FLEX’s Coverage of the 2026 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

WINNERS

Open Men’s Bodybuilding – Michal Krizanek

Open Men’s Physique – Kyron Holden 

Open Women’s Wellness – Daniele Mendonca 

Open Men’s Classic Physique – Niall Darwen 

Open Women’s Figure – Natalia Soltero

Open Women’s Bikini – Lauralie Chapados

Open Women’s Physique – Paula Ranta

Open Women’s Fit Model – Shealynn Burnett 

Visit the IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro website Here for More Coverage!
Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @steveweinberger.bevsgym!

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on Instagram Here!

 