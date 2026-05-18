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Jim Manion’s 2026 Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival, presented by Newtech, took place on May 16 & 17 and served as a huge preview for the battles that lie ahead at the Olympia finals in Las Vegas. From newly qualified athletes to top contenders clashing as guest posers, M&F takes a look at what went down in the Steel City.
Krizanek had been forced into second place by Tonio Burton at the recent New York Pro, but the positions were reverse in Pennsylvania. The Slovakian took the top spot, while Burton made runner-up. “See u in Olympia,” wrote the big man via Instagram, sharing his immediate thoughts. “Now it’s time (to) take a little break, drink beer, eating steaks, and relaaaax.”
Of course, to win his first Mr. Olympia title, Krizanek will need to get past 2024 Olympia winner Samson Dauda, 2025 Olympia winner Derek Lunsford, and 2025 third-place contender Andrew Jacked in Sin City. All three men hit the stage as guest posers in Pittsburgh, providing an epic preview in terms of each man’s current state of prep.
Krizo last entered the Mr Olympia final in 2023, placing seventh. Three years is a long time in bodybuilding, however, so it will be interesting to see where the judges score him come showtime in Las Vegas.
To follow Jim Manion’s Pittsburgh Power & Fitness Festival on Instagram, click here.