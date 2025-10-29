When it comes to achieving next-level muscle fullness and endurance, EVP-AQ from Evogen Nutrition sets a new standard. This isn’t your average pump product. It’s pure performance, designed for bodybuilders who want to train harder, recover faster, and look fuller every time they hit the gym.

EVP-AQ was developed by 25-time Olympia-winning coach Hany Rambod, years before liquid glycerol became a trend. His goal was to unlock glycerol’s full potential and give athletes a faster, more efficient way to stay hydrated, sustain endurance, and push performance further than ever. This hyper-hydration technology helps you maintain muscle fullness and outlast fatigue through even the most intense training sessions.

EVP-AQ can be used on its own for a powerful pump or stacked with any EVP pre-workout for synergistic results, making it one of the most versatile performance supplements in the Evogen lineup. Whether you’re dialing in for a show, crushing an offseason bulk, or chasing that skin-splitting pump, EVP-AQ helps you achieve the hydrated, full, and vascular look every bodybuilder wants.

Ingredient breakdown:

GlycoSpan™ (Glycerol) – The Hydration Amplifier

This ultra-pure form of glycerol floods your muscles with fluid, supporting deep cellular hydration and increased muscle volume. The result: harder, fuller muscles and improved endurance during high-intensity training.

S7® – The Plant-Powered Nitric Oxide Booster

This clinically researched blend of seven plant-based ingredients boosts nitric oxide production, helping deliver massive pumps, improved blood flow, and enhanced nutrient delivery to working muscles.

Betaine – Strength and Endurance Enhancer

Betaine helps improve muscle power, hydration, and output, allowing you to train longer and recover faster. It supports your body’s natural methylation process to optimize performance at the cellular level.

Vitamin C – Antioxidant and Recovery Support

Vitamin C provides powerful antioxidant protection against free radical damage caused by intense training. It also supports collagen synthesis and recovery, keeping your muscles and connective tissue strong and resilient.

Bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts choose EVP-AQ because it delivers unmatched muscle fullness and vascularity, rapid absorption with zero clumping, and support for endurance and workout intensity. It’s perfect for contest prep or off-season training and stacks seamlessly with other Evogen pre-workouts like EVP Xtreme N.O. or EVP-3D.

Experience The Elite Advantage for yourself! Visit EvogenNutrition.com today to unleash your ultimate pump and take your training to the next level.

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.