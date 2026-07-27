Samson Dauda has made his intentions clear as he sets about earning a second Mr. Olympia title. The British bodybuilder intends to bring his biggest and best conditioned physique ever to Las Vegas. To that end, the 2024 trophy winner shared a brutal arm workout designed to seriously exhaust his arms.

Dauda is apparently upbeat as he readies himself to share the stage with the likes of current champion Derek Lunsford, Hadi Coopan, and Andrew Jacked in around eight weeks’ time. “I couldn’t be more happier, in my life, than I am at this moment,” said the big man in an audio track accompanying his epic arm workout. So, if you too are in the mood for a brutal, sleeve busting workout, here’s the full session.

Samson Duada’s Arm Annihilation Workout

Cable Triceps Pushdowns

Cable Bicep Curls

Seated Triceps Pushdown Machine

Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Incline Triceps Extensions

Cable Concentration Curls

Inside Samson Dauda’s Olympia Prep Training

With the chance to become a two-time Mr. Olympia on his mind, Dauda didn’t come to this arm session for half measures. Instead, the man-mountain went heavy and chased failure for maximum hypertrophy. Dauda hammered his biceps and triceps in alternating fashion to completely exhaust his arms. If trying this one out for yourself, aim for 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Beginning with cable triceps pushdowns, “The Nigerian Lion” put some tension on the lateral head of his triceps before switching to traditional bicep curls. He then returned to the triceps with seated pushdowns, taxing the muscle further while using the machine for added stability.

Dumbbell hammer curls came next, going beyond regular bicep curls to target the forearms as well. Hammer curls are a great variation to build into any arm workout, because they recruit more muscle groups than traditional curls and lead to thicker arm development too.

Incline triceps extensions were next, utilizing a slight angle of around 25 to 35 degrees to increase the range of motion and ability to find a deep stretch. To finish, Dauda dialed in his single arm cable concentration curls and used slow and controlled reps to complete this workout. Concentration curls focus on isolating the bicep, so that you can focus on the peak at the top of the movement. They are more difficult than regular curls, so expect to come down in weight to make the proper form.

Whether or not Samson Dauda can find his way back to the top of the bodybuilding industry is still a work in progress, but with sweat-filled sessions like this one, those who underestimate him would be foolish to do so.

To follow Samson Dauda on Instagram, click here.

For more information on the 2026 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness& Performance Weekend, click here.