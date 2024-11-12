All bottled water products are not created equal. Many consumers are unaware of the significant differences in quality and production standards. Too often, flashy marketing campaigns and misleading labels distract from subpar practices, presenting heavily processed or municipal tap water as “pure” spring water. These products may undergo extensive chemical treatments to meet basic safety standards, but they lack the natural minerals and freshness from true spring sources. In some cases, brands use misleading labels like “purified” to create the illusion of superior quality when, in fact, the water is sourced from municipal systems and artificially enhanced to mimic what nature already provides.

Beyond the water itself, many brands further mislead consumers with so-called “enhancements” that amount to little more than artificial flavorings or trace amounts of electrolytes that do even less to improve health or hydration. These companies often prioritize profit over quality, cutting corners with unsustainable practices, such as using non-recyclable plastics or sourcing water from depleted aquifers with little regard for the environmental impact. By masking these practices with superficial claims of purity or functionality, they undermine the very principles of transparency, health, and sustainability that today’s conscious consumers expect from all brands, especially premium bottled water brands

In stark contrast, Pulse+ is rewriting the rules of the bottled water industry by offering a product rooted in natural purity, real health benefits, and sustainable integrity. However, it started as a happy accident with humble beginnings. Pulse+ has grown beyond its initial concept, evolving into a comprehensive hydration brand that disrupts the status quo in more ways than one.

Founding Story: From Passion Project to Industry Disruptor

Pulse+ was not initially conceived as the revolutionary brand it has become. It began simply as a passion project by Ike Franco to create branded water for the New York Yankees, his favorite baseball team. However, when Franco discovered the exceptional quality of the spring water in the fertile mountains of Pennsylvania and the potential of the bottling plant close by, a bigger vision began to take shape. What started as a branding opportunity soon evolved into a full-scale mission to bring premium natural water to consumers, a simple decision that would prove to disrupt the industry in a major way.

Franco recognized that while many water brands focused on marketing gimmicks, few could deliver on the promise of quality, wellness, or sustainability — let alone all three. Pulse+ was born from a desire to fill that gap.

From Nature to Bottle: Uncompromised Purity

Unlike many water brands that rely on municipal sources and purification processes to create a passable product from otherwise undrinkable water, Pulse+ goes straight to nature’s purest water. Sourced from these secluded fertile mountains in Pennsylvania, this water is drawn from an underground spring protected by over 1,500 acres of forest. This natural environment ensures that Pulse+ water is untouched by industrial contaminants and heavy treatment processes, offering a purity that few brands can match.

To guarantee the water remains pristine throughout the bottling process, Pulse+ backs its product with intense testing—conducted every 30 minutes during production. With advanced treatments like ozonation, UV light, and three-stage microfiltration, Pulse+ maintains the water’s natural integrity while ensuring it meets the highest safety standards. Never relying on chemical treatments, like some other water brands, Pulse+’s methods preserve the natural benefits of the water while keeping it clean. Pulse+’s remarkably low Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) count of 10 further speaks to that.

Hydration Enhancements: Electrolyte, Alkaline, Chlorophyll, Fiber, and Collagen

In addition to its naturally clean spring water product, Pulse+ offers a product line including a range of enhancements.

The Pulse+ electrolyte-enhanced water is essential for those looking to restore hydration post-exercise. Pulse+’s electrolytes are naturally sourced, unlike the synthetic alternatives that are often added to water merely for flavor. This focus on functional hydration ensures that consumers receive tangible benefits, not just marketing hype.

Pulse+ also offers alkaline water, designed to help balance the body’s pH levels. With many health trends emphasizing the importance of reducing acidity in the body, alkaline water has become a popular option. Pulse+ delivers this in a natural, effective way for its consumers.

One of the more innovative offerings Pulse+ is developing is chlorophyll-infused water. Chlorophyll, a natural compound found in plants, is increasingly recognized for its wellness benefits. Chlorophyll-infused water has detoxifying properties and supports inflammation reduction.

Continually pushing the boundaries of functional hydration, Pulse+ is working on introducing fiber-infused water to support digestive health. By incorporating natural fibers, it promotes gut health, regular bowel movements, and overall digestive function while offering consumers a convenient way to integrate essential nutrients into their daily routines without bulky supplements.

In addition to fiber-infused water, Pulse+ plans to introduce collagen-enhanced water for those who prioritize skin health and vitality. Collagen, a key structural protein in the body, plays a critical role in maintaining the skin’s elasticity and firmness. By creatively infusing its spring water with high-quality collagen, Pulse+ will offer a refreshing, simple, and noninvasive way to promote skin hydration and support a youthful appearance.

Pulse+ doesn’t just create enhanced water—it redefines what enhanced water should be, offering natural solutions that elevate hydration in an industry plagued by minimal and artificial benefits.

From Cap to Label to Bottling: Environmentally Friendly Production and Packaging

In an industry notorious for its reliance on single-use plastics, Pulse+ stands out for its commitment to eco-friendly packaging and responsible production. Every aspect of the Pulse+ packaging—from the bottles to the labels and caps—is designed with the environment in mind.

Pulse+ uses 100% recyclable PET and aluminum for its BPA-free bottles that can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. This not only ensures that Pulse+ bottles are more environmentally friendly than those of many competitors, but it also means they are more practical for consumers—aluminum bottles keep water cooler for longer. This practice improves the overall drinking experience in all 330ml, 500ml, 750ml, and 1-liter bottles.

By choosing to bottle its water at the source, Pulse+ also reduces its carbon footprint significantly. Many water brands rely on long transportation routes that contribute to emissions, but Pulse+ mitigates this issue and reduces its carbon footprint by ensuring that its water travels only a short distance from spring to bottle, right at the source.

Elevating Hydration: Prestigious Global Partnerships

As an objective measure of the quality and variety of Pulse+’s products, the brand has established itself as a leader in premium hydration through high-profile partnerships across sports, entertainment, and culture.

In sports, Pulse+ is the official water of elite teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, with branded hydration stations throughout Allegiant Stadium, and the Yankees, with co-branded products and hospitality offerings at Yankee Stadium. Internationally, Pulse+ is trusted by top European soccer clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Lyonnaise, and RC Lens as well as major stadiums like Adidas Arena, Accor Arena, and LDLC Arena.

Pulse+ is also the hydration partner of choice at world-renowned tourist landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris along with One World Trade Center and the Met Museum in New York City.

Pulse+ is also beginning to make its mark in the social media world. Legendary, legacy, social media influencer Jen Selter, who has since gained a massive following around health and wellness, has partnered with Pulse+ to create educational and entertaining content surrounding the various health benefits of the brand’s water products.

To this point, Pulse+ can be found at many major health and wellness institutions like Planet Fitness and Mount Sinai. Pulse+ has partnered with Planet Fitness and their new AI-enabled vending machines to provide water to their members in this innovative way. Moreover, Pulse+’s partnership with Mount Sinai hospital further underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing clean, healthy water to the masses.

Through these prestigious and exciting partnerships, Pulse+ continues to redefine what it means to be a global leader in hydration and branding, all without compromising the quality of the product or mission of the company.

Looking Ahead: Disrupting the Industry with Integrity

In an industry often defined by corner-cutting and superficial enhancements, Pulse+ stands as a brand committed to genuine quality, meaningful innovation, and exciting collaborations. From its natural spring water to its health-focused enhancements and eco-friendly packaging, Pulse+ is rewriting the rules of hydration. It offers consumers a product they can trust—not only for its superior taste and wellness benefits but also for its environmental integrity.

