Making gains to grow old gracefully is a concept that is catching on with mature audiences, and new research appears to prove that strength is a serious predictor for how long we might live. A study, developed by scientists from the University of Buffalo, examined the link between strength and longevity in order to see if functional muscle could lead to improved mortality. They also wanted to find out if a person’s level of strength is different from their relationship with physical activity, when it comes to living longer.

How the Study Was Carried Out

The female only study involved almost 5,500 women aged between 63 and 93 years of age. They were given two common strength tests:

Grip strength test

Sit-to-stand from a chair test for speed

Grip strength was recorded using a dynamometer, while the sit-to-stand test was repeated 5 times to measure speed. These particular tests were chosen because they challenged both upper and lower body strength.

The general activity and sedentary levels of the women were also recorded, and they were then tracked for a period of eight years to observe their health and mortality over that duration.

The Science Behind Strength Training and Longevity

“Higher skeletal muscle strength was associated with significantly lower all-cause mortality,” concluded the experts after the extensive study, noting that even among women who were not meeting activity guidelines, those who had more strength had a lesser risk of death. “Maintaining muscular strength could contribute to optimal aging through pathways distinct from cardiorespiratory fitness,” continued the report.

Best Strength Training Habits for Healthy Aging After 60

The experts believe that muscle quality is more important that muscle mass in terms of optimal aging, however. “Nutritional status is important for maintaining skeletal muscle mass and function in aging and is strongly associated with mortality in older adults.” Guidelines for physical activity in adults aged 65 years and older prescribe at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-to-intense aerobic activity per week, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity. It is also recommended that these older adults should add muscle strengthening activities to their fitness regime, including moderate to high intensity resistance training, emphasizing functional balance and load capacity.

“Our finding supports current national recommendations that promote participation in muscle strengthening activity for optimal aging and longevity,” added the report. “To improve guideline recommendations, future research should better characterize the type and amounts of muscular strengthening activity associated with more specific outcomes across the health span.