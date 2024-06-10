Zach Hirsch is a rising star in the world of sports podcasting, and his latest show, Keeping Up with Sports, with iconic athletes, 2X NBA Champion LA Laker Lamar Odom, and Olympic Gold-Medalist Caitlyn Jenner is introducing Zach to a whole new audience. Keeping Up With Sports has garnered over one hundred million impressions across multiple online platforms before it has even premiered. While Zach, at twenty-two years old, has hosted multiple popular sports podcasts, including Worldstar’s Kiss and The Myst with legendary rapper Jadakiss, Running It Back with Pac and Zach with NFL Pro Bowler Adam “Pacman” Jones, and The Fight Guys with “Suga” Rashad Evans, the level of attention brought by working on an LA-based show with the two Kardashian alumni is a new experience for him.

Keeping Up with Sports will also include interviews with celebrities such as Amber Rose and boxer Bryce Hall, and will tackle what it takes to become a professional athlete and the effect it has on personal lives.

Recognized as one of history’s youngest and most accurate handicappers, Zach makes predictions for betonline.ag on major sports events. At sixteen, he was the youngest coaching intern in Division 1 college football at Florida Atlantic University. His ventures also include running a popular verified YouTube channel and maintaining other social media pages. He is known for posting sports predictions, news features, videos, and other types of social media content. However, his newest venture is undoubtedly his biggest yet.

Zach is embracing bi-coastal living and regularly travels back to Boca Raton, Florida, from his new home in LA. He’s finishing his degree in sports management from Lynn University and getting ready to pursue an MBA next year. As a teenager, Zach completed Harvard’s prestigious Entrepreneurial Essentials program and participated in the esteemed Sloan-MIT Sports Analytics Conference. Zach sets himself apart by learning on the job, picking the brains of successful sports figures, and embracing the value of a formal education. He recently shared with After Dark Podcast host Vito Glazers, “I’ve definitely benefited from school but have learned more from experiences with my podcast partners and talking to other successful people in the industry.”

Mystic Zach started showcasing his abilities to a larger audience when he began his @ipickwins page on Instagram in 2019—breaking records for consecutive events predicted across multiple sports and having an unprecedented record by picking twenty-one consecutive college football games correctly without a loss to have a perfect season. While handicapping is only a part of what he does, Zach has correctly predicted the last five consecutive Super Bowl and College Football National Championships, including the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

When he isn’t analyzing games and picking wins, Zach has already interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports, such as NFL star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, UFC’s recently crowned BMF Champion Dustin Poirier, and influential boxing figures like Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Álvarez, Ryan Garcia, Oscar De La Hoya, Tyson Fury and Jake Paul.

Now partnering with household names Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner with their original podcast Keeping Up with Sports, Zach aims to bring his unique perspective and insight to the sports podcast. As he states, “What makes this podcast so interesting is how all three of us are so different in background and generationally and in so many ways, but how our shared love for sports and the stories behind the games is the overarching theme that brings the show together.”

Keeping Up with Sports will invite a candid dialogue about the critical issues within the sports and entertainment industries. Additional guests on the podcast will include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, world champion boxer Zab Judah, professional stuntman Steve-O, and more.

Upon its upcoming launch, Keeping Up with Sports will be available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other audio platforms. A spokesperson for the podcast has clarified that the official premiere date has not yet been announced and that episodes are “coming soon.”

