This Saturday, May 3rd, Glory 16 takes center stage at the 1stBANK Arena in Denver Colorado. The highly anticipated event will air live across the United States on SPIKE TV at 9 pm EST.

In the headline fight, Marc De Bonte and Karapet Karapetyan will battle for Glory's World Welterweight Title, while the main card centerpiece features a four-man Heavyweight Contender Tournament. “In the tournament we have top talents who are well ranked and known to the fans. These are four good, experienced heavyweights but only one of them can be the contender, says Glory Matchmaker, Cor Hemmers. The winner of the exciting four-man tournament will then go on to Heavyweight Championship Tournament later this year for the chance to fight for the World Heavyweight Title.

The evening's card promises knockout action from start to finish, and features some of the world's top kickboxers going toe-to-toe for a chance to lay claim to top honors in their division.

Glory 16 Denver Fight Card

World Welterweight Championship Title Fight

Karapet Karapetyan vs. Marc De Bonte

Heavyweight Contender Tournament

Sergey Kharitonov vs. Anderson 'Braddock' Silva

Errol Zimmerman vs. 'Banging' Ben Edwards

Also scheduled to appear is Pat 'HD' Barry. A fan favorite to many from his days with the UFC. Barry will be making his Glory debut against professional boxer and kickboxer Zack Mwekassa – another powerhouse who is vying to make a name for himself in the heavyweight division.

If it's non-stop, fighting action you want, this is a must-see event. These warriors of Glory 16 will not disappoint. Be sure to check out all the action from the opening bell to the last devastating knockout. It all starts this Saturday, May 3rd at 9 pm EST on SPIKE TV.