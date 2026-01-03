Use code MUSCLE for $10 off tickets. Valid Until 1/9/26 at 8pm PT.

The countdown is on. January 10–11, the LA FitExpo returns for the 22nd  year to the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall, bringing two days of nonstop energy, elite competition, and fitness culture at its absolute peak.

With 15+ incredible competitions (all free with your ticket),  appearances by today’s biggest fitness influencers and legendary icons, plus immersive experiences you won’t find anywhere else, the LA FitExpo is where the fitness world comes truly alive and is completely welcoming to all!

Bodybuilding personality and youtube star Sam Sulek
TheFitExpo LA

Meet the Influencers, Athletes & Legends

From viral sensations to all-time greats, the LA FitExpo lineup is stacked:

  • Influencers & Athletes: Sam Sulek, The Tren Twins, Kai Greene, Lean Beef Patty, Scotty K Fitness, Luke DePaolo, Luke Elsman, Joey Swoll, Mike O’Hearn & SO MANY MORE.
  • Bodybuilding Legends: Phil Heath, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Lee Priest, and many more iconic names.

Whether you’re there to meet your favorites, grab photos, or feel the motivation firsthand, this is your chance.

The FitExpo bodybuilders posing
TheFitExpo LA

15+ Live Competitions & Can’t-Miss Events 

The LA FitExpo delivers wall-to-wall action across multiple stages and arenas, including:

  • Fit X Battle for LA (NEW!) – A cosplay fitness showdown where fitness meets fantasy, with multiple categories open to all competitors.
  • USPA Powerlifting
  • Ultimate Arm Wrestling
  • Strongman
  • NPC Muscle
  • NPC Muscle Naturals
  • Point Muay Thai
  • MAS Wrestling
  • Point Boxing Sparring Circuit
  • Jiu Jitsu Tournament
  • Training Hall Armlifting
  • Ape Games
  • Creative Forms Circuit
  • World Sport Karate
  • ICFM MMA
  • WCO Freestyle Games
  • Battle of the Bars
  • Plus attendee challenges, interactive contests, and more!

No matter your sport or if you’re just here to watch, it’s nonstop adrenaline all weekend long.

Legendary bodybuilder Flex Lewis with other bodybuilding greats
TheFitExpo LA

The X Lounge: Where VIP Meets Next Level 

The highly sought-after X Lounge rolls out the red carpet…literally, for invited guests and a limited number of upgraded ticket holders. X Lounge perks include:

  • X-PRESS Early Entry (9:30am PT) – Get in early and beat the crowds
  • Walk the FitExpo Red Carpet with a professional step-and-repeat photo op
  • Photo-op selfies with top athletes & influencers.
  • More intimate meet-and-greet experiences
  • Complimentary swag bag valued at $150+
  • FREE FitExpo branded T-shirt
  • Tons of samples, freebies & giveaways
  • Bites & nibbles throughout the day to keep you fueled and energized.

VIP access. Elevated vibes. Unforgettable moments.

Exclusive Experiences You Won’t See Anywhere Else.

The LA FitExpo goes beyond competition with immersive, one-of-a-kind attractions:

  • Sifu Singh: “Riding the Fire Horse – How to Move with Power and Precision in 2026”
  • Unfiltered: Ask, Lift & Repeat – A raw, interactive Q&A with your favorite fitness influencers.
  • Healthy Cooking & Nutrition Segments: with celebrity chef, Chef Mareya, who will also appear on the upcoming season of Next Level Chef.

Don’t Miss the Hype

From legendary athletes and viral influencers to elite competitions, VIP experiences, and unforgettable energy, the LA FitExpo is the most action-packed fitness event of the year.

January 10–11. Los Angeles Convention Center.

The hype is real and this is one weekend you do not want to miss.

Get Tickets Now!

