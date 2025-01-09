Kandace Kalin has revolutionized sports insurance, infusing it with cutting-edge digital innovations and a strong focus on customer care. As the founder of O2 Sports Insurance, she leveraged her athletic background and unrelenting enthusiasm for sports to create a company that prioritizes accessibility and customizable coverage. Kalin’s athletic journey began at 15 when she moved across the country alone to pursue a career in artistic swimming. This foundation, combined with her passion for helping other athletes, drove her to make an impact on the sports insurance industry, earning recognition and trust along the way.

Kalin explains, “As a proud member of Peloton and a lover of spicy margaritas, my personal journey has been shaped by pivotal experiences from a young age. At 15, I made the bold decision to move across the country alone to pursue my career in artistic swimming with the top team. This experience taught me resilience and independence, laying the foundation for my personal and professional growth.”

After deciding to leave a career as a professional athlete behind, Kalin pursued other professional avenues including working on investor relations in the mining industry. Still, she felt that something was lacking—her passion for sports. Kalin decided to combine her career with her passion for sports and with the support from well-known players in the Insurance industry, ventured out on her own to start her own company.

Launching O2 Sports Insurance proved to be a difficult task ahead. Confronted with the natural distrust and suspicion that comes with starting a new company in a male-dominated industry, she overcame many obstacles to be where she stands today. Working three jobs including coaching to support her new venture, Kalin’s perseverance and concentration reaped rewards as she gained the industry’s confidence and trust by quickly demonstrating her capabilities.

“Throughout my journey, I’ve been fortunate to have incredible coaches, mentors, and family support me every step of the way. Their guidance has been instrumental in shaping who I am today. Losing my father at the young age of 16 to cancer also shook me but gave me the focus to keep pursuing my dreams, something I know he always wanted me to do,” Kalin explains.

In addition to building her professional portfolio, Kalin sought to achieve her personal goals as well. Starting a family during the advancement stages of starting a career or building a business is an obstacle many professional women face. Though confronted with the same choice, Kalin decided to put in 10 times more effort to accomplish both. In keeping her pregnancies private from public audiences, she dispelled the antiquated myth that a woman cannot have a successful career and be a successful mother and proved her fortitude, cementing her place within the sector.

O2 Sports Insurance stands out in the market by taking a proactive stance when it comes to digital marketing and keeping up with the latest developments. In contrast to several competitors, the organization has made substantial investments in digital tactics to improve accessibility and customer involvement. O2 Sports Insurance also prioritizes personal contact with their clients, making sure that they can connect with an associate directly when necessary. This company’s digital presence, combined with customized policies, builds customer satisfaction and confidence.

Kalin’s most noteworthy accomplishment came when she was recognized by Lloyd’s of London as a coverholder. This esteemed accolade, obtained in an exceptionally short time, highlights the legitimacy and superiority of O2 Sports Insurance. For her, receiving the “Coverholder of Lloyd’s” plaque in London marked a pivotal moment in her professional career, and the trajectory of the business.

A key component of O2 Sports Insurance’s goal is community outreach. The firm provides sponsorships and donations to assist sports programs for young people from lower-income families who want to play sports. As her business expands and makes a significant difference in the lives of individuals in need, Kalin finds great satisfaction in her company’s dedication to community participation.

Kalin has aspirations for O2 Sports Insurance to one day be prominently featured on banners for MLS InterMiami games and NHL hockey boards. She hopes to work with well-known programs and institutions throughout the country, with a special emphasis on sports academies that provide young players with a variety of options to get exposed to the world of sports. O2 Sports Insurance wants to improve its influence and help prospective athletes across the country by reaching a wider audience and forming alliances with bigger organizations. You can learn more about the company by calling (855) 351-0202.

