha Wave is formulated with soothing ingredients like GABA and SleepRoot™, which promote alpha wave activity while helping to calm highly alert beta waves that leave your mind wired at night. With constant exposure to blue light and the demands of modern life, winding down for sleep has become harder than ever. This formula is designed to support deep relaxation, making it a powerful addition to your nighttime routine.

Supports Deep Restorative Sleep

During sleep, your brain cycles through multiple sleep stages every night. A disrupted sleep cycle leaves you feeling sluggish and groggy.

Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave supports your body’s natural sleep rhythms so you can fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The formula includes Kava Kava root extract, a revered botanical from the South Pacific, traditionally used to promote relaxation and help calm the nervous system.

By easing tension, it helps combat the nighttime restlessness that often leads to waking up in the middle of the night. Melatonin is also included to support a healthy sleep-wake cycle and help you stay asleep throughout the night.

Potentiates Overnight Fat-Burning

Sleep isn’t the only benefit. While you’re off dreaming, Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave kicks your metabolism into overdrive, allowing you to burn fat overnight.

With powerful thermogenic ingredients like Capsimax® and Paradoxine®, this formula helps ignite calorie burning and fat mobilization, allowing your body to tap into stored fat for fuel. Your body does the work while you sleep, so you can wake up feeling leaner and ready to take on the day.

Helps Combat Stress-Induced Cravings

Late-night cravings can be a diet’s worst enemy. When your brain is wired, it’s easy to find yourself reaching for snacks, whether it’s a pint of ice cream or whatever’s left in the pantry.

Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave helps calm those cravings so you can stay on track. Capsimax® helps keep you feeling fuller for longer, making it easier to resist the urge to snack before bed. Meanwhile, calming ingredients like Kava Kava and Sleeproot™ help you relax, which makes mindless munching less tempting.

Unlock Deeper Fat-Burning Sleep With Inno Supps Night Shred™ Alpha Wave

If winding down at night feels impossible or your fat-loss progress has hit a wall despite putting in the work at the gym, it’s time to upgrade your nighttime routine.

Night Shred™ Alpha Wave is a breakthrough formula designed to support alpha brain wave activity, promote deep, restorative sleep, and help optimize the metabolism.

Click here to learn more about how Inno Supps Night Shred Alpha Wave can support your sleep and healthy journey.