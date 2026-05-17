FLEX’s Coverage of the 2026 IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

WINNERS

Open Men’s Bodybuilding – Michal Krizanek

Open Men’s Physique – Kyron Holden

Open Women’s Wellness – Daniele Mendonca

Open Men’s Classic Physique – Niall Darwen

Open Women’s Figure – Natalia Soltero

Open Women’s Bikini – Lauralie Chapados

Open Women’s Physique – Paula Ranta

Open Women’s Fit Model – Shealynn Burnett

Visit the IFBB Pro League Pittsburgh Pro website Here for More Coverage!

Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @steveweinberger.bevsgym!