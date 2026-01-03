The countdown is on. January 10–11, the LA FitExpo returns for the 22nd year to the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall, bringing two days of nonstop energy, elite competition, and fitness culture at its absolute peak.

With 15+ incredible competitions (all free with your ticket), appearances by today’s biggest fitness influencers and legendary icons, plus immersive experiences you won’t find anywhere else, the LA FitExpo is where the fitness world comes truly alive and is completely welcoming to all!

Meet the Influencers, Athletes & Legends

From viral sensations to all-time greats, the LA FitExpo lineup is stacked:

Influencers & Athletes: Sam Sulek, The Tren Twins, Kai Greene, Lean Beef Patty, Scotty K Fitness, Luke DePaolo, Luke Elsman, Joey Swoll, Mike O’Hearn & SO MANY MORE.

Bodybuilding Legends: Phil Heath, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Lee Priest, and many more iconic names.

Whether you’re there to meet your favorites, grab photos, or feel the motivation firsthand, this is your chance.

The LA FitExpo delivers wall-to-wall action across multiple stages and arenas, including:

Fit X Battle for LA (NEW!) – A cosplay fitness showdown where fitness meets fantasy, with multiple categories open to all competitors.

USPA Powerlifting

Ultimate Arm Wrestling

Strongman

NPC Muscle

NPC Muscle Naturals

Point Muay Thai

MAS Wrestling

Point Boxing Sparring Circuit

Jiu Jitsu Tournament

Training Hall Armlifting

Ape Games

Creative Forms Circuit

World Sport Karate

ICFM MMA

WCO Freestyle Games

Battle of the Bars

Plus attendee challenges, interactive contests, and more!

No matter your sport or if you’re just here to watch, it’s nonstop adrenaline all weekend long.

The highly sought-after X Lounge rolls out the red carpet…literally, for invited guests and a limited number of upgraded ticket holders. X Lounge perks include:

X-PRESS Early Entry (9:30am PT) – Get in early and beat the crowds

Walk the FitExpo Red Carpet with a professional step-and-repeat photo op

Photo-op selfies with top athletes & influencers.

More intimate meet-and-greet experiences

Complimentary swag bag valued at $150+

FREE FitExpo branded T-shirt

Tons of samples, freebies & giveaways

Bites & nibbles throughout the day to keep you fueled and energized.

VIP access. Elevated vibes. Unforgettable moments.

Exclusive Experiences You Won’t See Anywhere Else.

The LA FitExpo goes beyond competition with immersive, one-of-a-kind attractions:

Sifu Singh: “Riding the Fire Horse – How to Move with Power and Precision in 2026”

“Riding the Fire Horse – How to Move with Power and Precision in 2026” Unfiltered: Ask, Lift & Repeat – A raw, interactive Q&A with your favorite fitness influencers.

Ask, Lift & Repeat – A raw, interactive Q&A with your favorite fitness influencers. Healthy Cooking & Nutrition Segments: with celebrity chef, Chef Mareya, who will also appear on the upcoming season of Next Level Chef.

Don’t Miss the Hype

From legendary athletes and viral influencers to elite competitions, VIP experiences, and unforgettable energy, the LA FitExpo is the most action-packed fitness event of the year.

January 10–11. Los Angeles Convention Center.

The hype is real and this is one weekend you do not want to miss.

Get Tickets Now!

This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.