Enchant Brands, a pioneer in the nutrition powders industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative range of protein and collagen shake powders. With a mission to reinvent the category by addressing the industry’s top unmet need for delicious nutrition, Enchant Brands is set to transform the way consumers enjoy their nutritional supplements.

For years, consumers have been told to mask the taste of collagen and plant proteins in coffee, milkshakes, and complicated smoothies. Enchant Brands is changing the game with its just-add-water preparation, making it easier than ever to not only relish the nutritional benefits of protein and collagen, but to also enjoy delicious, chef-inspired recipes. The brand offers a variety of USDA Organic, Plant-based, Gluten-Free, and Dairy-Free options, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

The Enchant Brands product lineup includes a range of irresistible flavors, each meticulously crafted with Enchant’s signature ingredients, selected for their remarkable taste and nutrient density. The Organic Plant Protein powder comes in flavors such as Double Chocolate Peanut Butter made with Dutch cocoa with exceptional aroma, crafted in the valleys of the Bergamo Alps and peanut flour made from US- grown organic peanuts, pressed in all-natural process. Each serving is powered with 20 grams of organic protein, providing a delicious and nutritious option for health-conscious consumers looking for an exceptional taste.

For those seeking the benefits of collagen, Enchant offers Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides blended to perfection with creamers from avocado oil powder and flavors from real food as strawberry and banana powders. These shakes are packed with 20 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides per serving and lots of creamy flavor for 140 calories in a just-add-water easy prep. “Enchant Brands is more than just a nutrition company; it’s a movement to make healthy living accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Lubo Zhotev, Co-Founder of Enchant Brands. “Our just-add-water shakes are a game-changer, offering a simple and delicious way to incorporate essential nutrients into your daily routine. We are excited to bring this innovation to consumers and help them achieve their health and wellness goals.”

Enchant Brands will be available on enchantbrands.com and Amazon starting in January 2025. The brand offers free shipping on all orders, making it convenient for consumers to stock up on their favorite flavors.

For more information about Enchant Brands and its range of protein and collagen shakes, visit enchantbrands.com. Stay updated on new product launches, special offers, and more by subscribing to the brand’s newsletter and following them on social media.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.