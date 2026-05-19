IFBB Pro bodybuilder John Jewett is a multi-time Olympia finalist in the Open division, and teaches muscle building wisdom via his “J3 University” framework for contest prep and off-season success. Recently, the former powerlifting record breaker and world champion took to Instagram to elaborate on the strategy behind his epic leg day training.

“This is how I structure my leg day to pull the most growth stimulus possible,” explained Jewett as he jacked up his legs in an accompanying video for his 319,000 IG followers. “This what I’m doing to make my side profile look like a horse leg.”

John Jewett’s Complete Leg Day Workout Routine

Perform 2 to 3 Sets of each exercise aiming for 8 to 12 solid reps towards failure

Single Leg Lying Hamstring Curl

Leg Extension

Pendulum Squat

Seated Hamstring Curl

Single Leg Rogers Hip Press

Standing Calf Raise

John Jewett Explains and Breaks Down His Brutal Leg Day Workout

Jewett gets warmed up by starting off with the single-leg lying hamstring curl. “Hamstrings can’t be big enough, so I train them first,” explained the bodybuilder and coach. “Also, go single leg. (This) lets me use a lighter load. I can control the reps because I’m more braced, and it’s also easier just to isolate the hamstring.”

Jewett explained that during the warmup phase, he adds leg extension to target the quads. “While I’m working up between by warmup sets, I go back and forth with leg extensions,” shared Jewett, who keeps the same pattern going during his working sets. “So, as soon as I’ve finished my hamstring work set, I can jump straight into a top set of the prime leg extension,” demonstrated Jewett, noting that wrist straps are a great way to stay fixed into the seat during epic leg extensions.

The pendulum squat is Jewett’s “number one quad movement, hands down,” he enthused. “The key here, is getting into that deep hip flexion position,” shared the big man. “That’s going to light up, not just your quads, but your adductors too, which gives you that leg width for your front poses.” Going all out, Jewett completed two heavy sets.

“Earlier we trained the short position (with the lying hamstring curl), now we’re hitting it from the lengthened range,” explained Jewett of the seated hamstring curl. “Which, we fully develop your hamstrings.” Then, for his fifth exercise, Jewett honed his hips with the single leg Rogers hip press. “This helps you push more quad work, without a lot of fatigue from the pendulum squat,” explained the coach. “And, going unilateral lets me get some hip stability training, and also (placing) legs more centred helps bias the lateral head of the quadriceps.”

To finish, Jewett hit the standing calf raise station. The coach noted that he trains calves three time per week (because they can be stubborn against growing), and he also keeps his calf muscles stimulated by alternating between a low and high rep range. If you want to get a leg up on building mass in your own lower body, give this session a try.

To follow John Jewett on Instagram, click here.