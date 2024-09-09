28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
First emerging in ancient Japan during the early 16th century, jiu-jitsu, the “gentle art” or “art of suppleness”, has become a global phenomenon. The martial art and combat sport was originally designed to help unarmed samurai defeat armed opponents. In modern practices, its throws, locks, and strikes help students learn self-defense techniques among many other things.
Despite the ban on samurai culture in Japan, jiu-jitsu was spread worldwide by passionate athletes. Brazilian jiu-jitsu is one of the most recognized styles, which focuses heavily on ground fighting and submission. Students of Brazilian jiu-jitsu are taught how to defend themselves against larger opponents successfully.
Due to its classification as a combat sport, many people believe jiu-jitsu is strictly about fighting. Andrea Warner, instructor and owner of Gracie Barra Salt Lake City, West Jordan, and Riverton argues otherwise. Research into the psychological benefits of jiu-jitsu supports her point. “Jiu-jitsu requires students to be mentally present and develop resilience,” Andrea says. “As they practice with their partners, they learn how to manage stress and develop mindfulness.”
