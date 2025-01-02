With screens, from smartphones to computers and tablets, a part of everyday life, being exposed to blue light has become unavoidable. While these devices have made modern living easier, prolonged exposure to the blue light they emit can cause issues not just for your eyes, including eye strain and discomfort, but also fatigue and headaches. But finding high-quality blue light blocking glasses online can take time and effort. Luckily, online glasses retailers like Glasses2You offer affordable solutions without sacrificing quality.

Accessible Blue Light Eyewear

Glasses2You first launched in 2005, with its co-founder, Russell Andrew, spearheading the mission of building an accessible eyewear brand. Boasting nearly two decades of experience and operation as an online glasses retailer and supplier, Andrew developed the company to cater to the need for high-quality yet affordable eyecare solutions, including blue light glasses.

His goal was more than simply providing consumers, shoppers, and habitual eyeglass wearers the opportunity to access high-quality eyewear. He also wanted to give his clients affordable options.

Andrew notes that many eyewear companies are located on high streets across the UK. As a result, the glasses available in these prime shopping areas are often costly. Andrew drew inspiration from his experiences with expensive local optician visits and the consistent inaccessibility to affordable eyewear selections, including blue light glasses, to meet the concerns of modern glasses wearers, such as eye strain, improved focus, and enhanced comfort during extended screen use.

Prime Blue Light Blocking Products

Glasses2You offers a wide variety of prescription and non-prescription glasses for women and men. With nearly 20 different brands, customers can order and receive blue light-blocking glasses, sunglasses, and varifocals online with a few easy clicks.

The brand’s blue light glasses are an excellent option for spectacle wearers who spend hours in front of a computer, phone, or tablet screen. These glasses reduce the amount of blue light emitted from devices and use an application process superior to most other competitors. The blue light blocking material the company uses is cast directly into the lens and isn’t a coating, which means it can’t be rubbed off.

Glasses2You offers blue light blockers with lightweight yet durable frames for maximum comfort, making them an easy option for all-day wear. The company leads as an online glasses retailer for blue light-blocking glasses and is committed to providing consumers with the best service possible.

Standing Out in the Online Eyewear Market

Over the years, Glasses2You has worked to provide unique, budget-friendly eyewear options with little to no hassle. Following its development in 2005, the company was one of the first online glasses retailers. In addition to its broad array of cost-conscious spectacle products, the brand additionally provides reglazing services so customers can access blue light blocking glasses more easily.

Returning customers can easily submit a reglaze request if they want to keep their existing frames, perfect if you’re after blue light blocking glasses but don’t want to buy new frames. After a week, they will return your reglazed blue light glasses with a complimentary case and cloth. This service has saved previous customers tons of money.

Overcoming Eyewear Obstacles

Expectedly, Glasses2You’s road to success didn’t come without challenges. Andrew pushed to fight against the status quo of high-street eyewear businesses while simultaneously tackling customers’ understandable hesitancy about ordering glasses online. Glasses2You had to compete against high-street opticians and other online eyewear retailers.

Fortunately, the company overcame these challenges by maintaining competitive pricing while promising to deliver glasses of the highest quality. Andrew credits the company’s proficient, low-overhead business model for this balancing act.

With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, Glasses2You proves that customers can be happy with what they buy while saving up to 70% on eyewear compared to what the high street boasts. With a 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, Glasses2You has additionally received recognition from notable publications, including The Mirror, Rolling Stone, and The Times.

Affordable Solutions to Digital Eye Strain

Looking ahead, Glasses2You plans to continue delivering economical eyewear solutions while expanding its range of products and services. By offering blue light blocking glasses at competitive prices, Glasses2You helps combat the effects of digital eye strain for professionals, students, and anyone who spends significant time in front of a screen. With styles to suit all preferences, these glasses provide an affordable and effective way to protect your vision in today’s screen-dominated world.

With its reputation for affordability and quality, Glasses2You successfully rivals the standard set by its larger competitors. The retailer holds the top spot on Trustpilot for prescription-glasses-specific suppliers and aims to become the largest online retailer in the UK.

