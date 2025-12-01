For some, knives are merely tools or weapons whose utility is their only appeal. As tools, they remain dormant until picked up to be used and then put away again. Others, such as Clayton Ensminger, however, view knives as works of art to be enjoyed and appreciated for their craftsmanship. In Clayton’s case, this passion and admiration culminated in a business: EKnives.

A Powerful Entrepreneurial Journey

Clayton’s lifelong fascination with knives began when he was only eight. He received his first survival knife from his father for his birthday that year, as he had recently seen Rambo: First Blood in theatres and was immediately in awe of how essential knives could be as tools for everyday life.

Although this love for the artisanship of knives never truly disappeared, it fell to the wayside for some time while Clayton grew older and failed to get his business ventures off the ground. It wasn’t until he was 40 that he noticed the success of e-commerce businesses and decided to adopt a valuable mindset: “If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Soon after making this declaration, Clayton and his wife, CoCo, founded EKnives, a small but highly dedicated and passionate knife retailer based in Chattanooga, TN. Since neither spouse had much knowledge about knives or the internet before starting their business, they learned much on the fly, constantly seeking new ways to integrate themselves and their business into the world of knife collecting.

Prioritizing Customer Satisfaction and Community Connection

Instead of focusing on making as many sales as possible or rapidly expanding their business, Clayton and CoCo’s primary focus is on the customer. They aim to build their brand, yes, but not at the expense of the loyal community they have happily become part of. Their dedication to their customers means the two do everything they can to ensure customer satisfaction, even going so far as to recommend businesses that sell knives they do not.

In keeping with their desire to make the buying process as smooth as possible for customers, Clayton and CoCo designed their business model around 2-3 day shipping. As such, customers who place orders before 3 pm EST will receive same-day shipping.

Emphasizing Craftsmanship and Art

EKnives takes pride in what they do and the products they sell, a trait that has helped the company become a respected name among knife collectors and enthusiasts. Their many offerings include OTF knives, pocket knives, and Microtech gear, such as belts, pens, and, of course, knives.

Each category of knife contains a wide variety of brands, colors, and models, providing enough options that almost anyone can find something they like, especially since EKnives routinely update their products. Everything on the site is there because Clayton and CoCo recognize each piece as something worth admiring and appreciating it for its aesthetics, craftsmanship, and utility.

Supporting the Artistry Behind Knife Collecting

Knives are helpful tools in many situations, including cooking, hunting, cutting, and self-defense. They deserve recognition for their utility and versatility, but knife collectors know there’s more to a knife than what it does. Clayton and CoCo gladly bond with and sell to people who see knives as works of art worth admiring as much as any given painting or picture. It is this sense of pride and respect for quality tools that makes EKnives a special part of the knifecollecting community.

