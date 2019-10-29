MinDof / Shutterstock

Gear

M&F 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

It’s that time of year again! We rounded up all the best gifts to give (and hopefully receive).

MinDof / Shutterstock

Nothing beats the gift of giving. But, in this case, these awesome gift ideas might have you feeling a little greedy. Whether you're searching for the ultimate gift for your favorite fitness fanatic, want to treat yourself to a little something, or want to drop some hints about what your friends and family can give you this holiday season, these presents are sure to satisfy. Prepare for the holiday season with these fitness-minded gifts for the techie, the outdoor enthusiast, the gearhead, and everything in between in your life.

GIFT GUIDE // THREADS

From winter necessities to workout essentials, deck yourself out with these highly functional pieces
Tommie Copper Pro-Grade Shoulder Support Shirt

Give your back a break from the daily stresses of office life and grueling workouts with this back and shoulder supporting compression shirt. 

$79.50; tommiecopper.com

686 Gore-Tex Hash Glove

Keep your hands warm and still be able to send that very important email.

$75; 686.com

Nike Pro AeroAdapt

Dri-fit technology and panels of vents make this the best workout shirt for when it’s too cold for short sleeves.

$55; nike.com

New Era Sideline Cold Weather Knit

Even if you’re dead last in your fantasy league, repping your home team never goes out of style.

$30; neweracap.com

Under Armour ColdGear Fleece Sweatpants

Work out in comfort and warmth with these UA sweats.

$80; underarmour.com

Adidas Terrex PrimeKnit Midlayer

This stretchy sweatshirt is optimized for any kind of movement and designed with breathability in mind.

$185; adidasoutdoor.com

2(X)IST Active Training Shorts

The reflective piping down the sides make these a must for night runners.

$48; 2xist.com

Fourlaps Level Tank

You can never have too many of this gym-bag staple.

$68; fourlaps.com

Tommie Copper Performance Compression Socks

These breatheable, moisture-wicking, cushioned socks are perfect for running or hiking. Plus, their compression technology will keep you from tiring out.

$39.50; tommiecopper.com

GIFT GUIDE // KICKS

Kick off the new year right with these fresh soles.
Reebok Nano 9

New Flexweave engineering and midsole cushioning make this a great shoe for various types of workouts.

$130; reebok.com

 

Outdoor Voices X Merrell Moab 2

Ideal for hiking somewhere scenic—or just trekking through the snow to the subway.

$130; merrell.com

Adidas Terrex Two Parley

This trail shoe is made from recycled plastic from coastlines.

$125; adidas.com

Asics Gel Nimbus 22

If you’re running fast and far, the comfort of these can’t be beat.

$150; asics.com

Nike Metcon 5

These next-level sneaks boast improved stability—thanks to wider heels and removable Hyperlift insets.

$130; nike.com

GIFT GUIDE // TECH

Capture every moment, listen to every hit, and binge every show with the help of these gadget gifts.
iPhone 11

Grab the newest iPhone from Apple because planned obsolescence is a thing and you deserve an upgrade.

From $699; apple.com

GoPro MAX

The most trickedout GoPro yet, with Max HyperSmooth, Max TimeWarp, and a dual-lens 360 camera.

$500; gopro.com

Skullcandy Ink'd+ Active

Wear these headphones all day, courtesy of the 15-hour battery life.

$70; skullcandy.com

Amazon Fire Cube

It’s a streaming world now (just ask Alexa), and Amazon’s Fire Cube lets you binge hands-free.

$120; amazon.com

Callaway Epic Flash Driver

Get more speed for more distance with the help of artificial intelligence.

$530; callawaygolf.com

Urbanears Rålis Portable Speaker

This Bluetooth-compatible speaker lets up to three devices connect so you can take turns DJ’ing.

$200; urbanears.com

Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer

Link your phone and instantly print photos with this pocket-size device.

$100; instax.com

GIFT GUIDE // GEAR

From eye protection to workout perfection, here are all the tools you'll need to have the best workout year yet.
SPY Optic Legacy Snow Goggles

These goggles come with interchangeable lenses to shield your eyes from the glare of sun and snow.

$230; spyoptic.com

Undersun TA2 BodyShock System

Founded by James Grage, the Undersun Strength Band Training System is perfect for on-the-go workouts.

From $120; undersunfitness.com

MIRROR

An exciting new approach to the home gym, the Mirror streams live and on-demand fitness classes on an interactive, reflective surface.

$1,495 plus $39 per month; mirror.co

Closca Bicycle Helmet

For the bike commuters on your list: Protect their noggins with thoughtful design.

$140; closca.com

FitBit Versa 2

The newest Fitbit has an improved battery life of more than five days and all-new sleep-tracking features.

$200; fitbit.com

JAXJOX KettlebellConnect

This six-in-one weight system has an app to track your workout.

$299; jaxjox.com

