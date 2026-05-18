Jim Manion’s 2026 Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival, presented by Newtech, took place on May 16 & 17 and served as a huge preview for the battles that lie ahead at the Olympia finals in Las Vegas. From newly qualified athletes to top contenders clashing as guest posers, M&F takes a look at what went down in the Steel City.

2026 Pittsburgh Pro Results and Highlights

Michal Krizanek wins Olympia spot in the Open Division

Krizanek had been forced into second place by Tonio Burton at the recent New York Pro, but the positions were reverse in Pennsylvania. The Slovakian took the top spot, while Burton made runner-up. “See u in Olympia,” wrote the big man via Instagram, sharing his immediate thoughts. “Now it’s time (to) take a little break, drink beer, eating steaks, and relaaaax.”

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Of course, to win his first Mr. Olympia title, Krizanek will need to get past 2024 Olympia winner Samson Dauda, 2025 Olympia winner Derek Lunsford, and 2025 third-place contender Andrew Jacked in Sin City. All three men hit the stage as guest posers in Pittsburgh, providing an epic preview in terms of each man’s current state of prep.

Krizo last entered the Mr Olympia final in 2023, placing seventh. Three years is a long time in bodybuilding, however, so it will be interesting to see where the judges score him come showtime in Las Vegas.

Open Division

Winner: Michal Krizanek Second: Tonio Burton Third: Brandon Curry Fourth: Sasan Heirati Fifth: Blessing Awodibu

Men’s Classic Physique Division

Winner: Niall Darwen Second: Diego Alejandro Galindo Garavito Third: Chen Kang Fourth: Jaehun Park Fifth: Richard Nagy

Men’s Physique Division

Winner: Kyron Holden Second: Ali Bilal Third: Edvan Ferreira Palmeira Fourth: Erin Banks Fifth: Vitor Chaves

Women’s Physique

Winner: Paula Ranta Second: Marika Jones Third: Julia Glazycheva Fourth: Julia Schrade Fifth: Sofia Qarr

Women’s Wellness

Winner: Daniele Mendonca Second: Giselle Machado Third: Bruna Seredich Fourth Hannah Calkins Fifth: Tatiane Farkas

Fit Model Division

Winner: Shealynn Burnett Second: Liz Hunter Third: Carla Andrea Reyes Vargas Fourth: Jane Jones Fifth: Aisha Mian

Figure Division

Winner: Natalia Soltero Second: Jeanne Kassel Third: Vanessa Happle Fourth: Ashleigh Sherwood Fifth: Jaslynn Kyander

Bikini Division

Winner: Lauralie Chapados Second: Aimee Delgado Third: Maria Acosta Fourth: Phoebe Hagan Fifth: Kate Carroll

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