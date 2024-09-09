First emerging in ancient Japan during the early 16th century, jiu-jitsu, the “gentle art” or “art of suppleness”, has become a global phenomenon. The martial art and combat sport was originally designed to help unarmed samurai defeat armed opponents. In modern practices, its throws, locks, and strikes help students learn self-defense techniques among many other things.

Despite the ban on samurai culture in Japan, jiu-jitsu was spread worldwide by passionate athletes. Brazilian jiu-jitsu is one of the most recognized styles, which focuses heavily on ground fighting and submission. Students of Brazilian jiu-jitsu are taught how to defend themselves against larger opponents successfully.

Due to its classification as a combat sport, many people believe jiu-jitsu is strictly about fighting. Andrea Warner, instructor and owner of Gracie Barra Salt Lake City, West Jordan, and Riverton argues otherwise. Research into the psychological benefits of jiu-jitsu supports her point. “Jiu-jitsu requires students to be mentally present and develop resilience,” Andrea says. “As they practice with their partners, they learn how to manage stress and develop mindfulness.”

