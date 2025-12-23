The before-and-after photo is the fitness finish line everyone chases. The dramatic reveal. The moment you prove to the world, and most importantly yourself, that you can transform.

But here’s what nobody tells you: the real work starts after the recognition fades.

I’ve lived both sides of that story. I went from 450 pounds to a physique I never thought possible. The weight loss journey gave me discipline, self-belief, and a brand that inspires millions. But transformation is a doorway not a destination. And once you walk through it, you face a different kind of challenge: maintaining your health while you build everything else.

The Shift Nobody Talks About

When you’re deep in a weight loss journey, fitness is the main event. Every rep, every meal, every decision revolves around one goal: change your body, change your life.

But what happens when you’ve already changed? When the body you fought for is here, and now you’ve got businesses to scale, deals to close, and a vision that demands more hours than the day has?

You don’t get to coast. You don’t get to celebrate and then let it slip. Because the moment you stop maintaining what you built, you’re suddenly sliding backward.

But that requires a critical shift in perspective. From transformation to integration. From making fitness your life, to making fitness fit your life. For me, it required a totally different fitness routine.

Enter FST-7: The System That Keeps Me Sharp

My weight loss journey inspired me to create my wellness company LimitlessX to help others as they make that same journey to their ideal self. But running a business, I don’t have time to waste in the gym anymore. I needed a workout system that’s efficient, effective, and built for someone who’s maintaining elite conditioning while running multiple ventures.

That’s where FST-7 comes in—Fascia Stretch Training, a method developed by Hany Rambod, the coach behind some of the world’s most elite physiques including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s not about spending three hours in the gym. It’s about precision, intensity, and results.

Here’s how it works:

The structure is simple but brutal. Devised by my trainers Rambod and Mike Ryan, a veteran coach who’s worked with actors like Hugh Jackman, the routine is centered around five days of targeted training each week — chest, back, shoulders, arms, and legs — with two rest days to recover and rebuild, in combination with a carefully regimented diet. Each session ends with an FST-7 finisher: seven sets of a specific exercise with only 30 to 45 seconds of rest between sets. The goal? Stretch the fascia surrounding the muscle, increase blood flow, and force growth without unnecessary volume. And here’s the kicker: the last set of every primary exercise gets three extra partial reps at the end. No quitting when it burns. No backing off when it gets hard. You push through.

It’s grueling and intense, but that intensity helps me get the most out of every moment I’m in the gym. It’s efficient enough to fit into my busy schedule of business meetings. Intense enough to keep me sharp. And structured enough that I don’t have to think—I just execute. Because while I’m in the gym, I’m not thinking about the next board meeting, the next brand launch, or the next deal. I’m present. I’m focused. And for those 60 to 75 minutes, I’m reminding myself that discipline in one area bleeds into every other area.

The world celebrates the before and after. But the real power is in what you do with the body you built. How you use it. How you maintain it. How you leverage the discipline it taught you to dominate every other area of your life. For me, that’s what FST-7 is built for: disciplined maintenance. It’s not the workout plan that gives you the before and after picture, but it is the one that makes sure that three years from now you’re still taking photos that show just how far you’ve come.

DAY 1 — CHEST (FST-7 Focus: Pecs)

Primary Work

Incline Dumbbell Press — 4 × 8–12 Flat Machine Press — 3 × 8–12 Weighted Dips — 3 × 10–12 Incline Cable Fly — 3 × 12–15

FST-7 Finisher

Machine Chest Press or Cable Fly — 7 × 8–12, 30–45 sec rest

DAY 2 — BACK (FST-7 Focus: Lats)

Primary Work

Wide-Grip Pulldown — 4 × 10 Barbell Row — 4 × 8–12 Seated Cable Row — 3 × 10–12 Machine Row — 3 × 12

FST-7 Finisher

Straight-Arm Cable Pulldown — 7 × 10–12, 30–45 sec rest

DAY 3 — SHOULDERS (FST-7 Focus: Medial Delts)

Primary Work

Seated Barbell Shoulder Press — 4 × 8–12 Dumbbell Lateral Raise — 4 × 12–15 Reverse Pec Deck (Rear Delts) — 3 × 12–15 Dumbbell Front Raise — 3 × 12

FST-7 Finisher

Cable Lateral Raise — 7 × 12–15, 30–45 sec rest

DAY 4 — REST

DAY 5 — ARMS (Biceps & Triceps FST-7 for Both)

TRICEPS

Close-Grip Bench Press — 4 × 8–12 Overhead Dumbbell Extension — 3 × 10–12

FST-7 Finisher

3 . Rope Pushdown — 7 × 10–15

BICEPS

Barbell Curl — 4 × 8–12 Incline Dumbbell Curl — 3 × 10–12

FST-7 Finisher

3 . Cable Curl — 7 × 10–15

DAY 6 — LEGS (FST-7 Focus: Quads)

Primary Work

Leg Extension 4 Sets 8-12 reps Back Squat smith machine — 4 × 10-15 Romanian Deadlift — 4 × 8–12 Leg Press — 3 × 12–15 Hamstring Curl — 3 × 12–15

FST-7 Finisher

Leg Extension — 7 × 10–12

DAY 7 — REST

OPTIONAL ADD-ONS

Calves (2 × weekly)

Standing Calf Raise — 4 × 12–15

Seated Calf Raise — 4 × 12–15

Abs (3 x a week) this will done at the beginning of the workout, as a warm up.

Cable Rope Crunch — 3 × 15-20reps

Hanging Leg Raise — 3 × 12–15 (Can Alternate with Ab Machine)

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.