Even bodybuilders deserve a treat or two on Halloween or special occasions—or maybe you just want to raid your child’s trick-or-treat haul while they’re off at school. Traditional “bro advice” would have you think that none of the items handed out every Oct. 31 are “bodybuilder-friendly,” and while there’s some grain of truth to that we also believe that everyone is entitled to a little snack every now and then.

But which are the best treats to grab without the guilt? We asked sports dietitian experts from around the country to chime in on their top picks.