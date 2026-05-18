Barbadian-born British bodybuilder, Albert Beckles, has passed away at the age of 95 but will leave an inspirational legacy that proves getting older shouldn’t mean slowing down. Earning the nickname “Ageless,” Beckles was one of the most active competitive bodybuilders in history.

RX Muscle was the first major outlet to report the news, via its official Instagram channel on May 17, 2026, noting that Beckles “stands as one of bodybuilding’s most respected icons, renowned not only for his world-class physique but for a competitive career marked by unmatched longevity.”

Indeed, Beckles began his career by taking fifth place in the Mr. Britain event in 1965. Five years later, he not only won that competition, but also became Mr Europe to boot. In 1971, Beckles’ career exploded even further when he entered the IFBB and added the Mr. Universe trophy to his growing list of accolades.

A three-time NYC “Night of Champions” winner, Beckles racked up an incredible 13 Mr Olympia Final appearances and will be remembered for a stirring performance at the Olympia in 1985, where he came second only Lee Haney.

“Out of all the bodybuilders in my lifetime, Albert had the greatest personal impact on me as a competitor,” shared Haney in a touching Instagram tribute following the news of his death. “We train(ed) at the same gym in San Fernando Valley in Ca. Shared meals together on Friday nights after training. The contest tips taught to me by Albert gave me a leg up on my competition. I will forever be grateful.”

Of course, Beckles’ influence cannot be understated, as Haney went on to win eight Mr. Olympia titles, a feat only matched by Ronnie Coleman. But what was even more inspirational about Beckles’ second place at the “O” in 1985 was the fact that he was 55 at the time of treading the boards.

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‘Ageless’ Albert Beckles Defied Age Stereotypes

Competing across four decades, Beckles broke stereotypes regarding age, becoming the oldest competitor to win overall in an IFBB contest. To earn that record, the big man took first place at the Niagara Falls Pro Invitational in 1991 aged 60.

Following the news of Beckles’ passing, bodybuilders from both the past and present flocked to social media to pay their respects. Albert Beckles was inducted into the Muscle Beach Venice Hall of Fame in 2024 and will be forever remembered for his sensational symmetry, conditioning, and huge biceps. “One of the greatest to ever do it!” commented bodybuilding photographer and fan, Will Wittmann. “Truly a beautiful physique!”

The whole team at Muscle & Fitness extends its deepest condolences. RIP “Ageless” Albert Beckles. 1930 – 2026.