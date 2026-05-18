Jim Manion’s 2026 Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival, presented by Newtech, took place on May 16 & 17 and served as a huge preview for the battles that lie ahead at the Olympia finals in Las Vegas. From newly qualified athletes to top contenders clashing as guest posers, M&F takes a look at what went down in the Steel City.

2026 Pittsburgh Pro Results and Highlights

Michal Krizanek wins Olympia spot in the Open Division

Krizanek had been forced into second place by Tonio Burton at the recent New York Pro, but the positions were reverse in Pennsylvania. The Slovakian took the top spot, while Burton made runner-up. “See u in Olympia,” wrote the big man via Instagram, sharing his immediate thoughts. “Now it’s time (to) take a little break, drink beer, eating steaks, and relaaaax.”

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Of course, to win his first Mr. Olympia title, Krizanek will need to get past 2024 Olympia winner Samson Dauda, 2025 Olympia winner Derek Lunsford, and 2025 third-place contender Andrew Jacked in Sin City. All three men hit the stage as guest posers in Pittsburgh, providing an epic preview in terms of each man’s current state of prep.

Krizo last entered the Mr Olympia final in 2023, placing seventh. Three years is a long time in bodybuilding, however, so it will be interesting to see where the judges score him come showtime in Las Vegas.

 

Open Division

  1. Winner: Michal Krizanek
  2. Second: Tonio Burton
  3. Third: Brandon Curry
  4. Fourth: Sasan Heirati
  5. Fifth: Blessing Awodibu

Men’s Classic Physique Division

  1. Winner: Niall Darwen
  2. Second: Diego Alejandro Galindo Garavito
  3. Third: Chen Kang
  4. Fourth: Jaehun Park
  5. Fifth: Richard Nagy

Men’s Physique Division

  1. Winner: Kyron Holden
  2. Second: Ali Bilal
  3. Third: Edvan Ferreira Palmeira
  4. Fourth: Erin Banks
  5. Fifth: Vitor Chaves

Women’s Physique

  1. Winner: Paula Ranta
  2. Second: Marika Jones
  3. Third: Julia Glazycheva
  4. Fourth: Julia Schrade
  5. Fifth: Sofia Qarr

Women’s Wellness

  1. Winner: Daniele Mendonca
  2. Second: Giselle Machado
  3. Third: Bruna Seredich
  4. Fourth Hannah Calkins
  5. Fifth: Tatiane Farkas

Fit Model Division

  1. Winner: Shealynn Burnett
  2. Second: Liz Hunter
  3. Third: Carla Andrea Reyes Vargas
  4. Fourth: Jane Jones
  5. Fifth: Aisha Mian

Figure Division

  1. Winner: Natalia Soltero
  2. Second: Jeanne Kassel
  3. Third: Vanessa Happle
  4. Fourth: Ashleigh Sherwood
  5. Fifth: Jaslynn Kyander

Bikini Division

  1. Winner: Lauralie Chapados
  2. Second: Aimee Delgado
  3. Third: Maria Acosta
  4. Fourth: Phoebe Hagan
  5. Fifth: Kate Carroll

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