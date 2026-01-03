28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
The countdown is on. January 10–11, the LA FitExpo returns for the 22nd year to the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall, bringing two days of nonstop energy, elite competition, and fitness culture at its absolute peak.
With 15+ incredible competitions (all free with your ticket), appearances by today’s biggest fitness influencers and legendary icons, plus immersive experiences you won’t find anywhere else, the LA FitExpo is where the fitness world comes truly alive and is completely welcoming to all!
From viral sensations to all-time greats, the LA FitExpo lineup is stacked:
Whether you’re there to meet your favorites, grab photos, or feel the motivation firsthand, this is your chance.
The LA FitExpo delivers wall-to-wall action across multiple stages and arenas, including:
No matter your sport or if you’re just here to watch, it’s nonstop adrenaline all weekend long.
The highly sought-after X Lounge rolls out the red carpet…literally, for invited guests and a limited number of upgraded ticket holders. X Lounge perks include:
Exclusive Experiences You Won’t See Anywhere Else.
The LA FitExpo goes beyond competition with immersive, one-of-a-kind attractions:
From legendary athletes and viral influencers to elite competitions, VIP experiences, and unforgettable energy, the LA FitExpo is the most action-packed fitness event of the year.
January 10–11. Los Angeles Convention Center.
The hype is real and this is one weekend you do not want to miss.
This article is a paid advertisement provided by our sponsor. The views and claims expressed are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect those of Muscle & Fitness or its editorial staff.