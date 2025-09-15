Throughout childhood, boys are taught to be tough and strong. They learn to suppress their emotions to be perceived as masculine. However, just because men come off as secure and having it all together doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how they actually feel.

Men’s mental health is a concerning issue that is often overlooked and stigmatized. Men who are afraid to be vulnerable can struggle inside, leading to more serious mental health conditions. These include everything from long-term depression and anxiety to substance abuse to suicidal thoughts.

Addressing this mental health epidemic means breaking down the stigma associated with men, promoting vulnerability, and providing support systems.

The Stigma Around Mental Health for Men

Societal expectations assume that men are forceful, powerful, and strong. Because of this, men learn to suppress what they’re feeling from a young age. Crying after losing a t-ball game is a sign of weakness, as is running to mom when they fall and scrape their knee while playing. Men are taught to downplay their symptoms or avoid them altogether.

By “grinning and bearing it,” men are hiding how they are feeling instead of recognizing and processing their emotions. Since they aren’t addressing their mental health needs, they are kicking the can down the road until it results in a bigger problem. The first signs of depression or sadness shouldn’t be ignored. The same goes for a reliance on certain substances such as drugs and alcohol. Instead, anyone with these thoughts or behavioral patterns, regardless of their gender identity, should feel empowered to seek help from a medical professional.

Therapy, support groups, and inpatient treatment for substance abuse are just some of the treatment options available to help men deal with their ongoing mental health challenges.

How to Promote Vulnerability

Of course, most men already know that help is available. The problem is that they assume that seeking it is a sign of weakness. Switching this mentality from a weakness to a strength isn’t something that happens overnight. It requires encouraging vulnerability and listening to men as they express how they’re really doing.

The first step in promoting vulnerability is creating a safe, supportive environment. If you notice that your husband, son, brother, or male friend is struggling, make sure they know that you are there for them. Be explicit in saying that you want to help them and are willing to listen.. If they do start to share, don’t assume that they want help right away. They may first need to just get everything off their chest before they are willing to receive feedback on how to get help.

This means being an active listener, or focusing on what the person is saying and being fully present as they are talking. If you’re texting or distracted on your phone, the individual will assume that you don’t care or aren’t listening. If you cut them off mid-sentence, they may feel like they can’t get everything out there before you jump in with your own story or conclusion.

As your partner or friend begins to wrap up, ask open-ended questions. This can nudge them to elaborate on their feelings as well as provide more details on how they’re doing. This technique can also work to get the conversation going. Asking, “Is there anything on your mind?” or “What are you thinking about right now?” can be great places to start.

Remember, being vulnerable is challenging for just about everyone. Thank the person after they’ve shared and remind them that they can always come to you if they need to talk or to pick up on the conversation.

Support Available to Men for Their Mental Health Needs

No matter how much support you can give, know that there is professional help available. For certain situations, it may be critical to find and address a male’s mental health crisis immediately. Here are some support options to consider

Therapy

This is a good place to start, especially for men who struggle with opening up. Specifically, look for therapists trained in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which focuses on identifying and changing negative thought patterns. This type of therapy can address the stigmas associated with men and switch seeking help from a sign of weakness to a sign of strength. A licensed mental health therapist will be able to assess if medications are needed or if further help, such as inpatient treatment, is necessary.

Mental Health Lifelines and Organizations

Numerous mental health lifelines and organizations are also available free of charge to provide one-time or ongoing support. If you or a loved one is facing a life-threatening issue, you can call or text 988 — the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You’ll be connected with a trained counselor for confidential support and immediate assistance.

Other organizations are also available based on specific needs. The Veterans Crisis Line (text 838255) is available to those who have previously served in the military. For those who are experiencing a natural disaster, the Disaster Distress Helpline (call or text 1-800-985-5990) is available.

Federal resources such as the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are also resources to consider.

Again, getting help doesn’t mean that you are weak or inadequate; instead, it’s a sign of strength that you have the courage to speak up and know that you are not alone in your struggles.

