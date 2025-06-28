Dr. Darshan Shah | Next Health

Dr. Darshan Shah is the host of the EXTEND Podcast and the founder and CEO of Next Health, a trailblazing health optimization platform redefining longevity and wellness. A former surgeon turned functional medicine leader, Dr. Shah is on a mission to make proactive, science-backed health strategies accessible to all—using media, technology, and modern medicine to extend both lifespan and healthspan.

After facing his own health crisis and relying on over 10 prescriptions, Dr. Shah realized that traditional medicine alone wasn’t the answer. His journey led him to explore advanced wellness therapies like hormone optimization, NAD+, hyperbaric oxygen, and plasma exchange—methods that reversed his symptoms and inspired the creation of Next Health. With locations across LA, NYC, and even the Four Seasons Maui, the company is rapidly expanding nationwide and globally, opening 25 new sites in 2025.

To further his impact, Dr. Shah launched the EXTEND Podcast, now a top 10 health podcast, offering clear, credible insights from thought leaders like Dr. Mark Hyman and Jay Shetty. The show tackles everything from sleep science to the gut-brain connection, giving listeners practical tools to take charge of their well-being.

Through Next Health and the EXTEND Podcast, Dr. Shah is reshaping the future of medicine—one where longevity isn’t reserved for the few, but available to anyone ready to take control of their health.

Joe Seeley (Joe Pro)

Joe Seeley, a Harlem native from 142nd and 8th Avenue, overcame the streets and an eight-year prison sentence to build a powerful legacy rooted in discipline, transformation, and resilience. After graduating high school in 2002 and serving his time starting in 2009, Joe returned home determined to change his life—and did just that through fitness. Now with over 15 years of experience, he trains relentlessly, putting in 15–18 hour days between Life Time Fitness and his loyal day-one clients.

Fitness didn’t just change Joe’s body—it changed his mindset, his future, and his family’s path. He is a proud father of three: Lavenda, 17, who will be attending Temple University; Jojo, 7; and Hunter, 4. His journey has garnered national attention, several viral clips from his appearance on, On Air with Mario Lopez!

Nina Kharoufeh

Nina Kharoufeh is a trailblazing comedian and amateur boxer who uses her platform to challenge conventions and shatter stereotypes. As a proud Muslim woman who wears the hijab, she brings an unapologetically bold perspective to the stage, using sharp humor to explore themes of identity, culture, and resilience. Her stand-up isn’t just entertainment—it’s a statement, offering a fresh and fearless voice that resonates in today’s cultural landscape.

Outside of comedy, Nina steps into the boxing ring with the same confidence and power she brings to the mic. Balancing grit and grace, she proves that strength, femininity, and faith can coexist unapologetically. Whether delivering a punchline or a powerful left hook, Nina is redefining what it means to be a modern Muslim woman—one round and one roar of laughter at a time.

Richy Castro

Richy Castro is a powerhouse in the world of fitness and the visionary behind Athletic Republic Randolph, where cutting-edge athletic performance meets everyday training excellence. Based in Morris County, New Jersey, his facility has become the ultimate destination for those serious about transforming their bodies and minds. But Richy’s mission goes far beyond training elite athletes—he believes that everyone deserves access to world-class fitness, and he’s made it his purpose to deliver just that. His high-energy, community-driven approach empowers clients of all levels to break barriers and unlock their full potential.

Inside the gym, it’s all about precision, innovation, and relentless progress. Richy and his team use advanced equipment and data-driven techniques to create hyper-personalized programs that fuel strength, confidence, and long-term resilience. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or chasing the best shape of your life, Richy’s coaching is built to push limits and ignite personal breakthroughs. His belief is bold yet simple: with discipline, drive, and the right guidance, anything is possible. That mindset—and his ability to deliver real results—has made him a go-to coach for those ready to level up.

Now, Richy is taking his impact global with the launch of ícono—a game-changing 12-week online accountability program rolling out in January 2025. Designed for anyone ready to reignite their fitness journey, ícono blends custom workout plans, 1-on-1 coaching, personalized nutrition strategies, and access to an exclusive online community. This isn’t just a program—it’s a movement. With his powerful mantra, “Be Your Own Icon,” Richy is on a mission to help people everywhere reclaim their power and step into the strongest version of themselves.

Christopher Lima

Christopher Lima is a force of nature, dominating both the fitness and fashion worlds with unstoppable energy and undeniable presence. As a top-tier model, he’s redefined what it means to be strong and stylish—gracing campaigns for powerhouse brands. With his sculpted physique and magnetic confidence, Lima doesn’t just wear the clothes—he commands them. From sleek sportswear to global ad campaigns, he embodies the intersection of peak performance and cutting-edge fashion, setting a new standard for the modern athlete.

But Lima’s impact goes far beyond the lens. As the founder of Training With Lima, he’s on a mission to change lives through fitness. His dynamic, results-driven coaching style blends physical training with mental resilience, pushing clients to shatter limits and build lasting confidence. Whether he’s training first-timers or elite performers, Lima crafts every session with intensity, purpose, and heart—empowering people to become stronger from the inside out.

Driven by passion, precision, and pure grit, Lima is more than a model or trainer—he’s a movement. From fronting global fitness campaigns to guiding real-world transformations, he’s redefining what it means to lead in the industry. Whether he’s crushing a photoshoot or crushing a workout, Christopher Lima brings the same energy: unstoppable, authentic, and iconic.

Rebekah Santiago

Rebekah Santiago is a renowned celebrity trainer and artist whose bold fusion of strength, grace, and performance sets her apart in the fitness world. With over a decade of experience and certifications in both personal training and mat/reformer Pilates, she’s built a reputation as a go-to expert for A-listers, models, and Broadway stars alike. From Dogpound to Alo, Rebekah’s signature style has graced New York’s most elite wellness spaces—helping names like Karlie Kloss and Nicole Scherzinger train with purpose and precision.

Now offering private, concierge-level training, Rebekah curates a highly personalized experience for each client—blending science-backed technique with creative movement that builds confidence, connection, and lasting results. Her approach is rooted in intentionality: tailored programming, detailed assessments, and continuous progress tracking ensure that every session moves you closer to your goals, whether it’s recovery, performance, or transformation.

What truly sets Rebekah apart is her deep understanding of the body as both an instrument and a storyteller. With 12 years of professional dance training and a personal journey shaped by recovery through Pilates, she infuses every session with artistry, alignment, and emotional strength. Her clients don’t just train—they evolve. Rebekah’s mission is to create a supportive, empowered community where individuality is celebrated and fitness becomes a sustainable, uplifting lifestyle.

With a magnetic presence and a philosophy grounded in empowerment, Rebekah Santiago is building more than better bodies—she’s shaping a movement defined by authenticity, resilience, and the freedom to move with purpose.

Solmary | Ciel

Solmary, the Venezuelan-born founder of CIEL, is making waves in the fitness fashion world by fusing elegance, versatility, and high-performance design. Drawing from her heritage and journey as a New Yorker, she created CIEL as more than just an activewear brand—it’s a movement rooted in empowerment, grace, and real-life functionality. Inspired by cielo, the Spanish word for sky, CIEL’s designs evoke lightness and fluidity while delivering elevated, all-day comfort. Whether it’s a morning workout, a power meeting, or a weekend brunch, every piece supports the multidimensional lifestyle of today’s woman.

What sets CIEL apart is its unwavering commitment to authentic femininity and strength. Solmary’s designs are thoughtfully constructed using a premium blend of poly and elastane to sculpt and support the body without sacrificing softness or mobility. From signature U-shaped sports bras to sleek bodywear, each garment blends structure and polish for women on the move. Designed with inclusivity and confidence in mind, CIEL is as much about feeling powerful as it is about looking refined—celebrating the beauty, resilience, and ambition of women everywhere.

As both a mother and entrepreneur, Solmary brings a deeply personal perspective to the brand, creating apparel that honors the real rhythm of women’s lives. With plans to expand into timeless essentials beyond activewear, CIEL continues to shape the future of luxury fitness fashion—where strength meets style, and empowerment is worn with elegance.

Isoken Emokpae

Hailing from Queens, New York, Isoken Emokpae is a powerhouse in the fitness world, blending science, style, and soul into every session. With over seven years of experience and a degree in Kinesiology from Temple University, her approach to fitness is rooted in both knowledge and lived experience. Her early passion for movement was sparked through dance and step, leading her to captain Temple’s African dance team before discovering her strength and voice through weight training.

What began as a personal mission in college to feel stronger and embrace her “grown woman body” has evolved into a full blown movement. Isoken launched her career at Equinox, sharpened her craft at the elite Dogpound gym, and now commands her own lane as the founder of Slay Iso Fitness. Known for her sculpting expertise and no nonsense energy, she’s become the go to trainer for glute growth, trusted by celebrities and everyday clients alike.

Whether she’s transforming physiques or empowering women to reclaim their confidence, Isoken leads with authenticity, passion, and purpose. And with her star still rising, one thing’s for sure, she’s only just getting started.

Wilkins Petitfrere

Wilkins Petitfrere is a distinguished personal trainer, performance coach, and visionary brand builder with over a decade of experience sculpting bodies and elevating lives. Based in New York City, Wilkins is more than a trainer—he’s a transformational force, known for merging elite-level coaching with leadership development. Holding multiple advanced certifications—including specialties in Olympic lifting, corrective exercise, boxing, and mobility—his approach is as comprehensive as it is refined.

From the studio floor to executive boardrooms, Wilkins has cultivated a reputation for excellence, guiding both clients and fellow trainers to surpass their potential. His dynamic coaching style, sharp business acumen, and ability to inspire across all walks of life have made him a sought-after name in the wellness space. Whether leading workshops, mentoring top-performing trainers, or building a devoted digital community, his impact is far-reaching and deeply personal.

At the heart of his work is a commitment to disciplined, results-driven transformation that extends beyond the gym. For Wilkins, true fitness is a luxury—an intentional lifestyle rooted in strength, sustainability, and self-mastery.

Brielle Migliaccio

Brielle Migliaccio brings a dynamic blend of athleticism, artistry, and expertise to the fitness world. With a background as a professional dancer and a top-tier trainer at Dogpound, she has earned a reputation for sculpting strength and confidence in everyone from touring performers to everyday clients. Now based in Los Angeles and available virtually, Brielle offers exclusive, high-touch coaching that fuses functional fitness, dance-based movement, and performance training—all tailored to the individual.

Her philosophy—rooted in the belief that “we were made to move”—prioritizes sustainable progress over quick fixes. Using minimal equipment and maximum precision, Brielle crafts personalized programs that support a range of goals: weight loss, injury recovery, postnatal strength, and peak performance. With a strong emphasis on body awareness, rhythm, and mobility, she empowers clients to tap into their full potential—mentally and physically—by building lifelong habits that stick.

A proud member of Doctors for Dancers, Brielle integrates sports medicine principles into every plan, ensuring each session promotes long-term health and injury prevention. Her signature approach combines strength training, conditioning, and mindfulness to build not just strong bodies, but confident, capable lives. For Brielle, fitness is about more than transformation—it’s about tuning into your body, challenging your limits, and showing up for yourself, consistently.

