Online telemedicine has made men’s health and wellness options and treatments increasingly accessible. No longer limited to in-person visits, men’s wellness and treatments can now be accessed entirely online with the help of companies like LifeRx.md.

As LifeRx.md expands clinical services to provide additional treatments, they are also stepping into the spotlight, especially as LifeRx.md sponsors The 3 Knockdown Rule, a new boxing show hosted by Mario Lopez and journalist Steve Kim.

LifeRx.md and The 3 Knockdown Rule

The 3 Knockdown Rule has grown from its niche status as an independent podcast. With its rapid growth and commentary, it is quickly entering center stage, especially with its recent expansion to include commentary from sports analyst Mystic Zach Hirsch.

With the announcement of their partnership with The 3 Knockdown Rule, LifeRx.md has brought its brand into the spotlight to showcase its offerings to help treat common men’s wellness problems and show men that it’s okay to reach out for help.

“Our goal is to expand access to modern, personalized healthcare that empowers individuals to take control of their health,” a LifeRx.md spokesperson shared about the collaboration.

A Broader Expansion of Clinical Services From LifeRx.md

As telemedicine becomes more widely available, men’s wellness has become even more accessible, especially for men who may experience anxiety surrounding their health concerns.

“LifeRx.md [has] announced the expansion of its clinical services, broadening its offerings to include more comprehensive wellness programs focused on hormone optimization, weight loss, and preventative healthcare,” a spokesperson says. “This move aims to make proactive, personalized medicine more accessible to men across the United States.”

With new weight loss therapies, hair loss treatments, and hormone therapies, LifeRx.md has aimed to integrate technology-driven health assessments within its telemedicine consultations, providing men with the platform to address their health concerns.

The Intersection of Celebrity and Wellness

As people become more aware of the need for proper wellness treatments, companies like LifeRx.md will be able to directly reach potential clients, especially when they are backed by celebrity endorsements and partnerships. With their collaboration with Mario Lopez’s The 3 Knockdown Rule, LifeRx.md aims to represent their shared values of strength, perseverance, and longevity.

Through its partnership with Mario Lopez, LifeRx.md aspires to transform daily common health concerns men face into actionable treatments led by certified clinicians.

The Conversation on Men’s Health Is Shifting

As the conversation around men’s healthcare becomes more defined and the stigma surrounding treatment lessens, telemedicine through companies like LifeRx.md will open doors for those who have struggled to receive treatment.

With its discreet platform, convenient appointments, and access to licensed providers, LifeRx.md wants to help men manage common health problems while empowering them to seek treatment on their terms. Patients are able to easily get the healthcare they need with personalized plans and medications delivered straight to their door.

