ASNA

BEARD AND HAIR: TWO QUIET PROBLEMS, ONE CLEAN FIX

Training demands consistency. Your grooming should too. Founded by athletes Monica and Robert Winstead, ASNA creates clean, high-performance beard and hair products built for real life: post-workout sweat, long days, travel, hats and helmets, and the daily grind. Fast routines. Visible results.

BIOVEDA SCIENCE™

Men obsess over hair and beard growth, but the real lever is the skin ecosystem. When sweat, friction, UV exposure, oxidative damage, and moisture loss disrupt that balance, you see it immediately: flakes, itch, breakage, thinning, and stalled progress. ASNA’s BioVeda™ products are a proprietary daily-use system powered by cold-processed, nutrient-dense botanicals selected to enhance bioavailability and preserve molecular integrity. Each formula is infused with antioxidants, phytonutrients, and adaptogens that protect the skin biome and nourish follicles. It is engineered to detoxify, support collagen production, and help extend the natural growth cycle without compromise.

BEARD BOOST OIL

This is skin-first beard care, not just shine in a bottle. Clean, antioxidant-rich, and cold-processed with vitamins A, C, E, B complex and squalane, Beard Boost Oil hydrates beneath the beard to calm itch and help reduce visible flaking. It softens coarse, unruly hair, tames flyaways, and reduces frizz and the look of split ends so your beard styles easier and looks fuller, thicker, and more controlled. Built for all beard types and textures, especially when you are dealing with dryness, patchiness, irritation, and breakage.

AMLA BIOVEDA™ 3-IN-1 HAIR OIL

Your best hair, organically. This clean formula combines bioactive antioxidants with biomimetic lipids to deeply hydrate, soothe dryness, and support a healthy scalp microbiome. It is designed to visibly reduce shedding and fortify strands for stronger, fuller-looking hair with natural shine. It smooths frizz and flyaways to boost manageability, helps reduce breakage and split ends, and provides weightless hydration. It also purifies and rebalances the scalp to calm dryness and reduce flakes, with an antioxidant UV and pollution shield to help preserve color and delay the look of premature greying.

Modern performance. Backed by Science.

Dr. Amin Javid | Leniva

Beverly Hills chiropractor Dr. Amin Javid @BeverlyHillsSpine has built a reputation as one of modern wellness’s most discreet and in demand clinicians. Blending neurophysiology with what he describes as an artist’s eye for anatomy, Javid is both a published author in human biomechanics and an anatomical illustration artist. His work merges science and art to develop refined, highly personalized pain management solutions for an international clientele that includes celebrities, athletes, and high profile individuals seeking private, tailored care.

His waitlist only practice has become a destination for treating back pain, sciatica, neck tension, and chronic stiffness, guided by a simple philosophy that moving stronger and living without pain elevates every aspect of life. That same approach now extends beyond his clinic through Leniva, a botanical pain relief balm created to deliver targeted pain-relief at home. Through a growing social media presence, Javid has translated years of clinical experience into a product designed to feel as thoughtful and precise as his hands on work.

Often described as a chiropractor in a jar, Leniva is lightweight, non-greasy, and elegantly formulated for sore muscles, stiff joints, and post-workout recovery. Javid developed the balm alongside renowned performance trainer Kirk Myers, whose work has been spotlighted in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour documentary. That collaboration helped position Leniva not just as a pain balm, but as a recovery and optimization tool trusted by elite performers who rely on their bodies as instruments of their craft.

Refined through years of patient use, Leniva has become a staple for everyone from fitness enthusiasts to professional athletes and executives managing demanding lifestyles. Its botanical blend includes ingredients like arnica, boswellia, camphor, and myrrh, chosen to address modern discomforts such as tech neck, stiff shoulders, and overworked hands. With discreet appeal, polished packaging, and a focus on long-term mobility, Leniva reflects Javid’s vision of modern luxury wellness, now available beyond the walls of his Beverly Hills practice.

Evan Amendola | OG Training Academy

Evan Amendola is a trailblazer in the fitness industry, revolutionizing the way people experience group training. As head coach and co-owner of OG Training Academy (NY), alongside his business partner and friend Lenny Bates, Evan and the entire team are building more than a gym. Together, they’re creating a movement that bridges fitness and community by building opportunities where people come alive, push past limits, and connect with their highest potential both inside and outside the gym.

With over a decade of experience training in both New York and Los Angeles, Evan has mastered the art of high-intensity weight training in a group setting. OG’s original OneGear60™ program blends strength, hypertrophy, calisthenics & conditioning into one transformative experience; one that challenges not only the body, but the mind.

What truly sets Evan apart is his ability to speak to the human spirit. His coaching goes beyond reps and sets. He leads from deep truth, ignited by his own relentless drive and passion. Each session becomes an opportunity to tap into mental resilience, awaken inner strength, and step fully into the greatest version of yourself.

OG Training Academy is more than a place to train, it’s where Good People™ meet.

Dr. William J. Gibbs

Dr. William J. Gibbs is a NYC based, board-certified sports medicine physician, former champion natural bodybuilder, and one of the country’s foremost experts in performance, aesthetics, and longevity optimization. Trained at Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian, he brings more than two decades of experience treating elite athletes, entertainers, executives, and high performers. As the founder of GoAgeless in Midtown Manhattan, Dr. Gibbs has built one of New York City’s most advanced performance and longevity centers, renowned for transforming how clients train, recover, and age. His Executive Blood Panel — an ultra-comprehensive diagnostic blueprint — has become a gold-standard protocol for optimizing hormones, metabolism, and long-term vitality.

Dr. Gibbs’ practice integrates cutting-edge sports medicine, regenerative science, and aesthetic innovation into one seamless clinical continuum. He specializes in non-surgical sports medicine; stem cell, exosome, and regenerative therapies; medical weight loss; peptides for recovery, metabolic optimization; and precision hormone balancing. His aesthetic expertise spans advanced hair restoration and hair transplantation, Botox, fillers, facial rejuvenation, and in-office 360° Lipo performed safely under local anesthesia, with full anesthesia available. This fusion of performance medicine and aesthetic artistry allows his clients to feel stronger, recover faster, perform better, and look their absolute best — an approach increasingly sought after by those operating at the highest levels.

Before launching GoAgeless, Dr. Gibbs served for more than a decade in leadership roles across major NYC hospital systems, modernizing rehabilitation programs and pioneering holistic models of pain and physical restoration. He currently serves as President of the Empire State Medical Association, mentors rising physicians, and remains a committed humanitarian with medical missions in Haiti and the Philippines. With his rare combination of medical mastery, aesthetic precision, and elite athletic pedigree, Dr. William J. Gibbs is emerging as one of the most influential voices shaping the future of performance and longevity medicine — and unquestionably a leader to watch in 2026.

Richie Carney | Fit Club

Richie Sean Carney is a premier trainer with more than two decades of experience transforming the bodies, routines, and performance of elite athletes, C suite executives, entertainment figures, and everyday clients alike. As the founder of Fit Club, a concierge training service, Carney delivers a fully integrated fitness experience with round the clock availability. Operating as a mobile, full service performance lab, Fit Club meets clients wherever they are, whether at his private members only gym just outside Manhattan, in their homes, or anywhere in the world their lifestyle demands.

Carney’s training philosophy is rooted in his belief that being stronger makes everything in life better and easier. Shaped by his own athletic background and mentorship from legendary fitness minds like Mike Boyle and Louie Simmons, his approach centers on strength training as the foundation for aesthetics, fat loss, metabolic health, and long term physical resilience. This disciplined, results driven method has become the backbone of his reputation and the reason clients trust him with both their performance and longevity.

Beyond training, Fit Club has become a sought after space for fitness brands and models who regularly rent the gym for content creation, drawn to its sleek, functional, and highly refined design. This demand led Carney to expand into gym outfitting and design consultation for private residences and commercial spaces seeking custom built fitness environments. At the core of everything he does is a commitment to giving back. Through his Big Muscles, Bigger Heart nonprofit program, Carney provides free training, mentorship, and accessible fitness to individuals with disabilities and underserved youth, reinforcing his belief that strength should be a tool for empowerment and positive change.

Dr. Timmy Foster

At Upgraded Human Wellness, a doctor’s visit looks very different from the rushed appointments many patients have come to expect. Co-founder Dr. Timmy Foster, ND, takes a root-cause approach to health, helping patients decode their hormones, restore energy, and truly understand how their bodies function. With access to more than 1,500 advanced lab tests, Foster emphasizes education and personalization, guiding patients to take an active role in their own well-being rather than simply treating isolated symptoms.

A pioneer in hormonal health since 2007, Foster has long focused on helping women navigate hormonal shifts, optimize cycles, and rebuild vitality through natural family planning, nutrition, and hormone-informed fitness strategies. His team addresses a wide spectrum of concerns, from thyroid imbalance, anxiety, and brain fog to fertility challenges, menopause, adrenal fatigue, and digestive issues. By identifying hidden mineral deficiencies and overlooked hormonal patterns, Upgraded Human fills gaps often missed in conventional medicine.

Foster’s philosophy is deeply personal. During his competitive swimming career, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and found limited relief through standard treatment. Turning to functional nutrition and natural protocols transformed his health and shaped his commitment to naturopathic care. Today, his practice blends targeted nutrients, herbal remedies, lifestyle adjustments, and recovery strategies aligned with the body’s natural rhythms. Through concierge memberships and extended, white-glove sessions, Foster and his team focus on empowering patients with sustainable tools for long-term health at every stage of life.

Lauren Saint-Louis

Lauren Saint-Louis is the founder of LSL Fitness, based in NYC, with over 11 years of experience in the coaching industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology and is a Precision Nutrition Master Coach specializing in behavior and lifestyle change.

Her background as a competitive dancer and bodybuilding athlete shaped her ability to help clients build strength, improve energy, and develop a sustainable relationship with fitness and food. Over the years, she’s coached hundreds of clients to elevate their fitness levels, reduce the risk or severity of lifestyle-related illness, and build long-term habits rooted in self-care, not extremes. While Lauren is known for working with high performers, her greater mission is helping anyone ready to raise their standards and invest in themselves like their most valuable asset. That belief lives at the core of her philosophy: “You Are the Luxury.”

At the heart of her coaching is The LSL System, which stands for Luxuriate, Strengthen, Liberate. Through this method, clients learn to unapologetically upgrade their mindset (Luxuriate), train intelligently for strength and performance (Strengthen), and build confident, flexible eating habits that work anywhere life takes them (Liberate). Whether working 1:1 or online, Lauren’s clients gain freedom from the all-or-nothing mindset, create structure without restriction, and show up consistently, even in their busiest seasons.

Anna Bella Carbone

Anna Bella Carbone’s journey is defined by a lifelong passion for athletic performance and scientific exploration. From her early years as a multi sport athlete and captain of her high school volleyball team to her present work as a hybrid runner and lifter, her curiosity about human potential has remained constant. That curiosity led her to earn a Master’s degree in Physiology and Kinesiology with a concentration in Human Performance from the University of Florida, where she developed a deep understanding of muscle adaptation, recovery science, and the psychology of motivation. Today, that knowledge is directly reflected in the way she trains, competes, and coaches.

Anna seamlessly merges science with real world application in her work as a coach. As the head coach of Baruch College Women’s Volleyball and co founder of Queens Apex Volleyball Club, she is focused on helping athletes move better, think sharper, and perform with confidence under pressure. Her coaching philosophy is rooted in evidence based strength training and dynamic skill development, allowing athletes to convert raw potential into durable, competition ready performance.

Beyond individual results, Anna is building something larger. She is committed to expanding access to elite level sports science and practical education for athletes at every stage. Through thoughtful content, integrated training programs, and an authentic look at balancing high performance with a demanding career, she aims to empower others to better understand their bodies, raise their standards, and recognize that excellence is not reserved for a select few but achievable for anyone willing to pursue it with intention.

Kareem “Coach Reemo” Morales

Kareem “Coach Reemo” Morales is a decade long veteran of the FDNY, currently serving as a Fitness Unit Instructor responsible for preparing New York City’s Bravest for the physical realities of the fireground. A U.S. Army certified Master Fitness Trainer and NASM Corrective Exercise Specialist, Morales brings together tactical strength, corrective training expertise, and real world discipline shaped by years of frontline service.

After achieving his own physical transformation, Morales committed himself to helping others do the same. Over the past five years, he has worked to elevate his community through consistency, resilience, and a mindset built on earned confidence. His approach is rooted in hard work and accountability, guiding individuals to unlock strength they did not realize they possessed.

Today, Morales’ mission reaches far beyond his immediate surroundings. He is focused on preparing firefighters around the world for the intense physical demands of the profession, while setting a higher standard for performance, longevity, and capability. Through disciplined training and purposeful leadership, he continues to shape stronger, more prepared firefighters who are equipped to meet the job at its highest level.

Sashary | Mineola Nutrition Center

Mineola Nutrition Center has become a welcoming space for people seeking confidence, energy, and a healthier relationship with food. The focus is not perfection, but sustainable wellness that allows clients to feel good in their bodies while still enjoying the foods they love. Through a blend of virtual meal planning and in person support, founder Sashary integrates nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle guidance to help clients heal from the inside out and build habits that last.

Sashary’s philosophy is deeply personal. During the COVID era, exercise became her therapy, while food remained a source of comfort and joy. Her own wellness journey, including improvements she experienced through Herbalife products, inspired her to create a space where people could embrace both movement and nourishment without guilt. From protein rich banana muffins that often sell out before noon to chocolate waffles, shakes, and tropical blends made at home, every offering is designed to fuel the body while still feeling indulgent and joyful.

At the heart of Mineola Nutrition Center is a balanced, culturally rooted approach to health. As a Hispanic and Latinx woman, Sashary brings her Ecuadorian heritage into her work, making wellness feel approachable, flexible, and realistic. Her formula emphasizes nourishment first, supported by movement and therapy informed guidance, with the understanding that bodies are always evolving. This empathy driven model has created a community where clients celebrate progress together, and where wellness feels less like restriction and more like a way of living fully.

