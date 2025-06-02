Kurtis Lee Thomas, founder of Breathwork Detox as featured on The Today Show, is revolutionizing peak performance training for Olympians, UFC fighters, and elite athletes.

The Game-Changing Performance Tool Athletes Swear By

Every elite athlete is searching for a competitive edge—a way to increase stamina, enhance endurance, and sharpen focus. While traditional training focuses on strength, agility, and recovery, one high-performance biohacking method is taking the sports world by storm: Breathwork Detox. Embraced by companies like Nike and NASA, Breathwork Detox—featured on The Today Show—is gaining traction among elite performers worldwide. This scientifically backed breathing technique is revolutionizing athletic performance by improving oxygen efficiency, muscle recovery, and extreme mental clarity.

Why Top Athletes Are Turning to Breathwork Detox for an ‘Unfair Advantage’

Athletes are constantly pushing their bodies to the limit. However, without proper oxygenation and nervous system control, performance suffers. Breathwork Detox, created by Kurtis Lee Thomas, #1 Breathwork Teacher Trainer and Top Corporate Mindfulness Speaker, offers a cutting-edge solution that trains the body and mind simultaneously.

Studies have shown that oxygen efficiency is the most overlooked factor in endurance and recovery. Breathwork Detox optimizes this process by:

Increasing VO2 max – Maximizing oxygen intake for improved endurance and cardiovascular performance.

– Maximizing oxygen intake for improved endurance and cardiovascular performance. Accelerating muscle recovery – Reducing lactic acid buildup and inflammation.

– Reducing lactic acid buildup and inflammation. Enhancing focus & reaction time – Activating the parasympathetic nervous system for peak mental clarity.

– Activating the parasympathetic nervous system for peak mental clarity. Reducing cortisol & stress – Lowering anxiety, keeping athletes calm under pressure.

According to a study from Harvard Business Review, 60%-90% of all doctor visits are stress-related. Breathwork Detox is one of the fastest natural methods to clear stress from the nervous system, making it a critical tool for professional athletes who must perform under high-stakes conditions.

Additionally, a Stanford University study found that just five minutes of structured breathwork outperforms meditation in lowering stress levels and improving mood, reinforcing why top performers are incorporating breathwork into their routines.

How Breathwork Biohacking is The New Legal “Cheat Code”

Breathwork Detox is more than deep breathing—it’s a biohacking technique that trains the body to perform at a higher level with less oxygen consumption. By practicing structured breathwork, athletes can:

Extend time to exhaustion – Allowing muscles to function efficiently without early fatigue.

– Allowing muscles to function efficiently without early fatigue. Enhance lung capacity – Increasing oxygen flow to working muscles, improving stamina.

– Increasing oxygen flow to working muscles, improving stamina. Activate “Flow State” (Transient Hypofrontality) – Allowing athletes to enter deep focus and peak mental performance.

Transient hypofrontality is a temporary state in which activity in the prefrontal cortex of the brain is significantly reduced. The prefrontal cortex is the area responsible for higher-level thinking—things like planning, self-criticism, time awareness, and impulse control. When this part of the brain quiets down, a few powerful things can happen:

What It Feels Like:

You lose your sense of time (“time flew by” or “I was in the zone”)

(“time flew by” or “I was in the zone”) Self-doubt fades (less inner critic, more flow)

(less inner critic, more flow) Creativity and intuition spike

You feel fully present and immersed in the moment (Mamba-Mode)

Common in “Flow States”

Transient hypofrontality is a hallmark of flow, the mental state where athletes, artists, performers, and meditators perform at their peak—totally immersed, effortless focus, often with heightened creativity and emotional clarity. This is why elite athletes, Olympians, and professional sports teams are integrating Breathwork Detox into their training programs. Many also participate in the Breathwork Bootcamp, a program designed to build endurance and optimize breathing efficiency in just 30 days.

Kurtis Lee Thomas leads a high-performance breathwork session designed to enhance mental clarity and recovery for elite athletes. His Breathwork Detox method is now being used by Olympians, UFC fighters, and pro teams to unlock peak focus under pressure.

Why Creative Visualization and Flow-State is Important For Elite Athletes

Remember Roger Bannister? A British runner who was the first person to break the 4-minute mile in 1954—a feat long believed to be humanly impossible.

How he did it:

Instead of overtraining, Bannister used visualization. He mentally rehearsed running the perfect race—seeing every stride, every breath, and crossing the finish line under 4 minutes. He trained his mind before his body, believing it was possible even when the world didn’t.

The Result:

He ran it in 3:59.4, shattered the mental barrier—and within months, others did too. His mind broke the limit before his body ever did. Proof that when you can see it, you can be it.

Transient Hypofrontality puts athletes in a mindstate where self-doubt fades and creativity and intuition spikes, allowing them to enter a deep internal state where intuition, creativity, and complete presence take over.

Breathwork Detox vs. Traditional Performance Hacks

Most athletes turn to pre-workout supplements, ice baths, and hyperbaric chambers to improve performance. While some of these methods, like hyperbaric chambers, do enhance oxygen delivery, they often require expensive and specialized equipment. Breathwork Detox, on the other hand, trains the body to naturally optimize oxygen utilization—anytime, anywhere, with no equipment needed.

Unlike traditional recovery methods, the Breathwork Detox’s method works on physical, emotional, and energetic levels by:

Detoxifying the body through rhythmic exhalation — with up to 84% of fat byproducts released as carbon dioxide — breathwork plays a powerful role in both fat metabolism and full-body detoxification.

Eliminating stress-related muscle tension that limits mobility and explosiveness.

Activating the vagus nerve, signaling the body to recover faster after high-intensity workouts.

A report from Market Business Insider highlights how companies like Nike and NASA are integrating breathwork training into their wellness programs to enhance performance and resilience in high-stakes environments. Read more about it here.

Nike has incorporated breathwork into athlete training protocols, helping competitors sustain peak performance under stress. NASA is using structured breathing programs to train astronauts for high-pressure environments, demonstrating the effectiveness of conscious breathing techniques in extreme conditions.

How to Use Breathwork Detox for Peak Performance

Athletes at every level can incorporate Breathwork Detox into their training regimen for maximum endurance and mental focus.

Pre-Game Energizer – Use rapid nasal breathing to increase oxygen delivery to the brain for instant energy, heightened alertness, and prime the body for explosive performance. Mid-Workout Endurance Boost – Implement rhythmic breathing techniques to maintain endurance and prevent muscle fatigue. Post-Workout Recovery – Activate deep diaphragmatic breathing to reduce inflammation and speed up recovery time. Pre-Sleep Regeneration – Use Box Breathing (used by Navy SEALs) to calm the nervous system and optimize sleep for better recovery. Mental Focus Training – Engage in breath-holding techniques to improve CO2 tolerance and mental resilience under pressure.

These breathing strategies have been used by Olympic athletes, UFC fighters, and professional sports teams to enhance endurance and reaction time.

Athletes Who Swear by Breathwork Detox

Rob Harrand, Major League Baseball pitcher, shares his experience:

“I can’t remember the last time I felt this good. The experience almost feels surreal and words don’t really do it justice. Kurtis is a master of his craft and I can’t recommend Breathwork Detox enough.”

Kimberly Glass, a 2008 Olympic Silver Medalist in Volleyball, adds:

“I’ve taken various breathwork classes and I’ve tried many detoxes. Kurtis’ Breathwork Detox was by far the most powerful I’ve ever experienced. I wish I had known about this sooner, but I’m glad this is a part of my life now and forever.”

Monica Snyder, Co-Chair of NIKE Mindfulness, provides her expertise:

“Employee well-being is a top priority at NIKE, that’s why we’ve partnered with Kurtis. His Breathwork Detox program is truly ‘game-changing’ and has brought Mindfulness to a whole new level within our organization.”

Breathwork Detox isn’t just a recovery tool—it’s an elite performance enhancer used by some of the world’s top athletes and corporate professionals alike.

With the guidance of Kurtis Lee Thomas, Nike and NASA have implemented Breathwork Detox into their corporate wellness programs, proving that structured breathwork is a game-changing tool for reducing stress and optimizing employee performance.

Take Your Performance to the Next Level

If you’re looking for the ultimate competitive advantage, Breathwork Detox is the fastest, most effective way to optimize your mind and body. This technique is changing the game for athletes, high performers, and corporations worldwide. Book a Corporate Breathwork event and bring the transformative power of breathwork to your team.

Want to dive deeper into the science behind Breathwork Detox? Download the first 3 chapters of Breathwork Detox: How to Thrive in the Age of Anxiety—the #1 new release by Kurtis Lee Thomas that’s empowering athletes and leaders alike to overcome burnout and unlock peak performance.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.