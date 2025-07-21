Use code MUSCLE for $10 off. Get Tickets

Summer is in full swing and if there’s one event guaranteed to crank up the heat and electrify your weekend, it’s TheFitExpo Anaheim. Returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 2–3, this high-energy, all-ages strength and fitness extravaganza is where passion, power, and possibility collide. Whether you’re a lifelong athlete, a weekend warrior, or just looking for a jolt of inspiration, this is the summer event you don’t want to miss.

Forget everything you know about fitness expos. TheFitExpo isn’t just an expo, it’s a full-blown experience. From major fitness celebrity appearances and hands-on activations to one-of-a-kind competitions and futuristic wellness tech, this weekend brings together the biggest names and boldest innovations in the fitness world.

Stacked With Star Power

This year’s celebrity lineup is straight fire. Fitness phenom Sam Sulek, strength icon Larry Wheels, the legendary Mike O’Hearn, viral sensations The Tren Twins and Jeff Seid, fan-favorite Scotty K Fitness, and bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler, and current competitors Breon Ansley, Regan Grimes, and Martin Fitzwater are all pulling up for meet-and-greets, photo ops, and real fan interaction.

Whether you’ve been following their journeys on YouTube, TikTok, or the competition stage, this is your chance to meet them face-to-face and soak up their energy in person.

Healthy Cooking Series: Summer Flavors, Serious Gains.

Good food meets peak performance at the Healthy Cooking Series, featuring two culinary powerhouses:

Get in the bowl with Scotty K Fitness as he whips up a High-Protein, Low-Calorie Simple Chicken Tzatziki Wrap, perfect for clean eating without sacrificing flavor. This quick and easy recipe is packed with gains and Greek-inspired goodness!

as he whips up a High-Protein, Low-Calorie Simple Chicken Tzatziki Wrap, perfect for clean eating without sacrificing flavor. This quick and easy recipe is packed with gains and Greek-inspired goodness! Chef Mareya, aka The Fit Foodie, brings you Summer Sizzle & Sips— a seasonal showcase of bold, clean recipes and fresh, functional drinks to keep you fueled.

From meal prep tips to crowd-pleasing family recipes, you’ll walk away ready to level up your kitchen game.

New: AI Wellness Pavilion

Ready to train smarter, not harder? Step into the AI Wellness Pavilion, where cutting-edge tech meets total body optimization. New for 2025, this immersive area lets you explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping fitness, from custom nutrition plans and smart recovery tools to mental health tech and AI-powered training diagnostics.

Expect live demos, expert talks, and hands-on activations that will future-proof your fitness journey.

Competitions That Bring the Heat

This year’s lineup of FREE TO ATTENDEE competitions is bigger and more dynamic than ever! Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, the energy is next level. Catch thrilling matchups across:

USPA Powerlifting

NPC Bodybuilding Competition

Strongman

UAL Arm Wrestling

Jiu Jitsu

Point Muay Thai

PBSC Boxing Sparring

APE Functional Fitness Games

And more

Debuting: The Muscle Nerdz Competition

New this year: the debut of the Muscle Nerdz Competition, a first-of-its-kind event where cosplay meets strength. This is your chance to unleash your alter ego and show off your gains in themed challenges that blend pop culture with pure power.

Whether you’re a gym rat who loves Marvel, an anime-loving lifter, or just want to see swole superheroes in action, this one’s for you.

Exhibitors & Activations

With rows of leading brands, supplement companies, tech gadgets, and gear, the Expo Hall is a treasure trove of what’s trending in fitness and wellness. Try samples, test out equipment, grab exclusive deals, and jump in on live demos and giveaways.

Family-Friendly & All Levels Welcome

You don’t have to be prepping for a show or benching 300 pounds to enjoy TheFitExpo. The weekend is built for everyone — from kids and teens to moms, dads, and first-timers. Whether you’re pushing a stroller or crushing PRs, you’ll find your fit here.

Plan Ahead for the Best Weekend Ever

With so much happening under one roof, planning ahead is key. Be sure to check out TheFitExpo.com for hotel deals, parking info, schedules, and everything you need to maximize your experience.

Get Tickets Now Before They’re Gone

This is your chance to connect with your fitness heroes, try the latest gear, experience breakthrough wellness tech, and be part of the most pumped-up weekend of the summer. Tickets are going fast — secure yours now before prices go up. Use code MUSCLE for $10 off! Valid until 8/1.

TheFitExpo Anaheim

August 2–3, 2025

Anaheim Convention Center

Get tickets and full event info at TheFitExpo.com

